Twilio Is Dominating Cloud-Based Communications

While the coronavirus will likely have a negative impact on Twilio in the short term, the pandemic may actually accelerate adoption of Twilio's products/services in the long term.

Twilio (TWLO) is a dominant player in the growing Cloud Communications Platform industry. Twilio's ability to offer customers more efficient and secure communication technologies is highly valuable in the modern era. The company is at the forefront of numerous technological trends set to grow in importance. As the world enters an increasingly technology and digital-based economy, demand for Twilio's broad-ranging communications platform will only increase.

While the current pandemic will undoubtedly have a negative impact on Twilio's business in the near term, it may actually improve the company's overall value proposition. The coronavirus will likely accelerate the digitization of the global economy, making digital communications more important than ever. Twilio is very well-positioned to capture a large percentage of the growth that is likely to occur in cloud communications.

Twilio's stock price initially felt a huge impact from the coronavirus. The company's stock price has started to rebound in recent weeks.

Data by YCharts

A Changing Economy

The global economy is becoming more and more reliant upon new technologies. As technological innovation allows for quicker and more efficient communication between businesses/organizations and their customers, it will not be surprising to see businesses/organizations integrate digital communications at growing rates. Twilio will be one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend as it is a global leader in this arena.

The market for cloud communication platforms is growing at a rapid rate. Twilio estimates that its total addressable market stands at around $66 billion, with $2 billion, $21 billion, and $32 billion coming from programmable authentication, programmable voice and video, and programmable messaging, respectively. What's more, this market will likely continue to grow at a rapid rate for the foreseeable future given current technological trends.

Twilio's total addressable market is already massive and will likely continue to grow rapidly moving forward.

Source: Twilio

Growing Value Proposition

Twilio offers customers a sophisticated communications platform to increase the efficiency of their organizations. Twilio removes the need for customers to build their own complicated communication infrastructures, saving time and money. The competitive advantage gained from technologies like SMS, email, and automated calls will make it increasingly necessary for businesses to adopt such technologies.

The coronavirus pandemic will likely only increase the demand for Twilio services in the long term. As a greater degree of social distancing could become a semi-permanent feature of society even after the pandemic, technology-based communication methods will likely become far more prevalent. Twilio would be in a perfect position to capitalize on this trend given the company's large market share in the industry.

Focusing on Growth

Twilio is putting a heavy emphasis on growth, which is reflected in the company's financials. The company reported a total Q4 revenue of $331.2 million, which represents an impressive 62% Y/Y increase. Such growth oftentimes comes at the expense of profits, which is understandable given the sheer market opportunity for cloud communications. Twilio is still projecting losses ahead largely as a result of its growth-centric approach.

Despite Twilio's lack of profitability, the company still has a strong enough balance sheet to weather near-term challenges. Twilio's strategy of rapid expansion in this emerging industry will likely pay dividends in the years ahead. Twilio is essentially a bet on the cloud communications platform industry at the company's current valuation of $15.4 billion.

Twilio's highly versatile platform allows a company to cater to a large potential customer base. The company's use of technologies like APIs allows for a wide variety of functionalities for different customers. In addition, Twilio's global software layer, or Super Network, optimizes customer experience and gets more robust with more data. As such, the Super Network experiences a network effect with a growing customer base. The moat provided by the super network will only grow larger as Twilio grows, further justifying the company's current business model.

Twilio has experienced explosive growth for years now. The company is growing far faster than most communication companies.

Source: Twilio

Risks

Cloud-based communication platforms are still a relatively new concept, which means that their ultimate potential is still unknown. Given the current rate of technological progress, it is hard to predict what forms of communication will be dominant moving forward. Twilio's business is essentially betting that the future of communications will be far more technology-based.

While this relatively new market comes with many uncertainties, the potential of cloud-based communication is undeniable. It is simply too complicated and expensive for organizations to build their own communication infrastructures. Twilio is at the forefront of this new industry in many respects and will likely remain a dominant industry force for the foreseeable future. Twilio is well-positioned to capitalize on new communication trends given its highly versatile platform and increasingly expansive global communications network.

Conclusion

Twilio has experienced a significant recovery over the past month at its current valuation of $15.4 billion. The recent coronavirus pandemic could help bolster cloud-based communications in the long term. Twilio is well-positioned to capture a large percentage of the industry's growth. As organizations are forced to adapt to a new reality, demand for Twilio's services is likely to increase over time.

Even in the absence of a pandemic, the popularity of cloud-based communications will likely grow rapidly. The productivity and efficiency gains offered by Twilio have become increasingly attractive. Twilio is a solid investment given its leadership position in a fast-growing industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.