Coronavirus Roundtable - High Yield Debt Opportunities (Video)

He sees added protection with bonds as compared to equities in this part of the market, and likes baby bonds as an example of this.

by Daniel Shvartsman

High yield as a sector comes with higher risk as a definition, and there's a reason non-investment grade bonds are known as junk. I've long been interested in the sector because I don't understand it as well as equity analysis and investing, and because it seems like there are opportunities to find dislocations if you scale that learning curve and do the work. Of course, someone who doesn't know a space would say that.

Jeremy Lakosh knows high yield debt much better, and has focused on the class in the run-up to the current environment, and sees it as an interesting asset class for a downturn and the initial stages of recovery. He covers the sector on his new Marketplace service, High Yield Digest. He joined me to discuss why he likes the sector, why he's intrigued by BDC baby bonds specifically, and why he likes the energy sector as a potential source of attractive bonds, comparing it to financial sector debt in the last crisis.

