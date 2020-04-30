Facebook: Unbelievable Engagement, Money Making Machine, Cheap Stock

Advertising pricing seeing sharp declines in the last few weeks of March, with auto and travel being hit hardest.

Investment Thesis

Facebook (FB) will see some bumpiness in 2020. Facebook's Q1 2020 results were not largely affected by our work-from-home environment, as Facebook was only meaningfully hit in the latter weeks of Q1 2020. For April, Facebook's revenue is likely to post no growth compared with the same period a year ago and a sequential decline of 17%.

However, that news is already priced in many times over, and given that its stock is only priced at 26 times trailing free cash flow, this is a strong investment opportunity. Investors willing to embrace some bumpiness in 2020 will be rewarded over the coming 12 months.

Q1 2020 Results: I expected much, But This?

Facebook is much, much more than just Facebook's platform. And we constantly hear of people closing down their Facebook accounts. Yet, here are the facts: 2.6 billion people are using the Facebook platform a month. Note, these are duplicated accounts. So where are those supposedly closing down their Facebook accounts? There are some anecdotal stories from users, but this number is colossal.

If that figure didn't speak to the power of Facebook as a whole, consider this one: 2.3 billion people using at least one of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger a day. If commentary from Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) earlier this week is even close to accurate, we are no longer going to return to live before COVID-19. Going forward our demand for online tools, socializing is now going to be part of the new normal.

This immediately forces the question: does Facebook see its numbers decline post-crisis? CEO Mark Zuckerberg declared in a preemptive move during Facebook's earnings call commentary that although there is a spike in numbers, there has long been an underlying trend towards using private online communication as a way of socializing.

The Importance of a High-Quality Business

In Warren Buffett's 2019 annual letter he said

To achieve a reputation as a good manager, just be sure you buy good businesses.

Similarly, Zuckerberg noted his determination to continue to invest in Facebook irrespective of the downturn. In fact, Zuckerberg noted that downturns bring new opportunities, but ultimately, he argued that he acknowledges the importance of operating a high margin business.

Meanwhile, although other large companies will be forced to pull back their investments, Facebook can remain to play offense. Not only was headcount up 28% year-over-year during Q1 2020, but for 2020, Facebook will hire roughly 10,000 more people for product and engineering roles. Also, Facebook deployed $5.7 billion into Jio platforms in India. Thus, Facebook continues to invest on all fronts.

What About Near-Term?

Advertising was hit hard starting the first week of March. For now, Facebook believes that in April its revenues have stabilized. As you would expect, Facebook was somewhat evasive in about the magnitude of its hit during this period but Facebook did note that this pullback came from both small and large customers alike.

Overall, enough detail was divulged for investors to understand that during April there has been a sharp increase in volume, as well as, a meaningful decline in pricing. Accordingly, for the first three weeks of April, Facebook's year-over-year comparisons would imply its revenues are flat and down 17% sequentially.

CFO David Wehner notes that a global contraction will have a severe impact on the advertising industry. Furthermore, Wehner admits that having less revenue while continuing to invest for the future, means that Facebook's operating margins for the remainder of 2020 will continue to compress compared with its more normalized expected outlook for 2021.

Valuation - Strong Upside Long-Term

Facebook's performance in 2020 will be abnormal: Facebook will have less revenue growth to balance its continued investment projects.

Put another way, for many investors, putting aside the fact that its shares soared by 11% after hours, many investors will be questioning their investment once Facebook's Q2 2020 results get released. Because ultimately, Facebook's Q1 2020 results were only affected in the final few weeks of March. Currently, many businesses are still struggling, such as those with exposure to travel and auto.

The best guiding measure I have found to illustrate that Facebook is undervalued is that it trades for 26 times its trailing free cash flow. However, as noted throughout, the remainder of 2020 will see Facebook's free cash flow compress. On the other hand, this is free cash flow and not earnings, investors crave tangible free cash flow higher.

The Bottom Line

Paying 26 times trailing free cash flow, for Facebook's monopoly-like engaged audience, is a bargain investment opportunity. In particular, if Facebook is able to return to growing its revenues at close to 18%-20% in 2021.

Over the near-term, 2020 is still expected to see Facebook's revenues compress, making this an abnormal year for Facebook. Nevertheless, investors willing to be patient and hold onto 2021 should be rewarded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.