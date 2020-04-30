PTC Therapeutics: A Steady Performer Trading Around Fair Value

That being said, PTC shares look fairly valued given the continued cash burn and inherent uncertainty that comes with developing pipeline therapies.

The company has a robust pipeline that could continue to add to cash flow over the next few years.

PTC Therapeutics has consistently built revenue over the last few years, and it will likely top $300 million in 2020.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) is an interesting company in the biopharma sector that has quietly and steadily built a significant level of revenue over the last few years. It focuses on rare diseases using a variety of technologies like nonsense readthrough, transcript regulators, alternative splicing, and gene therapies. PTC seems to have a clear vision and plan for how to continue this growth to the point of reaching profitability in a few years. Shares look fairly well valued to me currently, but this is a company that I will watch closely and plan to start a position on any meaningful pullback.

PTC Looks to Continue its Steady Growth Trajectory

I really like to see companies with a clear vision and consistent execution of that vision. PTC easily checks both of those boxes. It has several marketed products that are still growing in sales, but they also could have substantial upside over the next few years based on growth and approved products and further pipeline development.

Figure 1: Chart showing PTC’s pipeline development and revenue growth (Source: Company corporate presentation)

As you can see from Figure 1, PTC’s revenue this year will likely be around 10x what it was as recently as 2015, and management is projecting over an additional 4x growth in revenue just through 2023. It’s also worth noting that there’s a growing margin of safety if management’s estimates can be trusted, because they project the company should hit its revenue targets in the coming years even if you ignore the majority of its pipeline.

Figure 2: Chart showing PTC’s pipeline and which assets factor into the revenue estimate (Source: Company corporate presentation)

While I’m personally a little skeptical that PTC can get over $1.5 billion in revenue without any of the therapies circled in Figure 2, I think the broader point is still important - PTC has plenty left in the tank for continued steady growth in revenue that should still lead to positive cash flow in the next few years, even if the company fell well short of $1.5 billion in revenue from those 7 therapies alone.

PTC’s 2 main marketed therapies, Emflaza and Translarna, each showed growth in 2019 and are expected to continue that in 2020. Emflaza revenue went from $92 million in 2018 to $101 million in 2019, and Translarna revenues went from $171 million in 2018 to $190 million in 2019. PTC’s revenue totaled $291 million in 2019, so the company’s 2020 target suggests that it expects revenue growth in the $30-50 million range.

PTC’s Pipeline Holds Significant Upside Potential

As you can see in Figure 2, PTC has a large pipeline, and it has several assets with significant near-term potential. The soonest is risplidam, which is a new potential treatment for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The PDUFA was May 24, 2020, but it has now been moved back to August 24, 2020. Also, Roche (RHHBY) has said it will file the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) with the European Medicines Agency by mid-year. Significantly, PTC stands to make $42.5 million-plus in approval- and sales-related milestone payments in 2020 on risplidam. SMA is an increasingly competitive market, but some analysts have predicted peak worldwide sales for risplidam as high as $600 million.

PTC’s gene therapy platform continues to make progress with regulatory filings as well. In January 2020, the EMA accepted the MAA for PTC-AADC for the treatment of aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, and approval could potentially come later this year. PTC also expects to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) for PTC-AADC to the FDA in 2Q 2020. This could also meaningfully add to PTC’s revenue over the next few years, because the company estimates its gene therapies like PTC-AADC could contribute $400+ million in revenue by 2023.

On top of these two pipeline assets that could contribute to near-term cash flow, PTC has over a dozen more in development. This should mean that the pipeline will be well-stocked for years to come.

PTC Will Likely Have Negative Cash Flow for Several More Years

Despite the progress described above in both marketed and pipeline products, PTC is still projected to lose a lot of money in 2020 - $320-340 million in revenue vs. $545-575 million in expenses (R&D + SG&A), meaning cash burn of around $230 million. Even factoring in significant revenue increases, it doesn’t look like PTC will show positive cash flow until 2023 at least.

PTC burned $250 million in cash last year, but still had $687 million left at the end of 2019. Added to that, though, is $314 million in debt plus again the projected cash burn of $230 million in 2020. Based on those estimates, PTC would be down to less than $150 million, meaning another dilution is highly likely at some point before it starts making sufficient money to fully fund the company.

PTC Looks Fairly Well-Valued Based On Common Metrics

PTC has had quite a run since late last year - the stock is up about 50% since mid-October.

Figure 3: PTCT Stock Chart (Source: Finviz)

Based on the strong revenue growth and expanding number of marketed products, PTC certainly seems to be headed in the right direction. The question then is really whether the stock still presents a compelling value despite the run-up in price. The company is still losing money and will be for a while, so P/E isn’t really a meaningful metric at present. P/S is useful, though, because PTC does have significant revenue.

Figure 4: Analysts’ Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see in Figure 4, PTC is currently valued at a relatively high 8.69 P/S, but that drops below 5 for every year after 2021. Because these revenue estimates are for several years in the future though, I always apply a 10% discount rate per year to see what that ratio looks like in present-day terms.

Figure 5: Discounted P/S Estimates for 2022-2026 (Source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations)

My calculations revealed that PTC's P/S ratio is still around once discounted. Because a 5 P/S ratio is pretty average for the biopharma industry, I consider PTC to be trading at roughly fair value right now given its revenue growth and pipeline prospects. That picture could change very quickly on any meaningful pullback though.

Figure 6: Discounted P/S Estimates at $40 and $45 for 2022-2026 (Source: Seeking Alpha and my calculations)

As you can see in Figure 6, PTC’s P/S ratio would be well under a 5 even on a discounted basis if the stock were again to drop to even just $45 per share, a level under which it has spent much of the last year.

Conclusion

With its growing sales and several potential sources of new revenue soon from the pipeline, PTC Therapeutics is definitely a company to watch. At this time though, I consider shares roughly fairly valued based on their ongoing cash burn and P/S of around 5. I do think PTC was certainly a buy at the less-than-$35 shares changed hands at back in March, and I wish I had spotted the company then. I’m holding off on purchasing for now though but keeping a close eye on the company for further developments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’m not a registered investment advisor. Despite that I strive to provide the most accurate information, I neither guarantee the accuracy nor the timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself without notification. The thesis that I presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. You are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your actions. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance as financial circumstances are individualized.