Thoughts On A Post-Pandemic World

Whereas the rest of the world suffered much more damage and devastation than the United States did in World War II, the positions may be reversing in the fight against COVID-19.

The Trump administration and for that matter almost everyone else is characterizing the COVID-19 pandemic as nature’s war on economic prosperity and humanity. The objective of any warring power is victory and in pursuit of victory there is no limit to the resources that are deployed to achieve that objective. To attack the economic aspect of this war, the Treasury and the Federal Reserve are overseeing a level of spending and borrowing not seen since World War II. The outcome is as yet unknown, but it is clear they are taking the country down a path that could have profound consequences.

This is not to say the Treasury and the Federal Reserve are misguided; quite the contrary. In their seminal study of the Great Depression, Milton Friedman and Anna Schwartz demonstrated that a collapse in the quantity of money was the trigger. Since then, no Treasury Secretary or Federal Reserve Chairman has been willing to test their conclusion; not Henry Paulson and Ben Bernanke in their response to the 2007-2009 financial crisis; and not Steven Mnuchin and Jerome Powell in fighting the pandemic. Indeed, over the past month, the U.S. has seen the highest rate of monetary expansion since the Revolutionary War.

Following each of America’s wars, it has been common to characterize the periods as prewar and postwar and they tend to mark seminal changes for the country and the world. For this era, World War II was the dividing line which shifted world dominance from the United Kingdom prewar to the United States postwar. In the post-World War II period, the United Kingdom took on the characteristics of a declining world power as it ceded its influence around the world. From 1946 through 2018, the British pound lost 97.5% of its purchasing power. In contrast, the United States was able to lead the newly formed United Nations Security Council, finance the reconstruction of Europe via the Marshall Plan, and implement the Bretton Woods global monetary system which replaced the gold standard with the U.S. dollar as the global currency. This was the beginning of the Age of American Exceptionalism.

For some perspective, Britain incurred enormous debt during World War II. Additional debt was incurred after the Labor Party victory in the summer of 1945 when Conservative party leader Winston Churchill was defeated by Clement Atlee. The election was the first ever in which Labor won a majority and it allowed Atlee to begin implementing the party’s left-wing agenda. A part of this agenda was a national socialized medical system.

World War II was an event that caused everything to be defined in prewar and postwar terms – especially economic data. This has been in place to this day. It is too soon to say, but one wonders if now everything will start to be defined in pre-pandemic and post-pandemic terms. Certainly, the pandemic’s impact on the global economy has been profound, as virtually all countries shut down their economies to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus or as some have termed it “the Wuhan Flu.” Whether or not this action is appropriate will be debated far into the future. And regardless of the ultimate economic impact, the spring of 2020 is shaking the global economy to its core. GDP is likely to see an even greater decline than the worst quarter of the Great Depression.

This pandemic will be beaten. Social distancing, therapies, and an eventual vaccine will defeat it even as the timing of these weapons’ effectiveness is unknown. Regardless, we think an emerging question is likely to be whether the pandemic will end the Age of American Exceptionalism. Whereas the rest of the world suffered much more damage and devastation than the United States did in World War II, the positions may be reversing in the fight against COVID-19.

Events are still unfolding, but already there are some ominous signs. As of April 18, 2020, the U.S. with about 5% of the world’s population is experiencing about 33% of new daily COVID-19 related deaths. Countries such as South Korea, Germany, New Zealand, and Sweden seem to have been much better prepared and will resume normal economic activity before this country. The U.S. suspended air traffic from China and Europe but one wonders if in the aftermath of the pandemic travel to and from the U.S. may be restricted by other countries. The pandemic has set off a worldwide hunt for effective therapies and a vaccine. The company and country that succeeds first would undoubtedly share it with the rest of the world – after it takes care of its own people. The benefit of success is immeasurable in terms of bragging rights and global influence. So, it is crucial that the U.S. retain its preeminence in bio scientific research and development.

