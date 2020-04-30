Valero Resilient After All, Especially In Renewable Diesel

Given that improvement in Valero end-markets has already started, we have done the wait-and-see and would be confident to buy once again.

Even though the company has no plans to make acquisitions, since it is unlikely that US refineries will need to force-sell, the recovery in oil should be strong.

The big surprise is the performance of the renewable diesel business, which is still operating at full capacity and was able to achieve better margins than in 2019.

Valero (VLO) has been trading down irrationally, driven primarily by larger integrated oil exploration firms with economics that will suffer in light of the oil crash. Although it's true that Valero had to cut utilisation rates, and in some situations shut down facilities, the average refinery margin, although volatile, has been pretty solid on average. We expected this to be the case to a certain point as published in our recent more tentative article, but due to the evident resilience in renewable diesel, which was the main source of alpha in our original thesis, and our optimistic forecast recovery in oil demand, we see Valero as a buy once again even at these popped levels.

Refinery Business

The reason why we are hopeful about the refinery business is because of mitigants that we discussed in one of our previous articles. Cars are about four times less fuel-efficient than jets. Since we are unlikely to see a lot of recovery in jet activity, where social distancing is nonviable, and in public transit which is unpalatable right now, we are happy to see that we only need to have cars receive 0.25x of shared transit activity in addition to the pre-COVID-19 levels for a total recovery in crude demand. Although we think that this isn't necessarily the most likely outcome, the fact that cars are less efficient gives us a substantial margin of safety in our assumptions for the recovery in travel and movement.

Moreover, on the earnings call there was indication that 7-day moving averages in the system were improving, especially in the mid-continent and gulf-coast areas where shut-down measures are expected to lift at the end of the week. Although we are generally skeptical of how successful these economy-restart measures will be (with the worry that they might be premature), we nonetheless expect that resumption of activity will be sticky, with Americans unlikely to willingly relinquish their returned privileges of movement after what was effectively a period of interdiction.

Looking to Renewable Diesel

Although we are happy with the earnings call and the outlook on the refinery business, it's not all wonderful. We are still concerned about product gluts in an incomplete recovery, and like most people we don't see refining as a particularly long-term investment. This is evidenced by Valero's capital allocation towards buybacks, dividends and logistic optimization in the network.

Renewable diesel is a different matter. The blending programmes have proven to be relatively robust in the markets where they've been piloted and the efficiency of renewable diesel feedstock options has been shown by Valero's renewable diesel operating margins improving to ~60%. This was all obtained at more than 100% listed capacity due to the fact that the US is a net importer of renewable diesel. Diamond Green Diesel, the renewable diesel JV partner, sources feedstock from organic waste sources, and this procurement completely beats the declining soy oil-based renewable diesel benchmarks. This unprecedented resilience means that at least in this quarter, renewable diesel has contributed almost as much to the adjusted margin as the refinery business.

(Source: Valero Investor Relations - PR Q1 2020)

In our original article, we valued Valero's stake in the renewable diesel JV at around $7 billion. With the remarkable improvement in margin, this value would only conservatively be kept at the same level while still being able to justify 25-30% of Valero's current market cap.

(Source: Mare Research Database)

Risks and Concluding Remarks

There are risks in the refinery business related to product gluts and the baked-in expectations regarding oil recoveries that may have adverse effects in both a recovery and non-recovery situation in the short to medium term. After all, the depth and breadth of COVID-19 is difficult to predict. Moreover, our thesis relies heavily on renewable diesel which is still marginal from a regulatory point of view.

However, renewable diesel performs extremely well and the piloted programmes have seen success. Moreover, Valero will have 10x the renewable diesel capacity in 2025 than its closest renewable diesel competitor HollyFrontier (HFC), meaning that it'll have the assets to generate obscene amounts of cash. Also, our valuation of the renewable diesel business assumes eventual failure, so its value could be seriously understated in our model. Overall, even at these prices, given the potential recovery in oil as people switch over to cars and the superb performance in renewable diesel, Valero is an excellent oil exposure to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.