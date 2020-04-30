Triple Margin-Of-Safety CEF Ideas

Funds with these characteristics should provide decent absolute and risk-adjusted returns over the medium term as well as remain relatively resilient if we see more volatility.

As financial markets recover from the sharp March drawdown, buoyed by monetary and fiscal support, some investors may be looking to lighten their positioning. In this article we expand upon our margin-of-safety CEF approach to identify funds that have remained resilient through this drawdown and allow income investors to remain invested through this recovery while at the same time tilting towards a more cautious allocation. In particular we highlight the following funds which have shown robust NAV returns over the past year, have a term structure and are trading at relatively cheap discounts versus their sectors.

Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI).

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT)

The State Of The CEF Market

When thinking about valuations in the CEF market, we need to look at both NAVs and discounts. The chart below captures the 5-year trading range of various income sector using open-end fund proxies. We can see that some of the sectors, particularly higher-quality ones like govies, investment-grade and preferreds have all or mostly retraced the entire drawdown. Even lower-quality sectors like high-yield and loans have clawed back more than half of the drop. The sharp rally out of the drawdown suggests that it was largely fueled by the easing of liquidity conditions in the income markets. Any further gains are likely to be much more hard-won from here on.

Turning to CEF discounts we see a similar picture. The average CEF discount has retraced most of the drop and is trading broadly in line with the range since about 2013. This bounce-back owes as much to a return of risk appetite as to the rock-bottom level of risk-free yields.

Triple Margin-Of-Safety Ideas

The fact that underlying assets are no longer as cheap as they were during the drawdown trough and that CEF discounts are a lot tighter are just two indicators that taking a margin-of-safety approach can make sense for many income investors.

As the title of the article suggests our approach is threefold. We suggesting leaning toward the following CEFs in income portfolios:

CEFs having experienced resilient NAV returns over the past year

CEFs with a term structure

CEFs trading at a cheap historic discount relative to their sectors

Why pick these specific characteristics? Firstly, a strong relative NAV performance suggests a resilient portfolio that can better withstand future shocks. Secondly, a term structure creates an anchor for the fund's discount, lowering overall volatility and price drawdowns while providing a return tailwind for those funds trading at a discount. And thirdly, a fund that is trading at a historically cheap discount relative to the sector incorporates a valuation buffer which should support it during periods of reduced risk appetite.

One fund that fits these criteria is the Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (EHT). The fund's NAV return over the past year is just below -1% - impressive for a high-yield fund. EHT closed on Wednesday at a 3.95% current yield and a 3.59% discount. The sum of the two gets us to an expected return of about 7.5%, net of price moves - a yield level that is competitive to some of the riskier funds across the CEF space. The fund allocates largely to high-yield bonds and as of 2019-end had no leverage.

The fund's portfolio credit quality is significantly stronger than the average high-yield CEF having nearly 2/3 of the portfolio rated BB or above versus an average of 39% in the sector.

EHT also recently removed its investment mandate to allocate 80% or more to high-yield bonds which suggests it is moving up in quality into its termination date.

Unfortunately Eaton Vance have not updated their CEF distribution coverage profiles since January but at that point EHT coverage was well above 100% with positive UNII. The fund has been cutting its distribution over the last year to match its decreasing NII though current distribution is much closer to a sustainable level than it was in prior quarters suggesting less pressure to keep cutting.

The discount differential between EHT and the sector shows that the fund's discount is trading on the wider side of its historic pattern. The fact that the fund's absolute discount is tighter to the broader sector is not a surprise given that it is a term fund.

Higher up the quality scale is the Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (IGI). The fund closed Wednesday at a 3.51% discount and a 4.37% current yield. As of February-end the fund's distribution coverage was around 94% with positive UNII. The fund holds about 9% in below investment-grade bonds and is expected to terminate in December 2024 which should provide a boost of 0.76% per annum from discount tightening.

The fund's discount has typically traded much tighter to the sector average owing to its term structure. More recently, however, this premium has collapsed and the fund's discount is pretty much in line with the rest of the sector which offers an attractive entry point.

Finally, the Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust (MTT) is another fund that fits our margin-of-safety criteria. The fund has no leverage and has a 95% allocation to investment-grade municipal bonds. MTT closed Wednesday at a 4.2% discount and a 3.8% current yield which is about 85% covered. The fund is expected to terminate a year from now making the 1-year expected return of covered yield plus discount tightening of 7.4% pretty attractive for a high-quality portfolio.

Over the past year the fund's NAV return was about -3% which roughly balanced out the drop in risk-free rates with wider municipal ratios. The fund's discount is trading unusually wide relative to its historic sector relationship and more in line with perpetual fund.

Conclusion

Given the recent run-up in income sector NAVs and a general tightening in CEF discounts, having margin-of-safety on your side makes sense, particularly as some uncertainty remains as to the medical exit strategy. Funds that boast stable NAV return profiles over the past year, a term structure and cheap historic discounts relative to their sectors should be able to better withstand market volatility that we may continue to see in the medium term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EHT, MTT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.