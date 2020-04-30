As Oil Crashes, Opportunities Abound On The Opposite Side Of This Crisis

By now, I am sure everyone is aware of the utter turmoil last week in the oil markets, particularly because WTI went negative on the COMEX with the expiring contract. As I am writing on Wednesday, April 29, oil is down on the next month's contract to just over $15. This obviously can't last. On average, oil costs three times current prices just to get it out of the ground, which means producers are losing $30+ per barrel. The math on the daily losses for the industry isn't pretty.

Something has to change, but when that will occur I just don't know.

In the meantime, I see a couple opportunities because of the situation. The first of which is to learn a cautionary tale that if it happened (and is continuing to happen) in oil, it can happen again and again and literally anywhere else. And for the same or similar reasons. It just highlights the risks of owning paper assets with a third-party counter risk. I mentioned third-party counter risk several times in the past, but let's stay focused on the opportunities for now.

Second is that because of the ultra low price, hundreds, if not thousands of oil/gas wells will shutter (we're seeing announcements, especially from sovereigns and OPEC+), and many companies will go out of business regardless of the tweeter in chief promising federal funds to support the industry. WLL and DO already come to mind.

We'll also see a lot of mergers and acquisitions as well as major oil companies picking up the assets of the bankrupt companies for pennies on the dollar. The whole industry will consolidate and streamline, which brings down the total cost of doing business. The major oil companies are a good opportunity, but they are probably still way overpriced.

Even better than the major oil companies themselves is natural gas. With every oil well that shuts, it also cuts off the supply line of natural gas. As new supply shrinks, stored supply will have to be used and eventually the new supply won't come out of the ground and make it to market fast enough. With the key being making it to market fast enough (see below).

Especially heading into the late fall when people start using gas for heating. Gas itself traded as low as about $1.63 last week in the futures market, and it looks to have bottomed previously around $1.55-1.60. Soon enough though the price will move towards $2.30-2.50, for at least a 20% gain. Better than playing natural gas would be the companies that extract it, because resource extraction companies are generally leveraged to the price of the resources they extract.

Also in the energy sector, midstream companies that handle transport and storage are just about full to capacity. As you may recall, it takes years for regulatory approval for new infrastructure and years more to build it. Think about the Keystone and Dakota pipelines. Regulatory approvals stalled for years during the Obama administration.

In any case, midstream companies are responsible for transportation and storage of oil and gas from crude to refined products and everything in between. Two years ago the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission eased regulations and allowed these companies to not only renegotiate their long-term contracts with producers and refiners, but also charge higher prices without the immense regulatory oversight. Midstream companies became freer to operate as they see fit. With storage at capacity, that means higher prices for producers and refiners to gain access to the storage and transport. In turn, that means higher revenue and profits for midstream companies that provide the storage and transport.

Finally, all natural resources require immense amounts of energy to extract from the ground and transport to each stage of refinement and final product. Energy is one of the biggest costs for these companies...precious metals, base metals, fertilizer, lumber, and anything else we take out of the ground. For these companies, oil is quite literally dirt cheap right, and these prices open up additional cash flow.

For companies that are seeing a rising price of their product combined with a lower cost of energy in the production and transportation process, their profits will handily outperform all expectations. The most likely place to see the greatest profits here is going to be in precious metals, because it's the only resource sector whose prices (nominal and real) will continue to rise as the governments of the world announce more and more easy money policies. As they announce more and more of these policies, it is actually a recognition that the economy is moving further in the wrong direction, despite prior attempts to juice it. That's bad for base metals and other resources used in producing cars, pipes, wires, electronics, housing, buildings, equipment, etc., but supremely good for gold.

Platinum and palladium are considered precious, but are more of an industrial metal because their primary use is in catalytic converters in cars and small trucks. Silver straddles the fence between base metal and precious metal. It will have downward pressure from the industrial side, but upward pressure from the precious metals side. Additionally with silver, as base metals are used less and less and as the price of these base metals falls, some of the base metal mines will close. With few exceptions, silver is mostly a byproduct of mining zinc, lead, and other metals, and that will bring supply of silver offline as well, which is good for the price.

Recommendations

As always, you must do your own due diligence before making any moves in your portfolio. Current market conditions require you to stay nimble and hold a large proportion of cash.

If you are looking to open a position in any of these areas, you really need to understand that fundamental analysis for resource extraction companies is a totally different method from the standard methods taught to accountants and in MBA programs. If you aren't familiar, don't attempt to do it. You're better off using ETFs and mutual funds.

In the oil space, whatever you do, stay away from USO. This fund is set up for failure. A better direct play would be USL. If you want the companies instead of oil, stick with funds that buy the majors. The majors are most prepared to weather this storm. XLE and VDE will do well. However, as I said above, oil companies are still overpriced, so you might have some patience before putting your cash to work here.

The real profits in oil and gas will be the midstream companies, not the major producers. Again, if you can't properly analyze these companies, stick with a fund. A fund like AMLP will handily perform in your portfolio, and the added bonus is the hefty distribution that comes with tax advantages. Full disclosure: I already own shares. But I am not telling you to buy shares so that I can dump my own. I'll be holding my shares for some time and allowing my distributions to be reinvested.

Finally, in the precious metals arena, there are three funds that I recommend. First is EPGFX, and here too I've owned shares since the fund's inception. Adrian Day runs the fund, and he's a very well known and seasoned veteran in the space. Besides him being at the helm, he carefully chooses which equities are held in the fund, and he chooses majors, mid-tier, and juniors. This differs from the standard funds that just buy everything in the sector indiscriminately, and it leads to outsized returns.

Sprott Asset Management takes a similar approach with its funds, however, it separate them into two. One is SGDM for the major gold miners. The other is SGDJ for the juniors. SGDJ will come to see better returns than SGDM; however, it will arrive to the game very late. If you open your position now, you'll need to be patient before you see your returns go into overdrive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMLP, EPGFX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimers: The contents of this article are solely my opinion, and do not represent the opinion of this website or its owner(s). You are cautioned to do your own research before making any investment decisions of your own. This is neither intended to be, nor should it be construed, as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities, or any other investment product available. This is not a solicitation to manage assets. I reserve the right to act upon my own advice at any time, including in regard to any security, insurance, or investment of any type herein.



Circular 230 Disclaimer: To ensure compliance with requirements imposed by the IRS, we inform you that any U.S. federal tax advice contained in this communication (including any attachments) is not intended to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding tax-related penalties under the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) promoting, marketing or recommending to another party any transaction or tax-related matter(s) addressed herein.



