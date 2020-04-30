Fed Watch: At The Ready

Powell & Co. seem to be very cognizant of the dangers of any "false starts."

The Fed continued to make it abundantly clear they stand "at the ready," should the need arise.

By Kevin Flanagan

Unlike other Federal Reserve (Fed) related news since the beginning of March, the April FOMC meeting did not provide any groundbreaking headlines. The policymakers have been incredibly busy over the last six weeks, so this was not really much of a surprise. In fact, wasn't it kind of refreshing to have a Fed announcement on the scheduled day when one was expected? That being said, the Fed continued to make it abundantly clear they stand "at the ready," should the need arise.

As I've mentioned on numerous occasions, thus far, the Fed deserves high grades for their proactive and, more importantly, preemptive policy responses to the COVID-19 situation. Let's look at the timeline of actions since the beginning of March:

There is no doubt the Fed realizes the gravity of the situation from an economic, as well as money and bond market, perspective. However, at this point, sometimes you have to take stock of your actions before making your next move. It is widely expected the U.S. economy will "crater" in Q2 - a viewpoint echoed by Chairman Powell earlier this month. Interestingly, while Powell acknowledged that unemployment is expected to rise very high, he also noted such a development would be temporary, and that when the virus runs its course, the rebound could be "fairly quick" and "robust."

Conclusion

I wrote about the Fed's balance sheet in last week's blog, and the total increase is now up to nearly $2.3 trillion, as of this writing. The Fed remains in "whatever it takes…and then some" mode. In fact, we believe the policymakers will be in no hurry to scale back, let alone reverse, any of their policy responses up to this point, even when the situation shows signs of improvement. Powell & Co. seem to be very cognizant of the dangers of any "false starts."

Kevin Flanagan, Head of Fixed Income Strategy

As part of WisdomTree's Investment Strategy group, Kevin serves as Head of Fixed Income Strategy. In this role, he contributes to the asset allocation team, writes fixed income-related content and travels with the sales team, conducting client-facing meetings and providing expertise on WisdomTree's existing and future bond ETFs. In addition, Kevin works closely with the fixed income team. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kevin spent 30 years at Morgan Stanley, where he was most recently a Managing Director. He was responsible for tactical and strategic recommendations and created asset allocation models for fixed income securities. He was a contributor to the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Global Investment Committee, primary author of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management's monthly and weekly fixed income publications, and collaborated with the firm's Research and Consulting Group Divisions to build ETF and fund manager asset allocation models. Kevin has an MBA from Pace University's Lubin Graduate School of Business, and a B.S in Finance from Fairfield University.

