Protect Yourself With 3 Rules

These beliefs offer both security and protection in overall times of turmoil. I think you should consider adopting somethings similar.

In this article, I want to talk about how I think about allocation-specific strategies on a broader scale, which impact how I consider portfolio exposure on an individual stock scale.

What this turmoil is doing is separating the wheat from the chaff, so to speak, in terms of conservative and qualitative companies. It's doing much the same to investors, highlighting investment approaching flaws as it becomes readily apparent what companies in one's portfolio weren't at all prepared for the unexpected.

Despite owning stock in several companies which at this time have postponed, cut or frozen the dividend, my portfolio continues to be insulated by what I consider to be the fundamentals of my investment strategy - and these have been present since day one many years ago.

In this article, I'll highlight these in the hopes that you find them somewhat useful and perhaps consider adopting a similar mindset in some ways.

The Portfolio/Investment Hierarchy

I find it useful, both in my work and private life, to use visual aids, charts, and planning tools to emphasize and strategize. So too, I have when it comes to investing. When I think about investing in the long term, this is how I consider things:

(Source: Author's Graphic)

At first glance, this chart may seem odd to some - we'll get to explaining the logic behind it. The initial objective was simple enough: to formulate a strategy that would make certainly sure that my investment activities are structured in a way that makes it virtually impossible, in a working Western world, to suffer permanent loss of significant investment capital.

This isn't about how I choose specific companies - I've spoken to that in other articles, and I'll continue to speak to this in other articles in the future. This is more how I approach investing as a whole, how I think when I look at my portfolio's overall performance, allocation, and specific single stocks.

A few points before we go individually into the tiers:

I don't really care about portfolio performance vis-a-vis the overall market or specific indexes. While I compare for the sake of "checking", I'm not guided by overall comparative performance, at least not for the most part. My goals are a safe income stream with protection against loss of capital. At times, because of sector or company exposure, this may result in underperformance over shorter or intermediate time periods. While my portfolio currently vastly outperforms local indexes such as OMXS30 over the long term, this is not my goal but seems to be a result of the overall approach.

of the overall approach. These rules are pretty absolute for me. While I at times have been tempted to bend one or two in terms of companies or individual investments, I never have, and this crisis has highlighted the necessity of keeping it that way no matter how I emotionally "feel" about things.

I use very similar approaches when I manage money not only for myself but for others as well (indirectly or otherwise). This is something I developed for myself, and while I'm not a CFA, it has resonated with people who regularly ask me for opinions in these matters, and the feedback during this crisis has been positive.

With that said, let's get deeper into the tiers.

1. Dividends

(Photo Source)

We start at the top. Some type of dividend is absolutely crucial to me as an investor. This can either be in the form of cash payments or share payments, but if I invest in something, I'm going to want that investment to pay me on an annual basis, a bi-annual basis, a quarterly basis or a monthly basis.

There are a number of direct and indirect advantages of dividend investing. These can be psychological and/or financial, such as...

Not focusing on the ups and down of the market or company X, and instead focusing on the overall long-term success of the enterprise where corporate profits, even at times of lower results, flow to you.

of the enterprise where corporate profits, even at times of lower results, flow to you. Reduction of so-called frictional expenses , which are one of the major factors affecting our overall investment performance. These include commissions, fees, spreads, capital gains taxes, and so forth. My frictional expenses, seeing as I almost never sell, is basically just my fees when I buy stocks, which are currently capped at 0.025% of the investment amount - as a one-time purchase fee. I don't pay any other fees when I get dividends - I don't even pay a dividend tax on any of my Swedish stocks.

, which are one of the major factors affecting our overall investment performance. These include commissions, fees, spreads, capital gains taxes, and so forth. My frictional expenses, seeing as I almost never sell, is basically just my fees when I buy stocks, which are currently capped at 0.025% of the investment amount - as a one-time purchase fee. I don't pay any other fees when I get dividends - I don't even pay a dividend tax on of my Swedish stocks. The Stepped-up basis loophole, which is US-specific, but similar logic exists elsewhere as well. This is more in the ballpark of "building your legacy", but I consider it relevant.

which is US-specific, but similar logic exists elsewhere as well. This is more in the ballpark of "building your legacy", but I consider it relevant. Cash commitment to dividend-paying stocks reins in your unnecessary spending habits because of the massive financial commitment associated with holding the stocks. You're less likely to sell and spend if you realize that your continual income depends on keeping these stocks held, rather than liquidated. While investors may have a net worth of millions or tens of millions of SEK/EUR/dollars, very little of that is usually liquid when it comes to high net worth individuals. My own experience with people in these tiers says less than 4%, with additional availability through extensive free or low-cost lines of credit and other types of cash-equivalents.

