Valero Energy: Still A Long Way To Normality

Valero Energy is an excellent long term investment. However, it is essential to trade short term about 30%-40% of your total position to take advantage of the volatility.

Valero Energy is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.98 per share or a yield of 5.91%.

Operating cash flow in 1Q'20 was a loss of $2,277 million from a gain of $308 million in the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the first quarter was $22.102 billion, which beat expectations.

Investment Thesis

San Antonio-based Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) is one of the largest independent U.S. refiners. I've followed the company for many quarters now, and it can be compared to Phillips 66 (PSX) or Marathon Petroleum (MPC), which represent the three refiners that I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha.

Valero Energy was the first to release its quarterly results.

A look at the one-year chart places Valero Energy ahead of the group.

As we can see above, Valero Energy has slightly overperformed the other two and even the VanEck oil refiners (NYSEARCA: CRAK).

The refining and marketing sector is a significant division of the oil industry, and holding at least one of those three U.S. refiners in your long-term portfolio is highly recommended.

The only question is to select the refiner that is the most adapted to your stipulations, and I hope this article will help you to choose better.

Furthermore, the refiners are a complex industry that can be terrifying by its complexity from the "average guy" point of view, but you should not worry. You need to focus on a few elements to understand how it works and let the rest for analysts.

Valero Energy is my first choice when it comes to refiners because of its savoir-faire in the refining industry, which has been recognized for a long time. Still, its two other rivals, especially Phillips 66, are both excellent candidates as well.

The large size of the company (see map below) creates the right environment for a low operating cost per barrel and more generous margins, which give the company a distinct competitive edge over its peers. Below is a map representing the Valero Energy's business.

Below is the chart comparison of the total throughput volume per different oil types.

The crack spread is the key to profit for refiners

The crack spread is a crucial element to understanding what the refiners' business is all about, and how it is making a profit. It is the differential between the price of WTI or Brent and the products (e.g., gasoline and distillates) obtained from it.

The crack spread approximates the profit margin an oil refinery can predict to receive by cracking crude oil. Thus, crack spreads are a critical factor in refiners' profitability.

Below is shown the margin comparison per barrel of throughput and Ethanol from the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same quarter a year ago. The refining margin per barrel of throughput decreased to $7.24 from the year-ago level of $8.00. The Refining operating expense per barrel was $3.87, compared with $4.15 in the year-ago quarter.

However, while the sector is not necessarily moving in correlation with the price of oil, it is nonetheless comparable in volatility and cyclicity. This fact has been again demonstrated by the recent double black Swan event that we are suffering as we speak

Thus, the investment thesis is quite simple. Valero Energy is a long term investment that should be one of your selected long term investment. However, it is crucial to trade short term the stock using at least a 30%-40% of your total position. It will protect you from sudden significant drops and allow you to be ready to accumulate on any weakness.

Joseph Gorder, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Well, we've all had a very challenging start to the year with significant impact to our families, communities, and businesses worldwide, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ensuing collapse of economic activity due to stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions has driven down demand for our products, particularly gasoline and jet fuel. Despite these extraordinary challenges, we're blessed to be able to continue supporting our community partners and organizations on the frontlines that help people most in need in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valero Energy - Selected Financials: The raw numbers - First quarter of 2020

Valero Energy 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 28.73 24.26 28.93 27.25 27.88 22.10 Net Income in $ Million 952 141 612 609 1,060 -1,851 EBITDA $ Million 1,872 881 1,486 1,482 2,346 -1,663 EPS diluted in $/share 2.24 0.34 1.47 1.48 2.58 -4.53 Operating cash flow in $ Million 1678 877 1,517 1,429 1,708 -49 CapEx in $ Million 495 463 510 305 445 468 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 1,183 414 1,007 1,124 1,263 -517 Total Cash $ Billion 2.982 2.777 2.033 2.137 2.583 1.515 Total L.T. Debt in $ Billion 9.109 10.116 9.490 9.572 9.672 11.460 Dividend per share in $ 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.90 0.98 0.98 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 422 418 417 413 410 408 Oil, N.G. & Ethanol Production 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 Throughput volume in K Bop/d 3013 2865 2,968 2,954 3,018 2,824 Ethanol in K gallon p/d 4251 4217 4,533 4,006 4,321 4,103 Brent price ($/b) 68.46 63.82 68.33 62.08 62.49 50.90 WTI price ($/b) 59.08 54.88 59.80 56.44 56.98 45.98 Natural gas price ($/MM Btu) 3.86 2.86 2.46 2.28 2.26 1.82

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Throughput Volume, And Ethanol Production

1 - Revenues were $22.10 Billion in 1Q'20

Valero Energy's quarterly revenue for the first quarter was $22.102 billion, which beat expectations. Valero Energy came out with a quarterly loss of $4.54 per share, compared to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago (please look at the table above). The better-than-expected results come from a rise in renewable diesel sales volumes and lower operating expenses. However, the company suffered from lower ethanol prices and refining margins. The company also announced the completion of the Pasadena terminal project in the first quarter.

