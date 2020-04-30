BP: Growth Story Delayed As Earnings Plunge

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, energy supermajor BP p.l.c. (BP) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues, but it failed to hit its earnings estimates. Most investors likely did not expect BP to perform particularly well given what happened to oil prices following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as this has impacted pretty much every energy company. Unfortunately, this is a problem that is unlikely to be resolved anytime soon, since nobody knows for sure when people will begin returning to their normal lives following the lockdowns and begin to alleviate the massive oversupply in the energy market. As a result, it appears that BP's growth will be nowhere near as aggressive as what we had originally planned.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well-aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article, as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from BP's first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

BP reported total revenues of $59.540 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 11.67% decline over the $67.407 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an underlying replacement cost profit of $791 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $2.358 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

BP produced an average of 2.579 million barrels of oil equivalents per day in the current quarter, excluding its share of Rosneft's (RNFTF) production. This represents a 2.9% decline over the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company decreased its 2020 capital spending plans by 25% to $12 billion.

BP reported a net loss of $4.385 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $2.999 billion net profit that it had in the first quarter of 2019.

It seems essentially certain that the first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that every measure of financial performance decreased compared to the prior-year quarter. This is unlikely to be a surprise to anyone who even slightly follows the oil and gas industry. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the forced government shutdown of many large and small businesses, as well as a sharp decrease in travel worldwide. This has greatly decreased the demand for both oil and gas, and resulted in an oversupply of 20-30 million barrels of oil per day. As might be expected, this has caused the price of oil to plummet. As we can see here, the price of Brent crude has fallen from $66.25 per barrel to $20.46 per barrel today:

Source: Nasdaq

As oil prices were quite a bit lower this quarter than they were in the same quarter of last year, BP's revenues from selling its resources declined year over year. It should be obvious why this would be the case. After all, if the company receives less money for each unit of oil and gas that it sells, then its overall revenues will decline, all else being equal. The fact that BP brought in less total revenues means that less money was available to make its way down to the company's bottom line profits.

Of course, all is rarely equal when it comes to oil and gas companies. As noted in the highlights, BP's production declined 2.9% year over year to 2.579 million barrels of oil equivalents per day.

Source: BP p.l.c.

Unfortunately, the company did not provide any specific reason for this production decline. Fortunately, it was not a particularly large decline, so it could easily be explained by natural production declines or maintenance activity, although BP does note that it had lower maintenance activity in the most recent quarter than it did in the prior-year quarter. This naturally had a negative impact on the company's financial performance during the quarter. The reason for this should likely be fairly obvious. After all, if BP had lower production, then it had less resources to sell and generate revenues from. Once again, the lower revenues mean that there is less money available to make its way down the company's income and cash flow statements. The company expects production to decline further in the second quarter, which will further pressure its results downward when combined with the likelihood that oil prices will be even lower on average during the second quarter. Thus, we should not expect BP's performance to improve in the near term.

One of the things that we have seen many energy companies do recently is cut their planned capital expenditures for 2020. This is a logical reaction to the steep decline in energy prices that we have already discussed, as it allows the company to preserve its balance sheet strength in the current environment. BP has also taken this step, as noted in the highlights. The company announced in its earnings report that it will be cutting its planned capital spending by 25% to $12 billion. These cuts naturally include delaying the development work on some of the projects that were originally going to be driving its growth story over the next few years. This is likely a good thing, as it makes little sense to generate production growth and further exacerbate the oversupply of oil in the market. BP also stated that it will be delaying some exploration activity, which I am not as big of a fan of. This is because the company needs to discover new sources of resources to replace those that it pulls out of the ground if it wishes to be a sustainable concern over the long term. These cuts are expected to result in about a 70 million barrels of oil equivalents per day decline in its production level as natural production declines play out, but the company will not be bringing enough new projects on-line to offset it.

As is the case with many other large oil and gas companies, BP has a fairly substantial refining, and downstream fuels marketing operation. Unfortunately, this business was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak as well. In the first quarter of 2020, the business unit produced an underlying replacement cost profit of $921 million, compared to $1.733 billion a year ago. One of the obvious reasons for this is that the pandemic has resulted in many people staying at home instead of driving to work or other places, so they are therefore consuming less fuel than usual. The company also notes that refining margins were lower than a year ago, although it did not provide any reason for this. With that said though, the decline in oil prices did have one benefit for BP, and that is providing a discount on North American heavy crude oil, which helped the company's refineries, but it was not enough to offset the impact of the lower refining margin.

In conclusion, BP has clearly been impacted by the steep decline in energy prices along with pretty much every other company in the industry. Unfortunately, this problem is likely to get worse before it gets better, as energy prices are unlikely to improve significantly until the economy returns to a state of normalcy and the pandemic is behind us. This is unlikely to happen in the near future. BP is taking the steps that it needs to in order to preserve its balance sheet in the current environment, which is nice to see. These moves will stunt its growth story, at least in the near term, so investors should not really expect anything fantastic out of this company for the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.