to dividend-paying stocks reins in your unnecessary spending habits because of the massive financial commitment associated with holding the stocks. You're less likely to sell and spend if you realize that your continual income depends on keeping these stocks held, rather than liquidated. While investors may have a net worth of millions or tens of millions of SEK/EUR/dollars, very little of that is usually liquid when it comes to high net worth individuals. My own experience with people in these tiers says less than 4%, with additional availability through extensive free or low-cost lines of credit and other types of cash-equivalents. Cash commitment also works for companies. Paying a dividend reduces the corporate coffers, which, in my experience, makes the company somewhat more responsible in terms of bonuses, golden parachutes, and so forth. There are plenty of examples where poor-performing CEOs after scandals have had their parachutes cut from their shoulders - and these examples are usually publicly listed companies, including the recent example Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF).

also works for companies. Paying a dividend reduces the corporate coffers, which, in my experience, makes the company somewhat more responsible in terms of bonuses, golden parachutes, and so forth. There are plenty of examples where poor-performing CEOs after scandals have had their parachutes cut from their shoulders - and these examples are usually publicly listed companies, including the recent example Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF). Dividends reduce bear market momentum. There are several ways to measure or calculate dividends. One such way is the 30-day SEC yield, which puts the dividend payout as a percentage of the cost per share. We're familiar with this - when a 3%-yielding stock falls 50%, it suddenly yields 6%, and provided the stock is safe, it attracts investors and helps support the overall share price.

There are several ways to measure or calculate dividends. One such way is the 30-day SEC yield, which puts the dividend payout as a percentage of the cost per share. We're familiar with this - when a 3%-yielding stock falls 50%, it suddenly yields 6%, and provided the stock is safe, it attracts investors and helps support the overall share price. Reinvested dividends accelerate your income stream. It's well-known that reinvested dividends, especially into companies that suffer public-related drops in stock price, such as the tobacco companies during the '90s, result in some of the highest returns possible. One good example of this is Altria (MO), which was one of the best-performing companies from 1957-2004. In reinvesting my own dividends, I've grown my income stream exponentially, together with the continual infusions of other cash sources, for the past few years.

I realize that I'm preaching to the choir when publishing this article. Most of you probably have dividend stocks. My point here, however, is that I only invest in companies that, at the time of purchase and for the potential foreseeable future, pay me for my money.

I don't view potential capital appreciation as "paying me" for my money - this is a function of the market valuing the company at a certain level based on either subjective or objective performance. The cash or cash-equivalents that the company deposits in my account, that's the payment for my investment, and that's what I demand.

(Source: AzQuotes)

My goal here on SA is to talk about investment in companies - there's no doubt about that, that's what the site's for. But I also want to talk to you about the mindset and the psychology I view as necessary to succeed with your long-term investment goals. One of these is, don't give away or disrespect your money. Investing without demanding anything in return for part of your principal is, to me, a giving away when there are options that pay you better.

Company dividends are one of the simplest ways of starting a reliable, long-term stream of income - and unless you've reached a level where your basic necessities and costs are entirely covered by incomes for which you don't need to lift a finger, I argue to my clients, friends and to you, dear readers, that you can't afford the luxury of giving away money.

So - dividends. That's the "top tier" here.

2. Quality

But, you may argue, shouldn't dividends per your own logic then be the very base of your investment strategy?

No - dividends are the crucial part that keeps you going, but dividends alone are a poor way of investing. That's part of what causes people, including me at times, to be exposed to less-than-ideal situations where companies cut dividends.

A cut or frozen dividend is a pretty horrible thing if it lasts for a long time. There are situations when it makes sense for a business to cut the dividend due to extraordinary circumstances, but what we want is for both these companies and these times to be extremely few.

(Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices)

One way of ensuring that is quality of investments. Quality can be measured in many different ways. I have my method - which I've shown you in some of my recent articles - which works for me to identify the stocks that I consider to be of the quality I look for.

The "protection" part in this portion comes about when you consistently pick qualitative stocks to form the foundations of your portfolio. In a way, this nearly guarantees - provided our world doesn't collapse - that you ride the train of outperformance along with the best-performing companies on the planet.

The protection also plays in because while a company like Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) may indeed postpone or cut its dividend, as it has now, this is guaranteed to be a temporary thing until things go back to normal. In the end, it's about picking consistent quality at either consistent fair or below-fair price points, which in the end will net you potential market-beating returns and excellent dividends.

Quality specifics or metrics are irrelevant to this point. People will have their quality measurements and, hopefully, stick to them. What's important is that your quality measurements actually work and show themselves working in a less-than-ideal situation. If they do not, you may need to re-evaluate what you consider to be quality.

Quality is part of the foundation which ensures that your dividend income stream, even though it sometimes may fluctuate (in my case, investing in EU stocks, it does), it is consistent over the long term.

So, while dividends are a requirement for me to invest in a company, a company cutting or reducing its dividend isn't a selling offense. That's where quality comes in. If I've bought quality, then I can weather a dividend slump in a certain company and can temporarily forego it paying me for my money that year.

An investment where you despite a cut dividend or trouble can still feel safe, that's quality. If you don't feel safe owning a stock after a dividend cut and you fear for the company's survival or your investment, then you probably shouldn't have owned the company in the first place.

