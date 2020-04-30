Capstead Mortgage: Some Good, Some Bad

Prepared by Stephanie, mREIT specialist at BAD BEAT Investing

We have been pretty bearish on Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) for some time, but the stock got hammered along with the entire mREIT sector into the big March selloff following the COVID-19 crisis. Now mREITs are getting a bit of a bounce, as the outlook for the sector has slowly become a bit better. The broader rally included CMO, but we think the stock will take a lump to end the week. This is because the name reported earnings that showed slight improvement in some areas, while in other key metrics, the name got nailed. We will be clear. We see the attractiveness of buying a beaten-down dividend payer for income and capital appreciation. But in this highly pressured sector, stick with the best of the best. We do not see CMO as a top player in the space. Expectations were pretty low, and we were pretty bearish. It is not quite dead money, but is risky money. The dividend has been cut left and right over the years. In this column, we examine several of the critical metrics of the company.

Headline performance

In Q1, the company missed our bearish expectations. Capstead performed below our expectations for the headline results, but was way below what we expected for the other lines of the report. Capstead reported a GAAP net loss of $204.7 million or a loss of $2.21 per share compared to net income of $32.7 million or $0.29 per share out of Q4. However, it is the core earnings we really care about as they are a better indication of dividend coverage. Core earnings were $19.8 million or $0.16 per share and were in line with what we expected despite the $69 million revenue which was a huge shortfall. That said, it was up a penny from the $0.15 per share in core earnings last quarter. As such, the dividend that was paid of $0.15 in the quarter was covered. That is the best piece of news out of the quarter. It gets worse.

Book value

Let us move to the valuation on the name. One of the most important is the book value. Back to our old ways? This was a shame. About five years ago, this was the most stable book value you could buy in the entire sector. My, how things have changed over the years. Here in Q1, it fell 6.6% to $6.07. Ouch.

The metric has been declining for years with gains every once in a while. However, it has been a race to the bottom for many in the sector. At the time of this writing, shares are at $5.85, so it is a $0.22 discount to book. However, this discount does not look attractive. We think shares are set to get hit hard on these results. While many competitors will see their book values also face some pain. Frankly, with the performance of the name over the past five years, we would expect it to be trading at a discount, as confidence in the future should be questioned. A year ago, the discount was over 20%. Based on the share price action, it was at that same discount a few weeks ago. If the discount gets to 20%, then it becomes attractive on a valuation basis, in our opinion.

Spread and constant prepayment rate

How about the net interest rate spread and the constant prepayment rate? The constant prepayment rate had historically been way too high for this company, though it had improved in recent times. The constant prepayment has been volatile, and much of that is with rate movements, but is way too high. Over 20% is disastrous. Oddly, it improved on this metric, but it is still ugly. Prepayments decreased during the quarter to an average annualized constant prepayment rate of 26.71% compared to 29.39% in the prior quarter. The strongest names in the sector boast prepayments around or under 10%, with our ideal target being 5%. Obviously, with moves in rates we expected some big moves in the sector on this vital metric, but this is definitely far too high. Tough to make money like this. How about the spread, another indicator of earnings?

Well, the financing spreads for Capstead are among the lowest of the low in the sector unfortunately. That said, the financing spread improved slightly given the decline in prepayments. In fact, it improved to 0.66%. However, we want to be very clear. A spread of 0.66% is pretty close to industry-leading lows, even if it moved in the right direction.

Our take on the name in 2020

Ok, obviously we are pretty bearish here. There is some good news. As you know, the Federal Reserve has taken a number of actions to support the financial system, including buying agency guaranteed mortgage securities and reducing the Fed Funds rate by a total of 150 basis points to a current range of 0% to 0.25%. These actions are broadly supportive to the mortgage markets, providing stability and lowering funding costs. With those lower costs to borrow, it can help widen the spread. This couples with the fact that many mortgage securities' pricing has improved into Q2, which should help book value. Low funding costs together with attractive reinvestment opportunities should lead to improved financing spreads and returns on invested capital over the remainder of 2020. However, we still believe that the strategy to invest in a leveraged portfolio of relatively short duration residential ARM securities has not been the best approach. While they are agency backed, which is a positive, more diversification could help the performance metrics.

Take home

All things considered, this is among the worst houses in the neighborhood, even if there are some improvements being made. The prepayments are disgustingly high, even if they are falling. Most of the key metrics are still poor right now, although if you are a shareholder hoping the dividend cuts are finally over, you should take some solace in the fact that the situation is mildly improving with the dividend being covered. Now, we would become bullish if the price was right. A 20% or even 30% discount-to-book would be ideal, and so would prepayments dipping below 15%. There are just better places in this battered sector to park your cash. If you do play it, we recommend preferred shares.

