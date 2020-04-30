Microsoft: Long-Term Secular Shift Is Underappreciated By Investors, This Stock Is Cheap

Investors are getting a strong bargain opportunity by paying less than 24 times next year's free cash flow for Microsoft.

Long-term, Microsoft has meaningful underappreciated potential, as companies continue their secular migration to the edge, while Microsoft continues to monetize on this trend.

Azure shined, as investors were expecting and had largely priced in over the previous month.

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (MSFT) results were slightly stronger than its mid-quarter guidance update. Having said that, investors had already largely priced in these results over the past month. However, there's enough long-term potential in Microsoft that is not being fully priced in by investors.

Thus, although Microsoft's revenues growth rates were up 16% in constant currency and there's some bumpiness expected to its 2020 performance, Microsoft is still a very rewarding investment, even though it's one of the biggest companies in the world.

Microsoft continues to reshape itself to be part of the long-term secular migration as businesses look to operate in our new normal. Furthermore, critical towards the investment thesis, Microsoft is highly free cash flow generative while being valued at just 24 times next years' free cash flow estimate.

Results Come Out as Expected: A Huge Spike

Most of the biggest enterprises are critically dependent on Microsoft's suite of products in one way or another, from the NBA to Bridgewater Associates to Coca-Cola (KO), and every large enterprise in between.

Also, there were 75 million daily active users engaging in communication and collaboration through Teams. How does this measure up against Slack (WORK)? It's difficult to say as Slack hasn't reported its numbers for this period, but I believe that for investors, this is a powerful reminder of Microsoft's monopoly-like power. Put another way, Microsoft's brand continues to strengthen.

Azure, was similarly a strong performer, with constant currency revenue growth of 61%. While Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) doesn't segment out its cloud performance and reports its G suit together with its cloud revenue, Alphabet's revenues were also strong and up 52% year-over-year.

In other words, this reinforces the theme large companies have been stating over the past couple of months, that companies' ability to assist enterprises on their digital journeys is more important today than at any other point in history. And here, amidst all the competition brands matter.

Undeniable Secular Shift

Next, CFO Amy Hood noted Microsoft's shining performance but was quick to preempt the line of questioning of how sustainable this high level of performance would be over the medium-term by stating that Microsoft would focus on 'customer value' as the driving force overtime. Similarly, CEO Satya Nadella said,

when our customers do well, we'll do well on a long-term basis, that's at the core of our business model.

Nadella worked hard during the earnings call to explain to the investment community that Azure is more than just an off-premise server. That there is a secular shift towards working on the edge, and how Microsoft's ability to support enterprises' migration is one of its biggest competitive advantages.

Financial Position Matters More Than Ever

Microsoft's balance sheet ended the quarter with a net cash position of $71 billion. Given that during Q1 2020, Microsoft's free cash flow was up 29% year-over-year to $17.5 billion, this reflects just how rock-solid Microsoft's balance sheet is.

Moreover, during the quarter, Microsoft increased its capital returns via dividends and buybacks by 33% year-over-year to $9.9 billion. Indeed, Microsoft's buybacks played a huge role in Microsoft's EPS being up 23% year-over-year, while its revenue was slightly more muted with a revenue growth rate of 15% compared with the same period a year ago.

Valuation - Think Long-Term, Still A Huge Bargain

Many critics, myself included have at times considered Microsoft over its prime.

However, I was quick to admit my failures and acknowledge that although Microsoft is no longer expected to grow at a rapid clip going forward, its ability to adapt and embrace to the increasingly complex digital-economy migration that enterprises are undergoing and to be part of that movement, is something that cannot always be measure through hard fundamentals.

Nonetheless, as a rough estimate, Microsoft's 2020 full-year performance should see its free cash flow grow to approximately $45 billion to $48 billion, putting its stock trading for 28 times this year's free cash flow and roughly as low as 24 times its forward free cash flow.

The Bottom Line

At my heart, I'm an investor. As such, I'm driven by tangible facts rather than by rhetoric. However, I acknowledge that although 2020 will be bumpy for Microsoft, as it will for almost all companies, there's enough upside potential here that is not being sufficiently priced in.

In summary, there's a long-term trend towards the digitization of our economy, and Microsoft is one of the most critical companies making this move possible. Paying less than 24 times its next free cash flow estimate demonstrates the bargain opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.