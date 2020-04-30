Frasers Centrepoint Trust: Positive On Suburban Retail Focus And Proactive Leasing

Elevator Pitch

I assign a "Bullish" rating to Singapore-listed suburban retail REIT Frasers Centrepoint Trust (OTCPK:OTCPK:FRZCF) [FCT:SP].

The negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak is partly mitigated by Frasers Centrepoint Trust's proactive leasing strategy and its focus on sub-urban retail mails. More importantly, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's financial position remains strong with a relatively low gearing of 33.3%, despite recent credit rating downgrades. In addition, the REIT's P/B valuation is below historical average, which provides further support for my "Bullish" rating.

This is an update of my initiation article on Frasers Centrepoint Trust published on June 18, 2019. Frasers Centrepoint Trust's unit price has declined by -18% from S$2.56 as of June 17, 2019 to S$2.09 as of April 30, 2020 since my initiation. Frasers Centrepoint Trust trades at 0.94 times P/B, which represents a discount to its historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples of 1.11 times and 1.13 times respectively. The REIT also offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.9% and 6.0% respectively.

Readers are advised to trade in Frasers Centrepoint Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker FCT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $7 million and market capitalization, is above $1.6 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Coronavirus Outbreak Impact Partly Mitigated By Proactive Leasing And Sub-urban Retail Mall Focus

There are 15,641 confirmed cases (of which 1,188 have recovered) of coronavirus infections and 14 deaths in Singapore on a cumulative basis as at the time of writing. Singapore has been in a state of partial lock-down (which is referred to as "circuit breaker measures") since April 7, 2020, which will be in force till June 1, 2020. During this period, schools have been closed, and only businesses offering essential services are allowed to remain open. Similar to other countries and markets affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Singapore's retail property market has been negatively impacted by the pandemic itself and various measures to contain the outbreak.

In response, Frasers Centrepoint Trust has offered rental rebates and waivers to its tenants to help them tide through this difficult period, which it refers to as the Tenant Support Package as per the chart below. This implies that most of Frasers Centrepoint Trust's tenants do not have to pay rent out of their own pockets between April and June 2020, as their rent is either covered by current rebates/waivers or security deposits paid earlier. This is supported by the fact that Frasers Centrepoint Trust has indicated at the REIT's 2QFY2020 earnings call on March 23, 2020 that only a single tenant has indicated the intention to apply for rent deferral, while no official submissions have yet to be received. A bill was passed was passed in Singapore on April 7, 2020 that allowed tenants of non-residential properties to defer their rental payments, if they could prove that their inability to pay was a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Tenant Support Package

Source: Frasers Centrepoint Trust's 2QFY2020 (YE September) Results Presentation Slides

Nevertheless, Frasers Centrepoint Trust could still suffer from an increase in rental deferral applications under the new bill highlighted above, negative rental reversions for expiring leases, and existing tenants going out of business.

With respect to rental deferral applications under the new bill, Frasers Centrepoint Trust emphasized at its 2QFY2020 earnings call on March 23, 2020 that the new bill allows for deferral of rent, rather than a waiver. The REIT estimated that in the worst case scenario, no more than 10%-15% of its tenants should apply for rental deferral under the new bill.

In terms of potential negative rental reversions for expiring leases, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's proactive leasing strategy has paid off. Only 11.9% of the REIT's expiring leases by net lettable area are up for renewal in 2HFY2020 (YE September), as Frasers Centerpoint Trust "renewed expiring leases of all anchor tenants due in FY2020" as highlighted in its results presentation slides. Notably, Frasers Centrepoint Trust delivered a positive +5.2% portfolio rental reversion in 1HFY2020, as the majority of the REIT's leases were renewed prior to March 2020 when the coronavirus outbreak escalated.

At the REIT's 2QFY2020 earnings call on March 23, 2020, Frasers Centrepoint Trust disclosed that its leases up for renewal in 2HFY2020 was an even lower 9.6% of net lettable area of 11% or gross rental income, if pre-commitments secured were taken into consideration. However, it is to be expected that rental reversions for the expiring leases in 2HFY2020 should be weaker or even negative, considering the negative economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

With regards to the risk of tenants either unable to pay rent in the future or even going out of business, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's status as a sub-urban retail REIT offers a certain degree of resilience and defensiveness. Frasers Centrepoint Trust owns seven sub-urban shopping malls in Singapore as part of its property portfolio. The REIT also has a 24.82% equity interest in PGIM Real Estate AsiaRetail Fund Limited, which owns five sub-urban shopping malls in Singapore and two shopping malls in Malaysia. Frasers Centrepoint Trust also has a 31.15% equity stake in Hektar Real Estate Investment Trust [HEKT:MK], a Malaysia-listed retail REIT, whose portfolio comprises "six well-established community-focused shopping centers" as per the REIT's website.