The refining segment reported $2,087 million in operating cash flow loss for the first quarter of 2020. Refining throughput volumes slightly declined from first-quarter 2019.

in operating cash flow loss for the first quarter of 2020. Refining throughput volumes slightly declined from first-quarter 2019. The ethanol segment generated a loss of $197 million in operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of $3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The loss was caused by lower ethanol prices and increased corn prices.

in operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a gain of $3 million in the first quarter of 2019. The loss was caused by lower ethanol prices and increased corn prices. The VLP segment, the Ex-Valero Energy Partners VLP acquired by Valero Energy, reported $198 million in operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $49 million for the first quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow in 1Q'20 was a loss of $2,277 million from a gain of $308 million in the same quarter last year.

2 - Free cash flow in 1Q'20, is a loss estimated at $517 million.

The generic free cash flow is the Cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VLO has passed the test with an FCF of $2.747 billion yearly ("ttm"). It is an impressive achievement. Free cash flow for the first quarter has been a loss estimated at $517 million.

Homer Bhullar, CFO, said in the conference call:

we returned $548 million to our stockholders in the first quarter of 2020. $401 million was paid as dividends with the balance used to purchase 2.1 million shares of Valero common stock. The total pay-out ratio was 57% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities.

Note: The Board of Directors of Valero Energy Corp. has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2020, to holders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2020.

3 - Net debt is $9.965 billion as of March 31, 2020

The net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") stands at 1.14x, which is very satisfactory and much lower than the average ratio for the industry. Valero's debt to capitalization ratio net of $2 billion in Cash was 26%. At the end of the first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.515 billion lower significantly from the fourth-quarter 2019 level of $2.563 billion.

The company entered into a revolving credit facility of a total of $875 million on April 13, 2020.

4 - Throughput and Ethanol Production in 1Q'20

Refinery throughput capacity utilization in the first quarter was 96%.

You can find below the historical chart comparison (Brent and WTI).

During the quarter, refining throughput volumes were 2.824 million barrels per day. See the quarterly details below.

The company guidance for 2020 operations

Valero anticipates capital expenditure for 2020 to be $2.1 billion, which is 16% lower than the original guidance. The St. Charles alkylation unit is scheduled to come online in 2020. The company's Diamond Green Diesel expansion project and Diamond Pipeline expansion are expected to be completed in 2021.

The second quarter of 2020 operations:

For modeling our second quarter operations, we expect refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges. U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.325 million to 1.375 million barrels per day. U.S. mid-continent at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day. U.S. West Coast at 215,000 to 235,000 barrels per day, and North Atlantic at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day.

1 - Refining throughput volumes to fall within the following ranges:

U.S. Gulf Coast at 1.325 million to 1.375 million barrels per day;

U.S. mid-continent at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day;

U.S. West Coast at 215,000 to 235,000 barrels per day;

And North Atlantic at 315,000 to 335,000 barrels per day.

VLO expects refining Cash operating expenses in the second quarter to be approximately $4.50 per barrel.

The ethanol segment is expected to produce a total of 2 million gallons per day in the first quarter. Operating expenses should average $0.49 per gallon, which includes $0.12 per gallon for non-cash costs such as depreciation and amortization.

The renewable diesel segment, VLO, expects sales volumes to be 750,000 gallons per day in 2020.

For the first quarter, net interest expense should be about $125 million and total depreciation, and amortization expense should be approximately $569 million.

Conclusion And Technical analysis

Valero Energy announced its first quarter of 2020 results on April 29, 2019. They were better than expected. However, Valero Energy is not immune to the Black Swan Event. As we can see from the second-quarter outlook, is that demand is expected to go down significantly. However, the stock jumped well over $8 today on optimism "that consumption could gradually return as major producers continue to cut output to counter a global glut."

Valero Energy had a few positive words during the conference call and said that the company expects gasoline demand to recover gradually, along with jet fuel at a slower pace. The company sees the best recovery in demand in the Midwest. I am not convinced that the company can already forecast such improvement while the U.S. is still struggling with the COVID-19, and I take that expectation with a grain of salt.

Technical analysis (short term)

VLO experienced today a resistance breakout of its ascending wedge pattern and should retest the $71 long term resistance soon.

The short term strategy is now quite simple. I recommend selling a part of your position at $71 if you have a profit, of course, and start accumulating again slowly around $59.

I see a higher resistance at $84, but I do not think the stock can trade that high, and VLO is likely to retrace in the mid-'50s sooner or later. I believe this recent rally is an opportunity to take off some profit and accumulate Cash for the next downside that could be severe. Just be cautious, one swallow does not a summer make.