There are many reasons why the U.S. was seemingly unprepared for the pandemic. One may simply have been hubris. Another was conflicting and inaccurate data flow from China where the virus first erupted. Confused signals from the federal government versus the states may also have been in play. And there was the usual political jousting. The George W. Bush administration fully funded pandemic research and in the Obama administration a pandemic preparedness unit was established within the National Security Council even as it allowed strategic stockpiles of health-related goods to dwindle. And because the Trump administration seemed inclined to undo much of the Obama policies, the pandemic preparedness unit was disbanded in 2018.

There is no jousting on the economic policy front, though. Virtually every country is providing fiscal stimulus to fight the pandemic and cushion its impact on economic activity. But other than Japan, every country’s pre – pandemic fiscal position was more solid than the U.S. where trillion-dollar deficits were forecast to be the norm for the decade of the 2020s even before the pandemic or in the event of any exogenous shock.

The fiscal response to COVID-19 is still unfolding but two things seem fairly certain. First, unlike the government’s response to the 2007-2009 crisis when the Toxic Asset Relief Program (TARP) was devised, the Treasury fully recouped the cost of that program and with interest. Current spending programs to fight the pandemic will not be repaid and so will be fully added to the public debt, which will swell further because of the loss of potential growth.

In our report dated February 17, 2020 titled The Bipartisan Budget Embrace of Deficits, we pointed to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimate that forecast the deficit reaching $1.74 trillion by 2030 with a debt to GDP ratio climbing every year and reaching 98.3% of GDP on the terminal date. CBO is currently projecting that the federal response to the pandemic will be concentrated in the 2020-2022 period with the deficit being projected at $3.7 trillion for this year and $2.1 trillion for 2021. Federal debt held by the public would be 101 percent of GDP by the end of fiscal year 2020 and would grow to 108 percent of GDP at the end of 2021, compared with the actual 79 percent at the end of fiscal year 2019. In formulating this outlook, CBO is projecting a cumulative decline of 12.7% for GDP with a rebound in activity beginning in the third quarter of 2020 as shown on the accompanying table.

CBO is adopting the Trump administration view of the economic fallout, which is for rapid economic recovery. We hope the administration is right and the CBO forecast is accurate. But in our view, until an effective vaccine becomes available, we think behavioral changes will bring about a more gradual recovery in activity such that lost output would not be fully recouped until sometime late in 2022. For certain, the debt that is being accumulated to fight the pandemic will not be a burden in the short run because the private demand for credit is nonexistent and because the Federal Reserve will continue to absorb Treasury issuance as it pegs interest rates at zero. Thus, pre-COVID-19 net interest on the federal debt was running about 2% of GDP and with rates at zero net interest will continue running at about 2% of GDP.

But longer term there could be profound changes. For one thing the 2020 election is rapidly approaching, and one might draw the analogy to Churchill’s defeat in 1945 which ushered in drastic change. The 2020 election may also offer a broad mandate for drastic change regardless of its outcome. For example, paid family leave was gaining popularity prior to the pandemic and is becoming more popular as the effects of the pandemic evolve. Universal healthcare and universal basic income are proposals that were popular on the fringe, but these seem to be gaining broader support because of the pandemic and its effect on the most vulnerable. And then of course there is necessity of rebuilding the public health infrastructure.

State and local government budgets are being ravaged by the pandemic’s effect on both spending and revenue. Undoubtedly, a broad swath of the oil producing states will be searching for more revenue, thanks to the collapse of energy prices. In the 1930s, nearly half the federal government’s total revenue came from excise taxes on alcohol, which was the price for ending prohibition. Perhaps hefty taxes on cannabis will be the price of federal legalization or perhaps more likely is the imposition of a value-added tax to pay for a vast array of new programs. Without new revenue, the debt burden could easily become overwhelming.

Aside from a possible debt bomb, there are potential effects on aggregate supply and demand which could be sustained and perhaps contractionary, somewhat analogous to the 1970s. At that time, a fuel oil shock and a failed Peruvian anchovy harvest ignited sharp food and fuel price increases that ignited a wage price spiral. It is possible that the current severe decline in domestic and worldwide fossil fuel drilling and exploration may be followed by a sharp price jolt one or two years into the future. Meanwhile, COVID-19 outbreaks in food processing plants are starting to pose threats to the meat supply in the U.S. with more generalized threats to global food supplies.