In the REIT's March 2020 investor presentation, Frasers Centrepoint Trust refers to itself as a "pure play on Singapore domestic necessity spending, F&B (Food & Beverage and services" and also highlighted that "visits to sub-urban retail malls are part of many shoppers' daily routine." As per the charts below, close to half of Frasers Centrepoint Trust's tenants in terms of gross rental income offer non-discretionary services such as food & beverage and supermarket & hypermarket among others. This helps to explain why the REIT has managed to deliver consistent distribution per unit growth for 13 consecutive years since its IPO in 2006.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Tenant Trade Mix

Source: Frasers Centrepoint Trust's 2QFY2020 (YE September) Results Presentation Slides

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's Historical Track Record Of Consistent Distribution Per Unit Growth

Source: Frasers Centrepoint Trust's March 2020 Investor Presentation Slides

Notably, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's supermarket/hypermarket and food & beverage (albeit offering only takeaway and delivery services rather than dine-in services) tenants are still open for business (as they offer essential services) between April 7, 2020 and June 1, 2020 when the circuit breaker measures in Singapore are in place.

Last but not least, Frasers Centrepoint Trust's distribution per unit decreased -48.7% YoY to S$0.0161 in 2QFY2020, as the REIT chose to retain "50% of distributable income to preserve financial flexibility in current times of uncertainty" as per its media release. The Monetary Authority of Singapore announced on April 16, 2020 that Singapore REITs have their timeline for the distribution of a minimum 90% of their taxable income (as part of requirement to be qualified for tax transparency treatment) extended to 12 months by 12 months. This implies that Frasers Centrepoint Trust is very likely to distribute the retained income to unit holders by end-FY2021 (September 30, 2021) at the latest, so as to qualify for tax transparency treatment. Market consensus expects Frasers Centrepoint Trust's distribution per unit to decline from S$0.12070 in FY2019 to S$0.10324 in FY2020, but increase to S$0.12552 in FY2021.

Strong Financial Position Despite Downgrade In Credit Ratings

Both credit rating agencies Moody's (MCO) and S&P downgraded their credit rating for Frasers Centrepoint Trust by a notch on March 25, 2020 and April 13, 2020 respectively. But this is not a significant concern in my opinion, as Frasers Centrepoint Trust's still has investment-grade credit ratings (Baa2 from Moody's and BBB from S&P) and its financial position is strong.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust's current gearing is low at 33.3%, which is significantly below the 45% statutory limit. More importantly, the REIT has a very low risk of breaching its debt covenants. Frasers Centerpoint Trust's interest coverage ratio, as defined by EBIT divided by interest expense, was 6.4 times as of March 31, 2020, as compared with a minimum interest coverage of 1.5 times as per the REIT's debt covenants.

At the REIT's 2QFY2020 earnings call on March 23, 2020, Frasers Centrepoint Trust estimated that its net property income would have to drop by -73% for the REIT's interest coverage ratio to fall below 1.5 times and breach the debt covenants as a result.

The only issue is that Frasers Centrepoint Trust has S$190 million in unsecured bank borrowings that matures in 2HFY2020. Looking ahead, the REIT could potentially see an increase in financing costs post-refinancing, given its credit rating downgrade, and a general increase in credit risk premiums as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and its negative economic impact.

Valuation

Frasers Centrepoint Trust trades at 0.94 times P/B based on the company's net asset value per share of S$2.21 as of March 31, 2020 and its unit price of S$2.09 as of April 30, 2020. In comparison, the REIT's historical five-year and 10-year mean P/B multiples were 1.11 times and 1.13 times respectively. Since the REIT's listing on the Singapore Stock Exchange, Frasers Centrepoint Trust has traded as low as 0.40 times P/B, and as high as 1.73 times P/B in the past 15 years.

Frasers Centrepoint Trust offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE September) and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.9% and 6.0% respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Frasers Centrepoint Trust include negative rental reversions going forward, higher-than-expected financing costs and lower-than-expected distributions in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FRASERS CENTREPOINT TRUST [FCT:SP] over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.