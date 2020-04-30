GDP Prints At A Disastrous -4.8%; Worse To Come

As we related in an earlier article, we are in a recession/depression and recovery will certainly take longer than more optimistic views say. Beware recklessness.

The huge drop in 2020 Q1 will likely get worse and bouncing around the negative 10% threshold for a depression (+/- 100 bps) into 2020 Q2 and beyond.

The "L-Shaped" recovery we foresee is volatile to the downside amid the risk that COVID-19 will remain in the population into 2020 Q3, Q4 and beyond.

New York (April 29) - Gross Domestic Product growth for the First Quarter of 2020, or “2020 Q1 GDP”, printed down 4.8%, below the consensus estimate of a 4.0% decline and well below our most recent estimate of a flat GDP. The decline was led by a chart-busting 5.26% decline in Personal Consumption Expenditures (“PCE”). That, in turn, was led by a decline of 4.99% in Services that was offset by an increase in consumer non-durables.

Average GDP growth for the last four quarters printed at just 0.35 percent. That compares to average GDP growth for the prior four quarters (2018 Q4 to 2019 Q3) of 2.3%.

The Power Of Consumers

Bear in mind that the COVID-19 virus only started to have significant and wider spread economic effect in the United States after the first week or two of March. Thus, these disastrous PCE numbers reflect only about 2 to 3 weeks of March PCE data attributable to COVID-19. The tremendous drop may, therefore, be attributable to other weaknesses in the economy beyond that which are easily attributable to COVID-19. This view is supported by the continuing burn-off of inventories that we have seen for several quarters. We had presumed in our 2019 GDP reports that the drop in inventories was attributable largely to the difficulties at Boeing (NYSE:BA) (i.e., stopping production of the 737 Max jet in December) and the GM (NYSE:GM) strike that ran through most of October. We had anticipated that there would be buildup in 2020 Q1, so there seems to be something more than just COVID-19 affecting continuing inventory draw-downs. The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index fell sharply in the reading earlier this month. That number correlates to the future performance in important sectors of the economy. The tumble in the stock market also likely affects the future PCE as the wealth effect takes its toll.

Summary Analysis

2020 Q1 GDP came in much lower than we anticipated as the country began to see the devastating economic effects of COVID-19 in early- to mid-March. Our hope that we would avoid the horrible economic consequences of COVID-19, based on CDC pandemic experts speaking in late January, specifically that “The American people should not be worried or frightened by this” proved catastrophically wrong. We should have been far more circumspect as the first indication of community spread within the USA was already reported by the time of our January jobs report. We included our “mea culpa” on our speculation about the economy after COVID-19. We are likely to see a further devastating jobs report when April jobs prints on Friday, May 8th.

Short Term

We estimate 2020 Q2 to print down even further than this quarter, in the range of -8.7% to -9%. It could go lower if April jobs prints worse than we expect. We’re bouncing around at a depression level economy that will worsen if current efforts to re-open the economy are done recklessly or too soon. We note, for example, that Germany has had a spike in new COVID-19 cases since its efforts to re-open and some countries that were initially successful in containing the virus are seeing new outbreaks. Treatments like Remdesivir are yet to be proven and we are less optimistic that there will be a vaccine for COVID-19, given that there was none developed for SARS, its closest predecessor.We anticipate that there will be municipal defaults that will affect the markets, as well as defaults on other sectors. China contagion from its need to refinance debt in a depressed economy and some elements of deflation that we’re beginning to see will also affect markets. But watch for our monthly jobs reports, where we go through multiple data points, for revisions up or down on that number.

The 3Mo/10Yr yield curve, which has been narrowing on and off since the end of 2017 and inverting in recent months, is improving. Today, the two are separated by 51 bps, but with a 10-year note at barely above 60 bps, we’re likely to see increasing pressure on borrowers so that only the highest quality borrowers will find reasonable borrowing rates. We see this as particularly affecting state and city governments, which have, in the majority of cases, papered over their defined benefit pension liabilities with actuarial sophistry worthy of Bernie Madoff.

Medium Term

If it so happens that the effects of the virus continue for more than 2 or 3 quarters, we anticipate that there will be deflation in certain sectors of the economy, not least of which will be the real estate sector. Given the level of leverage in that industry, there could be severe collateral consequences to the financial sector.

Growth in what we call soft sectors: personal services, like food and product delivery and on-demand taxi and cable TV services; social media; and consumer items was accelerated considerably by the COVID-19 shutdown. It’s likely those sectors are forever altered, as we explained in our view of the post-COVID-19 economy earlier this month.

Long Term

Our long-term view of the economy, starting 2023 Q1, is more optimistic, provided that the challenges of the current situation do not fundamentally alter the economy as we know it. That is a considerable risk given a growing socialist slant among some wings of the Democratic Party.

AI, 5G, and electric cars – will likely be coming into the dawn of their abilities, akin to the technological dawn of the PC age in the early 1980s, and could make a significant impact on the economy.

5G should boost the GDI segment of GDP by as much as 200bps over four quarters (i.e., 50 bps/quarter) when it finally comes on line. A similar, but lower, boost to PCE could be anticipated as consumers migrate to the new, better, 5G system.

Meanwhile, big industrial firms like Boeing and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) - where thousands of people are employed and wages tend to be high -- are struggling with technological issues and trade and with competition. Boeing was forced to cancel its planned acquisition of regional jet maker Embraer (NYSE:ERJ), losing a valuable segment of the industry to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), which had acquired Bombardier’s (OTC:BOMBF) jet business.

President Trump’s more protectionist trade rhetoric, and the new USMCA could add foreign-owned domestic production to drive GDI to GDP growth, particularly in the GDI category. We’re beginning to see some of that, as with the Mitsubishi plant in Alabama. We’re also likely to see more US GDI as policymakers take a much harder line against China for its role in apparently covering up the initial breakout of COVID-19.

A new UK/US or UK/North American trade deal should be a substantial boost to future GDP as well.

Nevertheless, we anticipate managers will look for growth in certain low-margin industries and to acquire and consolidate competitors to realize cost savings from economies of scale. We also expect internet retailers, like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), to realize enhanced growth by adding to their business of selling “stuff” to their nascent business of selling “experiences” - concert tickets, airlines, cruise lines, car rentals, theme parks, hotel chains, etc.

Investment Summary: In equities, we’re mostly inclined to stand pat with these sectors from our March jobs report, with some changes, as follows:

Outperform : Trucking and delivery services and other freight transports, both on their necessity during the COVID-19 crisis and on speculation of consolidation and acquisition; residential-oriented REITs that own real estate in sectors identified as "opportunity zones" under the Tax Cut and Jobs Creation Act of 2017; "#StayHome" stocks in the on-demand video and online gaming space and home delivery services and in the online workspace collaboration space. Healthcare stocks addressing the COVID-19 crisis will be volatile, but PPE and medical equipment producers will do well. We continue to believe CHF is a safe haven from domestic and geopolitical uncertainty and the likely geopolitical stresses caused by the crisis.

Other: Virtually all the other sectors will be at market perform or lower and performance will be poor to middling. We would steer clear of regional banks with a heavy portfolio of small- and medium-sized oil field drillers and commercial real estate.

