Boeing 787 Positively Surprises

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the opening bell. While the results weren't any good, for the first time in a long time, I was able to appreciate the transparency that Boeing tried to provide during these highly uncertain times. That is something I had been missing from Boeing for well over a year now. I will be discussing my take on the earnings in an upcoming report, but in this report, I want to focus on the Dreamliner program, which had a negative margin pressure but overall positive impact on the deferred production balance.

Boeing reduces production

Previously, I anticipated that Boeing would be reducing production to a level of eight aircraft per month effective immediately. The positive surprise was that Boeing did decrease production, but it did so starting in 2022 to a production level of seven per month. For the remainder of the year, it seems that the rate will be around 10 aircraft per month, but the rate that I expected Boeing to implement this year won't be implemented until 2022. It still constitutes a decrease in production, but on an extended time frame, hence the pressures I projected for the Boeing 787 program did not materialize.

Reduction to accounting quantity

Somewhat more interesting was that Boeing decided to reduce the accounting quantity by 100 units. Following Boeing's accounting block extension pattern, we actually anticipated an increase in the accounting quantity this quarter. Using sub-blocks of 100 aircraft, Boeing is able or should be able to determine revenue and costs of a block and calculate an average margin that it uses to calculate the contribution of the Boeing 787 to Boeing's business. If the actual realized profit is lower than this average margin, Boeing adds this differential to the inventories while this part of the inventories is burned off when the realized margins exceed the reported margins.

As pointed out in our preview on the Boeing 787 deferred production balance outlook, we were expecting the following:

An extension of the accounting quantity to 1,700 units.

Reduction to a production level of eight Dreamliners per month.

The first assumption did not occur. What actually happened was that Boeing reduced the accounting block quantity, and on the subject of the rate reduction, BA decided to reduce the rate two years later than I expected. Obviously, I like it when my assumptions are accurate. In this case, my assumptions were not accurate, and as pointed out in the preview analysis, that would result in a material difference between my estimate and what Boeing reported. Especially the decision to reduce the accounting quantity caught me by surprise. It is not something I have seen before, but by reducing the quantity, Boeing is smearing the costs out over fewer units, meaning that the average margin would be lower, which does make sense because BA has to look further out in time to estimate revenues and costs which is harder. So staying within that frame in which Boeing can estimate profits, it had to make a cut to the accounting quantity. Somewhat counterintuitive that meant there would be more room to burn off the deferred production balance as Boeing was able to burn off portions of the balance that previously anticipated to be reported profits.

It also seems that Boeing is anticipating that many of the lessons learned and efficiencies gained in the Dreamliner production system will be preserved at lower production rates, which is a good sign.

If we calibrate our model with the announcements Boeing made today, we would be expecting a deferred production balance of $18,749 million, whereas we were expecting a balance of $17,956 million, reflecting higher reported margins at the expense of deferred production balance burn-off.

Deferred Balance For The Boeing 787

According to Boeing's data, the deferred balance for the Dreamliner program topped at $28.65B in Q2 2016 and our data shows that this happened at the 431st delivery. On average, for the first 431 deliveries, each delivery was roughly $66.5 million less profitable than the average assumed profit for the accounting block.

In the second quarter of 2016, Boeing removed two test aircraft from the accounting block and reclassified them as R&D costs. As a result, the deferred balance dropped by roughly $1B. From an e-mail exchange with Boeing spokesman Doug Alder, we understood that the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting block led to the underlying assumed average profit per airframe to go up slightly, while the production costs of these aircraft were completely removed from the deferred production balance.

The removal of the test aircraft, which are considered unsuitable for placement with customers, was a welcome de-risk. However, in order to get an accurate view of actual progress in zeroing out the deferred costs, which is the obvious target for Boeing here, it's needed to correct for the removal of the test aircraft from the accounting quantity.

