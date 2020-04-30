New Gold: A Look At The Q1 Results

We've finally begun the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what many have anticipated could be the best quarter for these companies in several years, thanks to a rising gold (GLD) price. Unfortunately, there are a few miners in the sector that can't seem to generate positive annual earnings per share (EPS) regardless of a strong environment for gold, and New Gold (NGD) is one of them. The company is one of the first names to report its Q1 earnings, with all-in sustaining costs 45% above the industry average, and estimates calling for further net losses per share in FY-2020. Based on the company's inability to generate positive earnings despite multi-year highs for gold, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid in favor of much better miners elsewhere in the sector. While rallies are possible, as a rising tide can lift all boats, I would view rallies above the US$1.20 level as selling opportunities.

New Gold is the most recent name to release its Q1 earnings results, and while the company did have challenges due to a 12-day COVID-19-related shutdown at its Rainy River Mine, it was still an underwhelming report. The company produced 103,000 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] at all-in sustaining costs of $1,446/oz, a cost figure that is more than 45% above the industry average in FY-2019. This led to it posting a net loss from operations of $28 million in one of the strongest quarters for gold in the past five years. As we can see above, New Gold's annual EPS is clearly diverging from the price of gold, suggesting that it is hardly a play on the gold price, at least for the past two years. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

Beginning with the anchor on the company's profitability the past few years, Rainy River, it produced 51,000 GEOs in Q1 at exorbitant costs of $1,755/oz. The good news is that waste-to-ore ratios at the mine are finally trending in the right direction, down from 5.99 to 3.91 sequentially. The other good news is that while gold recoveries are trending lower the past few quarters, they're still in line with what the new mine plan calls for at an 89% recovery rate, at off of the low levels we saw in FY-2018. It's important to note that a factor in the high costs for the quarter was the 12-day COVID-19-related shutdown, though costs are still quite high when factoring this in, given that this represented less than 14% of the total quarter. Since the closure, Rainy River has been restarted on April 3rd, though we are likely to see lower grades in Q2 than we saw in Q1. This is because New Gold may need to use some lower-grade stockpiles as well as direct feed, which will contribute to slightly lower grades than Q1.

Not surprisingly, this led to New Gold withdrawing its guidance for FY-2020, as there isn't a ton of certainty on how the mine will perform or whether we will see another set of shutdowns if we were to see a steepening of the curve in terms of COVID-19 infections. Therefore, while all-in sustaining costs aren't likely to get much worse than Q1 levels for Rainy River, I don't expect the mine to come in below $1,500/oz for the year. Based on the fact that half of New Gold's gold production is hedged at a weighted average ceiling of $1,390/oz, it's going to be difficult for the company to make money at Rainy River this year.

Moving over to New Gold's New Afton Mine, it was a satisfactory quarter, with the mine producing 53,000 GEOs at all-in sustaining costs of $1,033/oz. These costs were up 24% from FY-2019 levels of $829/oz, mostly tied to the significant sustaining & growth capital spend in Q1 of $24 million. To put this in perspective, sustaining & growth capital spend for all of FY-2019 was $62 million, and therefore, Q1 capital expenditures are tracking at more than 50% above normal levels. Not surprisingly, this has put a damper on last year's more reasonable all-in sustaining cost figures. However, lower-than-expected copper grades were also a culprit for slightly weaker production in Q1, with copper grade milled coming in at 0.73% in Q1, about 10% below the average copper milled grade in FY-2019 of 0.80%. New Gold noted that it saw higher-than-anticipated dilution in the Lift 1 east cave at New Afton, and the company is currently reviewing this following a lighter quarter for grades. Let's take a look at how these operating results affected the company's growth metrics:

As we can see in the chart below, New Gold has had a dismal earnings trend since FY-2013, as annual EPS has steadily trended lower despite the price of gold bottoming out in 2015. Last year, the company reported a net loss of $0.08 per share during a year when more than 80% of the Gold Miners Index reported positive annual EPS, and it's looking like we'll be seeing more net losses per share in FY-2020. In Q1 alone, New Gold reported an adjusted net loss per share of $0.03, and estimates are currently projecting a net loss of $0.08 per share for this year as well. This is made even more disappointing given that the gold price has done everything it can to help the cost laggards in the sector, as it's up over 15% just four months into the new year. Unfortunately, however, between an aggressive hedging program with a $1,390/oz ceiling and consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,446/oz in Q1, it's difficult to generate positive earnings even with the gold price above $1,500/oz.

Some investors will argue that New Gold has had a complicated past and is on the path to a turnaround. While this may be true, there are companies executing today that are generating consistent returns for shareholders. The whole point in owning gold producers versus owning gold is to gain leverage on the gold price, and it makes little sense to take on individual company risk by holding a miner if you are not outperforming the metal itself. As we can see in the two charts below, B2Gold (BTG) is an example of what a company's earnings trend should look like with rising gold prices, and New Gold is an example of the opposite of what you want from companies in your portfolio.

If we look at the chart above, we can see that B2Gold has seen steady growth in annual EPS year over year, and FY-2019 annual EPS came in at $0.25, more than double the annual EPS the company generated in FY-2013. If we look out to FY-2020, this robust earnings growth is expected to continue for B2Gold, with forecasts for $0.49 in annual EPS, or 400% growth from FY-2013 levels, if the company can hit these targets. Meanwhile, New Gold's annual EPS remains below FY-2013 levels, and we still see net losses despite a higher gold price. Even if we look out to FY-2022 annual EPS estimates, forecasts are currently sitting at $0.08, still below the $0.13 earned in FY-2013 at lower gold prices. Therefore, we can conclude that New Gold is not a play on the price of gold, it is merely a play on a speculative turnaround in a miner that drastically lags its peers in costs, margins, and profitability.

To illustrate my point, we can look at the above chart, which shows New Gold's all-in sustaining costs compared to peers in the industry. As we can see, New Gold finished last year ranked 47th out of 53 gold producers for costs, near the bottom 10% of the industry and 30% above the industry average of $980/oz. While the company did have COVID-19 related challenges at Rainy River to begin FY-2020, we've seen costs jump even further and guidance pulled, and the company is currently ranked 51st out of 53 producers for costs at $1,446/oz. One could argue that all-in sustaining costs are likely to come in below $1,400/oz for the year and should get better from here, but this isn't a certainty, as guidance has been pulled. In addition, Q2 production is likely to be satisfactory at best at Rainy River, as the company may need to utilize low-grade stockpiles. Therefore, even if costs improve from Q1 levels and finish FY-2020 closer to $1,300/oz, the company remains in the bottom ranks of the industry from a cost standpoint.

Based on the fact that New Gold continues to be an industry laggard and is one of the few gold miners expected to post net losses per share for FY-2020, I see no reason to invest in the stock. This does not mean that the stock cannot go higher from here, but it does suggest that there are likely several better prospects in the sector that are generating positive annual EPS. Therefore, I continue to see the stock as an Avoid, and I would view any rallies in the stock to the US$1.20 level as selling opportunities to book profits.