3. Diversification

The bedrock of my investment approach isn't something that's subjectively measured, even though some of the end factors may be. The bedrock is mathematical, and it's simple.

No overexposure sector-wise

No overexposure company-wise

No overexposure dividend-wise

None of my positions is higher than then total post-tax dividend yield of my portfolio. The effect of this, in an admittedly ideal world, is that a company such as Coca-Cola (KO) may indeed go bankrupt every year (my portfolio YoC is 5.23%), without my current hypothetical 5.02% Coca-Cola stake causing anything more than me ending the year at a small profit. Now, realistically, an occurrence that pushes Coca-Cola into bankruptcy would likely cause far more turmoil - but the logic stands irrespective of such hypothetical situations.

No company actually has a higher portfolio allocation than my current portfolio YoC. Only 6 companies have higher allocations than 3.5%, and most companies stand somewhere between 0.5% and 1.3%. It's my goal over time to both reduce and balance to a point where qualitative companies have a 0.9-1.5% stake overall. Because of my portfolio size, however, a stake of 0.5-1% doesn't mean it's "small" - it's still thousands of dollars, with my larger positions easily amounting to tens of thousands of dollars.

While those of you who know my writing know that I own stakes in several companies that can be considered risky, these stakes fall firmly under these rules and are kept at an extremely conservative allocation. I never overexpose or buy such companies to an uncomfortable degree.

I've seen people own 10-50% of their portfolio in a specific company, something I would never do. Similarly, I've seen investors with sector exposure of 35-40%, or even 25%. Again, I would never do this. My current largest sector exposure - Industrial - is 20%. My target is to dilute this to 15% over time, while increasing current underexposure in other key areas. The goal here is "balance".

Some would argue, including Buffett, that diversification is required only when you don't know what you're doing. Here, I disagree, and I believe the current market turmoil has shown us clearly that there are few companies or sectors that overall can be considered "safe", even if picked by gurus such as Buffett (such as airlines).

I see wide diversification into quality, both geographically and sector-wise, as overall protection. To say that investment diversification is foolish is to say that institutions such as the Norwegian Oil Fund don't invest well. The fund owns 9202 companies in 74 countries and while it hasn't returned as high market-beating returns as some individual investors, it has grown the holdings above the pace of the market on average since 1998.

I don't own, nor plan to own that number - not even close to it, of course. But I believe that diversification is excellent protection against potential short-term and long-term downside which otherwise may be suffered by those, for instance, having invested 30-40% into oil and energy at this time.

I, of course, recognize that the drawback of such diversification is a "cap" on potential upside. Such dilution caps both downside and upside - but as I established early on, my objective is "safe returns" over time, not triple-digit annual returns as targeted by some investors.

We all need to know our individual goals. Perhaps your goal is to grow your capital hundreds of percent over the next 2 years. In that case, my approach has no value whatsoever to you. My approach is either for those with a very long-term perspective on investing or those - such as myself - who have already reached a sort of financial independence and seek to cement their fiscal independence in a bedrock of safety and forward security.

I view this approach as one of the reasons why, in this entire market "crash", I haven't been worried about my overall investment portfolio once. I haven't sold one stake because of the crash itself. I've questioned my investment timing during the crash, whether to wait or not - I think it's both unrealistic and unhealthy to not question yourself - but have never lost sight of the overall goal.

Going forward

Going forward, you may expect several things of me as an investor and a contributor on SA:

Dialing back on risk to focus on quality. I've spoken to this a few times the past few months, but going forward, investment articles will only to a very small extent concern smaller-type companies. Instead, I will focus on larger-cap businesses. While smaller companies can be equally safe, they nonetheless suffer more volatility in the short and medium term.

I've spoken to this a few times the past few months, but going forward, investment articles will only to a very small extent concern smaller-type companies. Instead, I will focus on larger-cap businesses. While smaller companies can be equally safe, they nonetheless suffer more volatility in the short and medium term. Further geographical diversification. I've taken the first steps away from Scandinavia, with Swedish investments finally being less than 50% of my portfolio. My goal is much more dilution, with investments into France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, BeNeLux, Australia, Great Britain, and others. While I already own many companies from many of these nations, I don't write to them often enough, and I intend to change this as it reflects my own portfolio.

I've taken the first steps away from Scandinavia, with Swedish investments finally being less than 50% of my portfolio. My goal is much more dilution, with investments into France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, BeNeLux, Australia, Great Britain, and others. While I already own many companies from many of these nations, I don't write to them often enough, and I intend to change this as it reflects my own portfolio. More articles on overall allocations, investment mindsets, and other topics that, while not company-specific, are equally crucial (or even more so) to your overall investment success.

I hope these adjustments will ultimately be of value to you and represent something you may want to read or find interesting. I also hope that this article has offered some insight into how I think, not only about specific companies, but about my portfolio as a whole. I've received many questions about why I don't own larger stakes in companies I consider qualitative, and I hope this article sheds some light on that.

Thank you for reading - and stay safe in these troubled times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVNLF; SVLNY, SWDBF, KO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.