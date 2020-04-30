Voting In Legg Mason CEFs - Time For A Quid Pro Quo

I will be voting my shares against the change in investment manager unless the funds undertake some action to reduce the discount.

However, a change in investment manager requires the approval of either 50% of total outstanding shares or 2/3 of shares voting, which is not always easy to manage.

Closed-end fund investors usually have little influence over the management of their funds, which is one reason why closed-end funds trade at a discount to their net asset values.

If you are a shareholder of a Legg Mason closed-end fund (CEF), you will receive (or may already have received) a proxy regarding the acquisition by Franklin Templeton. Many of you may be tempted to pitch the proxy or simply vote to approve management proposals (particularly if you want to get shareholder services off your back). I think this could be a mistake.

You should make your own decision, but I will be voting against the proposals for a new manager unless the funds take some action to support current shareholders (i.e., a quid pro quo). This article will explain my reasoning.

Background

CEFs are often run with their shareholders as an afterthought. Unlike open-end mutual funds, CEF shareholders can't redeem their shares to the company - they have to sell to other investors. This means CEF managers have captive shareholder assets and don't need to heavily focus on the interests of their shareholders.

The result is that most CEFs trade at discounts to net asset value (NAV). This is a true loss of shareholder value, particularly for IPO investors who paid a premium to NAV on the IPO and then see their CEF trade at a significant discount to NAV. This loss of value is particularly disturbing during times of market panic, as the price of CEFs tends to drop precipitously due to discount widening and leverage-induced NAV erosion.

In theory, investors' displeasure with the discount to NAV could be addressed in shareholder meetings, but these meetings are typically rubber stamps of management policies and current board members. One major exception to this is a change of the investment manager, typically occurring when one mutual fund company acquires another.

According to the Investment Company Act of 1940, a change in investment manager requires a “1940 Act Majority Vote” of the outstanding voting securities of a Fund, which means the affirmative vote of the lesser of

67% of voting securities of the Fund that are present at the Meeting or represented by proxy, or

50% of all outstanding shares.

Since many shareholders don’t vote, this 1940 Act voting requirement is a high hurdle and often requires the management to solicit votes from all shareholders. The opportunity comes if there are large activist institutional shareholders, supported by individual shareholders, willing to block the proposal unless the fund managers take some action to reduce the discount. These actions could include a significant tender offer at or near NAV or a merger into an open-end mutual fund. Either option allows current shareholders to redeem a portion of their shares at only a slight discount to NAV.

Voting in Legg Mason Funds

On February 18, 2020, Franklin Templeton announced that it was acquiring Legg Mason (NYSE:LM). This requires the “1940 Act Majority Vote” approval of CEF investors to approve a new manager for Legg Mason CEFs, as announced separately for Western Asset CEFs and Royce Fund CEFs.

The meeting for the Western Asset funds will be held on June 5. For the funds that I own, I am voting against the proposal until I see evidence of substantive actions to benefit shareholders. Should I see those actions, I will change my vote to be for the proposal.

In particular, I’d like to focus on Legg Mason Brandywine Global Income Opportunities Fund (BWG). BWG is one of my larger holdings and has an activist Bulldog Investors, LLC issuing its own proxy to vote against the deal, as Bulldog seeks to obtain a strong negotiating position with the fund. Bulldog has a history of successful activism efforts to benefit CEF shareholders and, therefore, I have voted against the proposal on the Bulldog opposition proxy. Note that I am voting "against" on Bulldog’s opposition proxy instead of voting "against" on management’s proxy, as this gives Bulldog more flexibility in managing the voting process.

I am hopeful that Bulldog will obtain a blocking position and negotiate some discount-reducing event for shareholders. Given that the fund BWG trades at 14.31% discount as of 4/28/2020, such a negotiation could offer investors a substantial upside on at least a portion of their shares. A larger tender offer near NAV (i.e., company buying back stock near NAV) or a merger into an open-end fund would be ideal.

As for other Western Asset CEFs, I will be voting against in the dissident proxies from activist shareholders such as Bulldog Investors or Saba Capital. Not all Western Asset CEFs have such activist shareholders. Without an activist standard-bearer, there may be no “quid pro quo” opportunities, so investors should not get too excited. That said, I would still vote against the manager's proposal both on principle and with the hope that an activist investor might step up in.

On a side note, Western Asset funds WIA and WIW are also involved in the Legg Mason acquisition, although the final voting details have not been formally announced. WIA has a large potential activist investor in Karpus Management, but it is unclear whether Karpus intends to take an activist stance to benefit current shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWG, HIO, TLI, WIA, RGT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not making a buy, sell, or hold recommendation regarding the funds mentioned in this article. Rather, I am saying how I'll be voting my shares. Separate from my voting, I may buy or sell any of the funds mentioned in this article.