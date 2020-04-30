MGM Growth Properties Is A Buy Because MGM Is Flush With Cash

MGM is flush with cash and appears to have plenty of liquidity to navigate this crisis.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is a triple-net REIT owning the casino properties of the casino giant MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). In comparison with peers, MGP is a double-edged sword: on one hand, its primary tenant is one of the strongest casino credits around, but on the other hand, that tenant owns a controlling stake in MGP. Considering the current coronavirus-shutdown environment, I think that the former is the most important. The tenant MGM appears to have more than adequate liquidity, which makes me comfortable that both the tenant and landlord will survive and thrive. I rate MGP a buy.

My Only Casino REIT Buy

MGP owns the underlying real estate of MGM, which includes trophy assets such as Mandalay Bay Las Vegas:

(2020 Presentation)

To be clear, MGP owns 50.1% of Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand, as it purchased the assets for $4.6 billion in a joint venture with Blackstone Real Estate. Along with that transaction, MGP agreed to buy out up to $1.4 billion of MGM's OP units in MGP (more on this below):

(2020 Presentation)

MGP has been diversifying outside of Las Vegas, though I emphasize that MGM remains its primary tenant:

(2020 Presentation)

Tenant concentration risk is clearly an issue here, but the silver lining is that it makes tenant analysis very easy. MGM covers rent by a healthy 3 times as of the end of 2019.

As MGP acquired more properties from MGM and also increased annual rents by 2%, it has been able to aggressively increase its dividend:

(2020 Presentation)

Those interested in investing in MGP should take note that MGM owns a controlling stake in the company.

"As of December 31, 2019, there were approximately 313.5 million Operating Partnership units outstanding in the Operating Partnership of which MGM owned approximately 199.7 million Operating Partnership units or 63.7% of the Operating Partnership units in the Operating Partnership. MGP owns the remaining 36.3% of the Operating Partnership units in the Operating Partnership. MGM's Operating Partnership units are exchangeable into Class A shares of MGP on a one-to-one basis, or cash at the fair value of a Class A share." (2019 10-K)

While MGM is not entitled to any distributions, its stake gives it majority voting power. MGM's Class B shares would only lose voting power once MGM owns less than 30% of total shares outstanding.

Casino triple-net REIT peer Gaming & Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) has already been engaging in arguably aggressive financial transactions with its top tenant Penn National (NASDAQ:PENN) in order to boost PENN's liquidity. I discussed that here. MGM has proven to be a much stronger credit. On April 23rd, MGM priced $750 million of five-year debt at a 6.75% interest rate, more than the original $500 million offering. MGM has no debt maturities until 2022. At the end of 2019, MGM had $11.2 billion of long-term debt and $4 billion of lease liabilities, which placed against 2019 adjusted EBITDAR of $3 billion suggests debt to EBITDAR of 5 times. MGM, however, also has $2.3 billion of cash on its balance sheet, is expecting $2.4 billion from the sale of Mandalay Bay and MGM Grand to MGP, and potentially another $1.4 billion if it chooses to redeem its Class B shares in MGP.

Clearly, MGM has significant liquidity and can even be said to be flush with cash. Even without accounting for its stake in MGP, MGM's adjusted debt to EBITDA might stand at approximately 2.2 times. The MGP stake could bring that down further to 1.7 times. In comparison with PENN (the biggest tenant of GLPI) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) (the biggest tenant of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)), MGM appears to be the strongest "concentrated" tenant.

Dissecting The Balance Sheet

MGP has a solid balance sheet rated BB- by the credit issuers (except BB+ by Fitch). MGP has no debt maturities until 2023, with tremendous liquidity at $1.5 billion:

(2020 Presentation)

Calculating leverage is a bit more complicated. MGP has disclosed that debt to EBITDA stands at around 4.0 times after accounting for the JV deal:

(2020 Presentation)

The right chart above suggests something curious. MGP has stated repeatedly that it intends to redeem MGM's $1.4 billion stake by issuing debt. Perhaps many MGP investors missed that, but that suggests an outright share repurchase program that would increase leverage from 4.0 times to 5.5 times debt to EBITDA. I assume that MGP would intend to rely on equity issuance for future acquisitions following the redemption of the MGM stake, thereby reducing leverage. Otherwise, I find it very curious for MGP to be suggesting a willingness to lever up its balance sheet to reduce shares outstanding.

Valuation And Price Target

MGP earned $2.33 in AFFO in 2019 and pays an annualized $1.90 dividend. Based on recent prices, shares trade at just under 11 times AFFO and 8% dividend yield. I consider MGP to be a "class A" quality casino REIT, as I expect MGM casinos to rebound faster than others. MGM is also a very high-quality tenant that lowers MGP's perceived risk. My 12-month fair value estimate for MGP is $34, representing a 5.5% yield. Shares have around 40% total return upside to that target.

Risks

MGM's controlling stake is, in my opinion, the biggest risk. While I do not think that MGM needs any rent relief, it may be able to "bully" MGP into allowing deferred rents or even lease renegotiations. It is unclear to what extent MGP's controlling stake in MGM allows it to control everyday operations. It wouldn't seem to make sense given that MGM's stake in MGP could potentially be valued at a much higher multiple than any expense savings at its own company. I don't think anyone would disagree that MGP would be a cleaner story if MGM's stake fell below the 30% threshold.

Casinos might not recover in an acceptable manner even for MGM. MGM's balance sheet appears well-prepared to handle this pandemic, but I note that Macau casinos haven't bounced back so quickly after reopening. It is unclear if people will be willing to visit casinos or spend as much as before, especially while any social distancing or face covering guidelines are in place. How do you smoke a cigarette with a face covering on?

Upside relies on MGP being revalued as a lower-risk landlord. I do consider the lease payments from MGM to be highly reliable over the long term. That said, the market may disagree - even if MGM itself doesn't experience any issues, poor results at peers may cause Wall Street to view the entire casino REIT sector as high risk. In the absence of attractive equity valuations, MGP would need to rely on its 2% annual lease escalator for ongoing growth, as external acquisitions financed by debt alone is not sustainable. Even so, shares would deliver strong returns with an 8% yield and 2% growth.

Conclusion

It may seem crazy, but this might be the right time to buy casino real estate - at least what appears to be high quality casino real estate in MGP. While MGM's majority ownership creates a potential conflict of interest, MGM's strong financial standing makes it a strong tenant. MGP's balance sheet is currently underleveraged at 4 times debt to EBITDA, but management surprisingly may wish to lever up to redeem $1.4 billion of MGM's stake. Shares appear attractively priced at an 8% yield. I rate shares a buy.

