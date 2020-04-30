Can Emerging Market Sovereigns Cope With Covid-19

By Robin Marshall

Concerns about a wave of EM defaults has recently emerged

Some commentators have expressed concern about a wave of Emerging Market (EM) debt defaults, based on the scale of the Covid-19 shock, declines in commodity prices, the expansion in EM debt since the GFC, the strong US dollar and inadequate public health systems. Recent credit spread widening, particularly in EM dollar debt, reflects these fears.

Chart 1 shows the spread widening has been substantial in US dollar EM, even after recent narrowing on IMF policy proposals. Lower credit spreads on EM local currency debt are explained by the fact EM sovereigns (just like G7 governments) can print money, or raise taxes, to repay their local currency sovereign debt. In contrast, the US dollar debt creates a currency mismatch between their assets and liabilities. Therefore, default rates in local currency debt are lower, which is reflected in credit ratings*.

Emerging Market credit spreads versus US Treasuries

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of April 28, 2020.

Default concern is concentrated on EM dollar debt because Covid-19 is a global shock

The EM fixed income asset class also escaped contagion in recent years and actual default rates were lower than predicted in the GFC, partly because EM economies grew by 3% in 2009, benefiting from spillover effects from G7 QE. But the Covid-19 shock is global, so risks to EM economies are higher in 2020/21. The IMF's baseline forecast is that EM economies will contract by 1% in 2020 but achieve 6.6% growth in 2021 (April 2020 forecasts). A 2020 contraction, and failure of the V-shaped recovery to materialize, would be a much bigger challenge for EM debt solvency arithmetic, particularly if developed economies switch demand away from global supply chains, rooted in EM economies.

Credit spreads imply much higher default rates than those seen historically

Default probabilities can be approximated from credit spreads; assuming a recovery rate of 40%, credit spreads of about 700bp in US dollar debt, reached in the early stages of the Covid-19 shock in March, would imply a default rate of about 16% (depending on the liquidity premium in credit spreads). Current spreads nearer 600bp would imply a default rate of about 10%. Chart 2 shows these would be high default rates historically, which may reflect the scale of the economic and financial shock (note that after a sovereign default on one bond, the FTSE EMUSDGBI Extended Index assumes all its issues are in default).

EM$ (USD) Sovereign Debt Default Rate

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of March 31, 2020.

But failure of a V-shaped recovery to emerge in 2021 is main risk

Because this is a global shock, and not an EM specific event, a global policy response has resulted. The US Fed and ECB have broadened their QE purchases, and the US has approved a fiscal stimulus of about 9% of GDP, and an extended US dollar swap facility to ease global dollar liquidity (March 2020). The IMF enters the crisis able to lend an extra $1 trillion compared with $250bn before the GFC (IMF, April 9), and has expanded the Rapid Credit Facility and Financing Instruments by an initial $100bn.

The GFC was followed by a $500 billion increase in the IMF's Special Drawing Rights allocations, in 2009, and although a further increase is not yet agreed, the G20 has agreed to freeze bilateral government loan repayments for lower income nations, until the end of 2020 (from May 1). These policy responses do not remove solvency risks from EM sovereigns but help ease financial conditions globally. Failure of a V-shaped recovery to occur in 2020/21 seems the main risk.

* The credit rating of the FTSE Russell Emerging Market (local currency) government bond index is A-, compared to BBB- for the FTSE Russell (USD) Govt. Bond index.

© 2020 London Stock Exchange Group plc and its applicable group undertakings (the "LSE Group"). The LSE Group includes (1) FTSE International Limited ("FTSE"), (2) Frank Russell Company ("Russell"), (3) FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. and FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Limited (together, "FTSE Canada"), (4) MTSNext Limited ("MTSNext"), (5) Mergent, Inc. ("Mergent"), (6) FTSE Fixed Income LLC ("FTSE FI"), (7) The Yield Book Inc ("YB") and (8) Beyond Ratings S.A.S. ("BR"). All rights reserved.

FTSE Russell® is a trading name of FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and BR. "FTSE®", "Russell®", "FTSE Russell®", "MTS®", "FTSE4Good®", "ICB®", "Mergent®", "The Yield Book®", "Beyond Ratings®" and all other trademarks and service marks used herein (whether registered or unregistered) are trademarks and/or service marks owned or licensed by the applicable member of the LSE Group or their respective licensors and are owned, or used under licence, by FTSE, Russell, MTSNext, FTSE Canada, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB or BR. FTSE International Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority as a benchmark administrator.

All information is provided for information purposes only. All information and data contained in this publication is obtained by the LSE Group, from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human and mechanical error as well as other factors, however, such information and data is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors make any claim, prediction, warranty or representation whatsoever, expressly or impliedly, either as to the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability of any information or of results to be obtained from the use of FTSE Russell products, including but not limited to indexes, data and analytics, or the fitness or suitability of the FTSE Russell products for any particular purpose to which they might be put. Any representation of historical data accessible through FTSE Russell products is provided for information purposes only and is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

No responsibility or liability can be accepted by any member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors for (a) any loss or damage in whole or in part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any error (negligent or otherwise) or other circumstance involved in procuring, collecting, compiling, interpreting, analysing, editing, transcribing, transmitting, communicating or delivering any such information or data or from use of this document or links to this document or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever, even if any member of the LSE Group is advised in advance of the possibility of such damages, resulting from the use of, or inability to use, such information.

No member of the LSE Group nor their respective directors, officers, employees, partners or licensors provide investment advice and nothing contained in this document or accessible through FTSE Russell Indexes, including statistical data and industry reports, should be taken as constituting financial or investment advice or a financial promotion.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts and graphs are provided for illustrative purposes only. Index returns shown may not represent the results of the actual trading of investable assets. Certain returns shown may reflect back-tested performance. All performance presented prior to the index inception date is back-tested performance. Back-tested performance is not actual performance, but is hypothetical. The back-test calculations are based on the same methodology that was in effect when the index was officially launched. However, back- tested data may reflect the application of the index methodology with the benefit of hindsight, and the historic calculations of an index may change from month to month based on revisions to the underlying economic data used in the calculation of the index.

This publication may contain forward-looking assessments. These are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that ultimately may prove to be inaccurate. Such forward-looking assessments are subject to risks and uncertainties and may be affected by various factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. No member of the LSE Group nor their licensors assume any duty to and do not undertake to update forward-looking assessments.

No part of this information may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without prior written permission of the applicable member of the LSE Group. Use and distribution of the LSE Group data requires a licence from FTSE, Russell, FTSE Canada, MTSNext, Mergent, FTSE FI, YB and/or their respective licensors.