Supply chain impacts are also likely. The Trump administration was pushing companies to reconfigure supply chains before there was even a thought of pandemic. Now the U.S. is seen as vulnerable to the concentration of pharmaceutical and health-related equipment production outside the United States. Recent events will intensify public support for legislation to force a supply chain reconfiguration.

Such changes will raise business costs as will widespread adoption of testing and screening procedures. Adapting manufacturing and service facilities to meet social distancing and disinfectant standards are costly. Indeed, Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Jeff Bezos is planning to test all employees for COVID-19, including those who do not display symptoms. In the pre-pandemic era when testing was miniscule, the typical cost of a COVID-19 test was $3,000 per person. Other companies will undoubtedly follow Amazon’s lead with a broad-based rise in costs being inevitable.

The demand side response to COVID-19 is largely unknowable because it involves behavioral reactions of unknown duration. In the immediate aftermath of the Terrorist attack on the World Trade Center in 2001, it was thought that no one would ever fly again. Two years later, airline travel set records. Behavior can be fickle.

There could well be an initial release of pent-up demand as economies reopen which may be lasting. But in our view, this is more likely to be a false signal. It seems more probable that a return to normalcy would be gradual and that the definition of normalcy will be different. In the immediate aftermath of the pandemic, the travel and leisure sector of the economy was brought to its knees. But the air quality has improved worldwide as fossil fuel usage slumped. The allure of renewable energy forms may rise regardless of fossil fuel prices as its constituency broadens now that folks are experiencing cleaner air.

Further, social distancing in some form may become a permanent feature and thus force a reconfiguration of entertainment facilities and activities. It should benefit e-commerce at the expense of brick and mortar retail and harm commercial real estate. We would also expect a shift from away-from-home activities to at-home activities, including on line learning which could upend the education establishment for example. And if more activities occur at home, there could be a preferential shift from multifamily to single-family dwellings. Smooth transitions are less the norm than the exception.

How such shifts evolve and to what degree will be remarkably interesting to monitor once the full force of the pandemic winds down. On balance, though, it would seem reasonable to conclude that the economy’s overall cost structure will rise while productivity as we measure it will be negatively affected. Does this imply that economic growth will permanently downshift while costs are permanently higher? If so, then on a macro basis, there is the distinct possibility of stagflation just as occurred in the immediate aftermath of World Wars I and II and in the aftermath of the Vietnam war. If so, it would not be a positive for corporate profit margins.

As you will recall from our profit models, the market multiple for the S&P 500 (SPY) is a function of the ratio of federal government spending to GDP. The relation is inverse, so with the government most likely taking a bigger role in the economy, the ratio would rise over time with the implication being a lower multiple.

It is reasonable to think the quantity of money could expand by 20% for 2019-2021 matching the monetary expansion of the two world wars and certainly the opposite of what Friedman and Schwartz decried as responsible for the Great Depression. Recently, we have been arguing that the economy’s shutdown should be reversed sooner rather than later, fearing that the cure could be worse than the disease. As economies reopen, economic activity will improve but until an effective vaccine is readily available, the improvement is likely to be halting. Once a vaccine is available, there will be a true test of whether the Age of American Exceptionalism is concluding.

Table I. CBO Economic Projections for 2020 and 2021 2020 Annual Real GDP (Percentage change from preceding quarter -0.9 -11.8 5.4 2.5 n.a. n.a. Real GDP (Percentage change, annual rate) -3.5 -39.6 23.5 10.5 -5.6 -2.8 GDP (Trillions of dollars) 21.6 19.1 20.1 20.7 20.4 21.3 Unemployment Rate (Percent) 3.8 14 16 11.7 11.4 10.1 Interest Rate on Three-Month Treasury Bills (Percent) 1.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.4 0.1 Interest Rate on Ten-Year Treasury Notes (Percent) 1.4 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7

Annual real GDP data are shown on a fourth quarter-to-fourth quarter basis.

