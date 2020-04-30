VIXY: The Odds Are Against Volatility Bulls

Historical data suggests that there’s about a 71% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month given its current level.

It’s been a wild ride for traders of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) this year, with shares rallying by 150% on a year-to-date basis. While I believe that this rally has definitely been a key winner in many traders’ portfolios this year, I am ultimately bearish VIXY. Specifically, I believe that the continued downwards momentum seen over the last month is going to carry forward into the near future.

Volatility Markets

To start off this piece, let’s take a high-level view of the VIX. It is important to keep a few key concepts in mind when trading VIX-linked products, and in this section, we’ll discuss the main actionable features of the index.

When we discuss the VIX, it is important to remember one key thing: it is highly mean-reverting. We will demonstrate this in a few different ways, but the short of it is this: since the VIX has rallied strongly this year already, there’s a strong chance that we’re going to see it continue contracting over the next few months.

One of the simplest ways to demonstrate mean reversion is to ask the data what happens to the VIX after it trends in a certain direction for a certain amount of time. For example, here is a chart which shows the probability that the next month will be up following monthly trends in the VIX.

The X-axis on this chart shows the number of consecutive months in which the VIX has moved in a certain direction and the Y-axis shows the probability that the next month sees the VIX increase given the trend in the VIX.

We’re currently at the end of April, but at the start of this month, the VIX had increased for 4 straight months. Based on the chart above (which uses about 3 decades of data), historical probabilities would suggest that there would only be around a 14% chance that the VIX would rally during April. While it’s too late to act on this specific signal, this chart gives a clear trading framework to exercise when examining the VIX: look to fade prolonged moves in any specific direction.

Another way to see the mean-reverting nature of the VIX is simply to examine its historical levels by the probability that it will increase over the next month.

Again, we have another fairly clear picture which shows mean reversion at work. On average, the VIX hovers in the 12-16 range, and the degree to which the VIX sees an excursion beyond this range is directly proportional to the probability that mean reversion will kick in. For an actionable data point, the VIX is currently sitting at 31. Historical probabilities suggest that there’s only around a 29% chance that the VIX will increase from here. In other words, based simply on the level of the VIX, we should have a short bias at this point.

To this point, we have generally established that we should be short the VIX based on mean reversion: the VIX is elevated, and market statistics suggest we should capture the downside. However, there’s another point to remember when trading the VIX: it is derived from the S&P 500 and is inversely correlated to changes in the S&P 500.

If you’re unfamiliar with what the VIX actually represents, I’d suggest taking a look at this Wikipedia article. In short, it represents the implied volatility on a basket of options on the S&P 500. What this basically means is that if there’s an event that makes options on the S&P 500 expensive, then the VIX will rise. In equities markets, there’s generally a correlation between a drop in the market and an increase in the VIX.

However, the inverse also applies in which, as the market rallies, the VIX tends to decline. For example, since the trough of the current selloff in the market, the S&P 500 is up about 30%, whereas the VIX is down 49%. In other words, if you can call the direction of the market, you’ll probably do very well calling the direction of the VIX.

But is there perhaps a predictive edge we can derive from the data? That is, does the S&P 500 moving in a certain direction actually give a trading signal into the future for the VIX itself? It does, indeed.

For example, at the time of writing, the S&P 500 is hitting a new 1-month high.

This may seem like an unimportant thing to note, but the S&P 500 hitting new highs and lows is directly correlated with future changes in the VIX itself.

What the chart above shows is that when the S&P 500 hits a new 1-month high, volatility tends to fall over the next month. The strongest signals seem to be in the 1-week time frame (in which the VIX falls ~70% of the time), but signal still exists all the way out to a month (in which the VIX falls ~60% following the S&P 500 hitting a new 1-month high).

We’ve covered a number of different studies in fairly short order, but there are a few key analytics which are giving directional advice for positions in the VIX at this time. First off, the VIX is currently sitting in the vicinity of 30 - and historically speaking, when the VIX is around these levels, it drops over the next month 71% of the time. Secondly, the S&P 500 just hit a fresh 1-month high - and the VIX historically drops around 60% of the time over the next month following fresh monthly highs.

All this said, we still have a very important factor to consider before a holistic recommendation on VIXY: roll yield.

Roll Yield

As discussed in the previous section, the odds really are stacked against a long trade in the VIX at this point - at least over the next few weeks. However, when it comes to actually trading VIXY, there’s an elephant in the room: roll yield.

Put simply, roll yield is what you get when you’re holding exposure in a futures contract and it converges towards the spot price of whatever the futures contract settles against. The idea here is that depending on the structure of the market (relative position of futures contracts versus spot price), you are going to see either gains or losses from roll yield. For example, if a market is in contango (futures contracts increase in value along the curve), you will see losses from roll yield, since higher-priced futures contracts will be declining in value in relation to the spot price as time progresses.

And here’s the major issue of note: VIX futures have been in contango in 87% of all days over the last decade. In other words, roll yield has been negative for VIXY (since it holds VIX futures) most of the time.

To get an idea for the impact of roll yield, here is a chart which shows the percent differential between the spot level of the VIX and the front-month and second-month VIX futures contract. This chart shows how the differential evolves across a trading month (a trading month starts on the day after the front-month futures contract expires).

This chart is the average differential between the spot level of the VIX and the front- and second-month VIX futures contract by trading date, using the last 10 years of data. What this chart shows is that there’s a very clear trend at work: the front-month VIX futures contract starts a month about 8-10% above the spot level of the VIX, and this distance shrinks to be around 3-5% at the end of the month.

This may seem a bit too far in the weeds, but it is incredibly important to grasp this because VIXY is holding these two futures contracts. As a follower of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, VIXY is holding exposure in the front month at the start of the month and then progressively shifting exposure into the second-month futures contract up until expiry of the front contract.

The huge problem here is this: these futures contracts are in contango and, therefore, declining in relation to the spot level of the VIX almost all of the time (as seen in the prior chart). To get an idea as per the magnitude, over the last 10 years, the front-month VIX futures contract declines around 5-6% per month as it approaches the spot level of the VIX. In other words, if the VIX goes nowhere during the month, a holding in VIXY will likely decline by somewhere around this number.

There were a lot of details contained in this section, but the key message is this: a long-term holding in VIXY is subject to significant losses from roll yield because it is holding futures which are in contango almost all of the time. What this means if that if you are trading VIXY to the long side for anything but a short swing trade or as a hedge against a more complex strategy, the odds are stacked against you.

Conclusion

The VIX is highly mean-reverting, which means that the recent elevated levels indicate that more downside is ahead. Historical data suggests that there’s about a 71% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month given its current level. Roll yield continues to extract about 5-6% per month from long holders of VIXY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.