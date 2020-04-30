TrustCo Bank: Further Provisioning Likely To Keep Earnings Low

Net interest margin will likely decline in the second quarter due to the Federal Funds rate cuts in March and the heightened refinance activity.

Worsening of macroeconomic outlook since the first quarter and loan growth will likely drive provision expense in the remainder of the year.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY (TRST) was able to limit earnings decline in the first quarter as a plunge in deposit cost and gains on securities transactions countered the increase in provision expense. The company booked earnings per share of $0.14 in the first quarter, down 9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The impact of changes in macroeconomic outlook and loan growth will likely drive provision expense in the remainder of this year, which will pressurize earnings. Moreover, a decline in net interest margin due to a fall in rates to near-zero levels will likely hurt earnings. As a result, I’m expecting TRST’s earnings per share to decline by 10% year over year to $0.54 in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Nevertheless, I’m adopting a neutral rating on TRST due to the risks to earnings and valuation. Uncertainties related to COVID-19 and CECL adoption can lead to a negative earnings surprise in the quarters ahead, thereby affecting the valuation.

Loan Growth, Macroeconomic Outlook to Keep Provision Expense High

TRST booked provision expense for loan losses of $2 million in the first quarter, up from $200,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019. I’m expecting provision expense to remain high in the second and third quarters due to the worsening of macroeconomic outlook since the end of the first quarter. Additionally, loan growth will also drive up provision expense this year. Relief loans issued under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will not increase provisions because they are government-guaranteed, but these loans make up only a small portion of total loans. Due to these factors, I’m expecting TRST to report provision expense of $5 million for the full year, translating to 17bps of gross loans, as opposed to 1 basis point of gross loans in 2019. Unlike most of its peers, TRST chose to delay the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. TRST’s provision expense can experience volatility once the company adopts CECL later this year. As the impact of CECL is difficult to forecast, there is a risk that actual provision expense will exceed my estimate.

CD Repricing, Loan Growth to Limit Drop in Net Interest Income

The 150bps Federal Funds rate cut will likely squeeze net interest margin, NIM, in the remainder of the year. TRST focuses on residential mortgages, which have a long duration that can help NIM in a declining interest rate scenario. However, heightened refinance activity will result in loans getting refinanced into lower rates. Additionally, TRST’s core deposits are sticky, which will further pressurize NIM going forward.

On the other hand, the repricing of expensive certificates of deposits, CDs, will ease some of the pressure on NIM. As mentioned in the first quarter’s conference call, CDs worth around $300 million will mature in the second quarter and CDs worth $777 million will mature in the second half of the year. Considering these factors, I’m expecting TRST’s NIM to decline by 14bps in the second quarter before stabilizing. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Continued loan growth will likely counter the impact of NIM compression on net interest income. As mentioned in the conference call, TRST has a backlog for PPP loans of around $25 million, which will likely support loan growth in the second quarter. Moreover, heightened refinance activity in the residential mortgage market will provide an opportunity to attract new money and customers from other financial institutions. Furthermore, low interest rates will encourage credit demand and boost loan originations. Consequently, I’m expecting net loans to grow by 5% year over year in 2020, as shown below.

I’m expecting loan growth to partially offset the adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income. Therefore, I’m expecting TRST’s net interest income to decline by just 2.6% year over year in 2020.

Expense Discipline to Support Earnings

TRST successfully reduced its salary expense by 3% and occupancy expense by 2% quarter over quarter in the first quarter of 2020. As mentioned in the conference call, the management intends to continue to focus on expense discipline in the remainder of the year. TRST has some discretionary costs, like advertising, where the management has an opportunity to cut costs. The management expects to keep other real-estate, ORE, expenses within a limit of $450,000 per quarter, and it expects to keep expenses net of ORE within a band of $24.6 million to $25.1 million per quarter, as mentioned in the conference call. Considering these factors, I’m expecting non-interest expense growth to remain subdued for the remainder of the year. For full-year 2020, I’m expecting non-interest expense to decline very slightly, by 0.1% year over year.

Expecting Earnings to Decline by 10%

After surging in the first quarter, I’m expecting non-interest income to trend downwards in the remainder of the year. The jump in non-interest income was attributable to a gain of $1.16 million on securities transactions in the first quarter, as given in the earnings release. As the gain is unlikely to be repeated in the coming quarters, I’m expecting non-interest income to decline in the remainder of the year.

The surge in provision expense and NIM contraction will likely pressurize earnings this year, while loan growth and expense discipline will support earnings. Overall, I’m expecting TRST’s earnings per share to decline by 10% year over year to $0.54 in 2020. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

The adoption of CECL can lead to a surprise in provision expense in the remainder of the year. Additionally, TRST operates in New York, which is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic; therefore, TRST’s revenues and provisions are at risk from COVID-19. Consequently, COVID-19 and CECL adoption pose risks to earnings and valuation.

I’m expecting TRST to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.0681 per share throughout the remainder of 2020. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 51%, which is below the five-year average of 53%. The dividend estimate for 2020 implies a dividend yield of 4.2%.

Adopting a Neutral Rating In Light of Risks and Uncertainties

I'm using the average price-to-book ratio, P/B, to value TRST. As shown in the following table, the stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.57 in the past.

Multiplying this average P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $5.9 gives a target price of $9.2 for December 2020. This price target implies a significant upside of 42.5% from TRST's April 29 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B ratio.

The target price shows that TRST has the potential for a high return. However, risks are also high as COVID-19 and CECL adoption can lead to negative earnings surprises. Considering the risks and uncertainties, I’m adopting a neutral rating on TRST.