By doing so, we obtain the following graph:

Figure 1: Accumulated deferred costs per quarter (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Figure 1 shows how the sum of the deferred balance and unamortized tooling and other non-recurring costs has increased over time but has started decreasing since 2016. Figure 1 already gives a pretty good visualization, and one can imagine how the trend would continue in the future. What can be seen is that the deferred balance clearly decreased for the 14th consecutive quarter and that trend will not be reversed.

The deferred balance after 968 deliveries is $18.79B vs. $20.8B last quarter or $19.4 million per airframe compared to $22.15 million per delivered airframe in the last quarter. This marks a $2.018B improvement. To make things better visible, the differences in the total deferred balance per quarter divided by the number of deliveries can be plotted.

Figure 2: Boeing 787 deferred balance decrease per delivery (Source: AeroAnalysis International)

Figure 2 shows that the decrease in deferred balance per unit changed from minus $87.7 million per airframe in Q1 2014 to $69.6 million in Q1 2020. Quarter over quarter, the deferred balance decrease per airframe improved by nearly $42.2 million per unit. The side note that needs to be made is that this included a $33.7 million per unit tailwind driven by the accounting block reduction which had a positive impact on deferred production balance due to rebalancing the program profits.

Figure 3: Accounting block Boeing 787 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

Boeing has decreased the accounting block from 1,600 to 1,500 units. It took the company 393 deliveries to halt the rise in deferred balance. In the quarter after reaching this top, the company reclassified the costs incurred on early test frames that were later deemed unmarketable. This led to a lower deferred balance. If we add back this charge or deduct it over the entire range, which is more suitable, the actual top was at 431 deliveries with a deferred balance of $25.498B. Boeing has 532 units left to recoup the balance of $18.8B. Boeing still needs 17 sales to reach the 1,500 aircraft, which is the size of the accounting quantity. Boeing has sold more than 1,400 Dreamliners, exceeding the numbers of 1,300 units initially in the accounting block, which is important since there have been some rumors each time Boeing extended the block that it would never sell that many aircraft. It is doing that now. Despite near-term cooling, long-term market demand is robust to support 1,500-plus Dreamliner deliveries at a reduced production rate.

Previously, it seemed that each time the remaining units left in the block will fall below 100 units, the block is being extended. Based on that, we expected a block extension in the first quarter of 2020, but with the production rates being lowered, those extensions are likely going to be more timed towards an assessment on cost basis as the deliveries come within a five-year time frame.

With the 532 aircraft that are yet to be delivered, Boeing needs to recoup $35.1 million per airframe on average on top of the average program margin to totally zero out the balance. Given that Boeing currently generates profits of ~35 million per airframe, the road toward zeroing out the deferred balance remains difficult, especially because the production rate is set to come down. The Boeing 787 family's discounted price label is in the $120-$160 million range, which means that Boeing will need profit margins north of 20% on top of average assumed margins for the balance to zero out completely. Given that Boeing's best-selling wide-body jet, which operated in an almost unrivaled market space, the Boeing 777, has margins of 25%, the task at hand for BA seems to have become more manageable after implementing two net block extensions of 100 units each time totaling 200 units since 2017. Beyond the point of 1,500 aircraft deliveries, the balance should be zeroed out and Boeing will still continue extending the block as it's common practice, but investors and analysts will go mute on those extensions as they will merely be "business as usual" extensions and Boeing will no longer disclose further details on the balance.

Conclusion

During the month, Boeing reduced the accounting quantity on the Boeing 787 which was unexpected. For reporting profits, this has a net negative effect as the program margin has come down. However, for the deferred production balance, this has been beneficial as part of the program profits that would normally be considered profits are now reclassified as additional one-off burn-off on the deferred production balance which might help Boeing in keeping the deferred production balance burn-off within 1,500 units.

Generally, while Boeing will be reporting lower production profits in its earnings releases for the Boeing 787 program, I am not unsatisfied with the decisions the company took and actually do think that it will show a better balancing on the deferred production burn-off, which I consider to be a better measure of Boeing's performance on the Dreamliner program than profits packed together in the Boeing Commercial Airplanes program accounting profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.