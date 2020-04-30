Teva's Patent Win, And Other News: The Good, Bad And Ugly Of Biopharma

Teva Receives Positive Ruling on Cancer Drug Patents

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (TEVA) received a boost as it received positive ruling on its Bendeka cancer drug. The ruling may ensure that the drug is not thwarted by generic competition in the market for a considerable period of time. The ruling was provided by a federal judge in Delaware.

The court upheld the asserted patient claim to be valid. It stated that the proposed ANDA products by the defendants infringed as many as four Teva patents on the drug. The defendants in the case included Mylan Laboratories Limited, Apotex Inc. and Apotex Corp., Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC, and Slayback Pharma LLC. These companies are now not eligible to launch their generic versions before 2031.

Delaware court decision echoes the sentiments of U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly who also rebuffed the generic-drug makers’ assertions that Teva’s patents are invalid. In his opinion, the judge wrote, “Although the evidence of commercial success does not support a finding of nonobviousness, I still find that defendants have not shown by clear and convincing evidence that the prior art they cited would have motivated a person of skill in the art to reach the claimed formulations.”

Apart from Teva, the decision is also positive for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) which holds the licensing agreement for the drug. Under the terms and conditions of the agreement, Eagle is entitled to 30 percent of BENDEKA net U.S. sales with royalty rate increase of one percentage point on each anniversary, until it is at 32%, where it stabilizes. Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals said, “With this decision, BENDEKA’s value is likely to be intact for many years, thus ensuring our continued ability to invest in our growing research program and product pipeline.” The company stated that the decision will protect the longevity of this flagship product.

BENDEKA is a liquid, low-volume and short-time 10-minute infusion formulation of bendamustine hydrochloride. The drug has garnered more than $2 billion in revenue since its launch in 2016. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2017, where Teva held four generic drug makers of infringing upon the patents for the drug. Two patents covered the formulation whereas three other patents were related to methods of administering the drug. The formulation patents are set to expire in January 2031 whereas the method patents will be over in March 2033. Bendeka comes with a faster infusion time of 10 minutes which makes its convenient to use. As per a court filing by Teva, Bendeka has 90% of the market for bendamustine under its belt. Teva licenses the drug from Eagle Pharma, which has been named as co-plaintiff in the case.

Merck Reports the FDA Approval For Keytruda Six-Week Dosing

Merck (MRK) announced that the FDA has approved an additional recommended dosage of 400 mg every six weeks for KEYTRUDA across all indications. The new dosage option will be available in addition to the current dose of 200 mg every three weeks. The company said that the new approval is crucial at current times of social distancing, which has severely limited the options available with the cancer patients. The FDA acted swiftly on this front as the company had resubmitted the supplemental marketing application the previous week.

Merck also recently announced the interim data from Cohort B of KEYNOTE-555. The results demonstrated that efficacy and safety of the dosage to be comparable to findings from previous melanoma trials evaluating KEYTRUDA monotherapy. Interim data showed the Overall Response Rate to be 38.6 percent for patients receiving 400 mg dosage. The continued approval for 400mg is subject to verification and description provided by confirmatory trials.

KEYTRUDA is an anti-PD-1 therapy and is used as a monotherapy and in conjunction with other drugs. Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories said, “Today’s approval of an every six-week dosing schedule for KEYTRUDA gives doctors an option to reduce how often patients are at the clinic for their treatment.” The drug is used for treating a wide range of cancers such as small cell lung cancer, neck squamous cell cancer and melanoma.

Merck has highly diversified immune oncology clinical research portfolio. The company is currently involved in more than 1,200 trials concerning KEYTRUDA. These trials seek to evaluate the efficacy and potential of the drug across various cancers and setting including the determination of different biomarkers. KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody and works by blocking the interface between PD-1 and its ligands, PD-L1 and PD-L2.

Clearside Delays NDA Resubmission of Xipere Application

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) suffered a setback as the company announced delaying the resubmission of its Xipere application. The company has postponed the resubmission until the fourth quarter. The FDA had rejected the company’s original filing last year stating that there was the need to verify the comparability of stability data of different batched made with a new process and the old one.

Clearside has cited COVID 19 outbreak as the reason behind the delay. The company claimed that the pandemic has disrupted the schedules at its contract manufacturing organization. The organization is required to resolve issues related to the functioning of its equipment before starting the production of required batches. George Lasezkay Pharm.D., J.D., Clearside’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “We have been working collaboratively with Bausch Health throughout this process and they have proven to be the ideal partner. We are pleased that their continued support of XIPERE and their interest in our suprachoroidal space (SCS®) injection platform has resulted in an opportunity to expand our relationship to maximize the commercial potential for XIPERE in additional important territories around the world.” However, the company said that its other pipeline products are not likely to be affected by this rescheduling.

Clearside also stated that its partnership with Bausch Health with regard to XIPERE also stands amended. In 2019, Bausch + Lomb acquired an exclusive license for commercializing and developing XIPERE in the United States and Canada. It also has exclusive options for the right for commercializing and developing the drug in Europe and the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, and South America and Mexico.

