SSO: It's A Great Time To Buy The S&P 500

Given that the VIX is currently sitting around 30, market data suggests we will see an S&P 500 rally of about 7% over the next 3 months.

It’s been a turbulent year for the market bulls trading the ProShares Ultra S&P 500 (SSO), with shares off by nearly 30% on year-to-date basis. What is particularly noteworthy here is that this year-to-date decline of 30% has included a 25% rally over the next month. In other words, investors in SSO have taken a hit of upwards of 50% during the recent market selloff. While this has certainly been difficult for most to stomach, it is my belief that in the coming weeks, we are going to see more upside in SSO as the market continues trending, allowing this leveraged ETF to shine.

Market Indicators

For the first part of this analysis, I turn to an indicator which is often overlooked when trading instruments linked to the S&P 500: the VIX. If you’re unfamiliar with the VIX as well as its predictive power in the market, this section will give a fairly deep dive into the mechanics at work as well as the clear “buy” signal which is being given at this time.

If you’ve been around markets for any length of time, you’ve likely come across the VIX as a metric which is often called “the fear gauge.” But what exactly is the VIX and why does it matter for investments in the S&P 500?

Put simply, the VIX is a measure of implied volatility on a basket of options on the S&P 500 with a maturity date of roughly 30 days into the future. What this tangibly means is that the VIX itself is not actually a measure of realized or historic volatility (calculated by taking the standard deviation of historical returns), but represents a forward-looking metric which derives its value from the prices of options.

The reason why it is called the “fear index” is that it tends to be directly and inversely correlated with changes in the market: as the market falls, the VIX tends to rise.

What the above chart shows is that there is a very clear relationship at work in the market: the VIX gains in value as the market declines. It is noteworthy to point out that there is an asymmetry here in which implied volatility (and therefore the VIX) increases in value when the market moves to the downside and decreases in value when the market moves to the upside. Since implied volatility is one of the largest determinants in the price of an option and the VIX surges when the market falls, this chart above indicates that individuals tend to bid up options in a falling market to protect the downside more so than the downside.

While this chart gives many interesting pieces of data we could analyze further, a key question to ask is this: what happens to the market following a certain level of the VIX? In other words, given that we’ve recently seen the VIX trade at high levels, does market data give us any insight into the direction and magnitude of potential future market movements?

To answer this question, we can go straight to the data. In the following chart, I have graphed the average future changes in the S&P 500 bucketed by the level of VIX at the start of the sample.

To understand this chart, let’s look at today’s VIX level of about 31. What this chart says is that over the last 30 years, when we have seen the VIX in the territory of 30-35 (where we are today), the S&P 500 rallies on average 7% over the next 3 months. And the relationship tends to increase the higher you see the VIX climb.

To break this down, it essentially provides a very strong contrarian indicator. That is, when the VIX rallies, the market tends to be fearful and therefore market participants are likely buying protection on portfolios or exiting long equity positions. However, the market data suggests that the strongest buying opportunities actually come when the VIX is elevated because future changes in the market are abnormally strong when compared to the baseline drift of the market. To put this in simple terms, it means that we should basically seek to buy when everyone else is in the midst of panic selling. And given that the market is still in a trough established through panic selling, we should be buyers.

SSO and Leverage Decay

To make this analysis actionable to SSO, the key tie-in here is that it means that we are likely to see unusual directional momentum to the upside. The problem with SSO (and all other leveraged products) is what is known as “leverage decay.” The issue basically boils down to the fact that leveraged products rarely track the underlying benchmark in the same ratio of the leverage employed when examined over lengthy periods of time. In other words, although SSO offers a 2x leveraged daily return of the S&P 500, a long-term look at its performance will show that it diverges from the underlying index due to the daily compounding of returns.

In the following tables let’s spell out exactly when holding a leveraged ETF makes sense looking at two different scenarios. In the first scenario, here is a volatile environment in which the underlying security didn’t really go anywhere – price fell some, rose some, and generally ended flat for the period monitored.

Under this scenario of volatility without a clear directional movement, a leveraged product like SSO would have underperformed the underlying benchmark by greater than 2 times the actual returns at the end of the time period.

However, the numbers change when you add in a directional tilt into the dataset. For example, here’s the same table but with several periods of consecutive gains.

Under this environment in which prices rose, the ETF actually outperformed the benchmark by greater than 2 times the overall return.

“Okay…so where are you going with this?” the reader may be asking at this point. The key reason why I stepped through the above math is this: the VIX is currently indicating that we are going to see above-normal upside in the S&P 500. In other words, we are likely going to directionally trend which means that SSO is setting up to provide a greater than 2x return of the actual S&P 500. This is the key benefit and reason why we should consider buying SSO at this time: market dynamics suggest the S&P 500 is going to rise and the math of compounding indicates that the best time to hold a leveraged ETF from an outperformance perspective is when it is likely to rise with as little sideways trading as possible.

Technically Speaking

Prior to closing out, we need to take a quick look at the chart of the S&P 500 because we are at a critical juncture in terms of the technical structure of the trend.

As you can see, price is currently trading at the support level established in early March when the market found a temporary bottom before continuing the downtrend. A classic tenant of technical analysis is that “support becomes resistance.”

This phrase means that classic chart analysis would suggest that we are currently sitting snugly at the point in which we are likely to encounter some resistance in terms of price slowing its climb. Of note, we have also seen the market climb to new multi-week highs on the back of diminishing momentum as seen by the shaded green area on the MACD. What this means is that the immediate trend may be upwards, but waning momentum should give us pause.

Putting these two pieces together, we are currently sitting at resistance on the back of falling momentum. This means that the odds favor the next week or so seeing some downside or at minimum trading sideways.

My ultimate view is that the VIX is strongly suggesting that we are going to see upside momentum over the next 3 months but immediate chart analysis suggests that the next few days could move against this analysis. For this reason, I’d suggest that the nimble trader wait to execute on buying SSO until we see a down day or two in the S&P 500. However, for longer term investors, the VIX signal is still valid and indicates that the next few months will likely continue to see upside.

Conclusion

By studying the VIX, we can generate directional trading signals on the S&P 500. Given that the VIX is currently sitting around 30, the last 3 decades of data would suggest that we will see a rally of around 7% over the next 3 months in the S&P 500. Since SSO outperforms during periods in which prices trend, it is a great time to hold the ETF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.