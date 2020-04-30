Taseko Mines' Q1: Management Implements Major Cost-Cutting To Fight Low Copper Prices

The total operating costs declined to $1.82/lb copper and some new cost-cutting measures should lead to their reduction by further $0.4/lb.

Taseko Mines (TGB) released its Q1 2020 financial results. The recently ended quarter didn't provide any major positive change. The company is struggling due to the weak copper prices and although it was able to cut production costs at its 75%-owned Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine, over the recent quarter, the cash flows remain weak and six consecutive quarters of net losses were recorded. Things should change after the Florence mine gets into commercial production, however, Taseko is still waiting for permits to develop a commercial-scale operation.

In Q1, Taseko's only producing mine produced 32.4 million lb copper and 412,000 lb molybdenum (75% of production is attributable to Taseko). The copper production is only slightly lower compared to the previous three quarters which is positive news, as Q1 used to be Gibraltar's weakest quarter by far. This year is different and operations progressed smoothly also during the winter months. What is positive, Taseko was able to cut the total operating costs by 9.5%, to $1.82. It is the lowest level since Q3 2018. Moreover, the costs should decline further over the remainder of this year, as the management adopted a new operating plan and reduced some investments, which, together with lower fuel prices and weaker CAD should lead to further cost savings of around $0.4/lb copper.

Source: own processing, using data of Taseko Mines

The Q1 copper prices were weak, moreover, Taseko recognized negative price adjustments of $10.1 million for provisionally priced copper concentrate which pushed the average realized copper price even lower, to $2.06/lb. It is a significant decline compared to the Q4 average realized copper price of $2.74/lb. This weighed on Taseko's Q1 financial results negatively. The revenues declined to $46.3 million, to their lowest level in more than 2 years. On the other hand, the operating cash flow increased to $13.2 million. The net loss increased to $36.5 million, resulting in an EPS of -$0.15. It means that Q1 was the sixth consecutive quarter when a net loss was recorded. Only 1 out of the last 10 quarters meant a positive net income for Taseko Mines. However, this quarter, a big part of the loss was attributable to an unrealized foreign exchange loss of $22.2 million. Adjusted net loss equaled $16.12 million and adjusted EPS -$0.067.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

Taseko's cash position has slightly worsened during Q1, from $41.5 million to $37.5 million. However, the total debt increased by 4.7% to $301.1 million. It is no surprise that the net debt increased even more, by 7.1%, to $263.3 million. Although slowly, the net debt keeps on growing, which is not a good sign.

Source: Own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Taseko Mines

The good news is that Taseko's operations haven't been directly impacted by the coronavirus. Moreover, the production volumes should increase over the coming quarters, due to the higher copper grades. It should have a positive impact on production costs that should be further reduced due to some cost savings, favorable fuel prices, and CAD-USD exchange rate, and some changes to the Gibraltar operating plan. According to Russell Hallbauer, Taseko's CEO:

In March, we announced a number of measures being implemented at Gibraltar in response to the lower copper price environment. These included both cost reduction initiatives as well as spending deferrals. Most of these savings only began to be realized in April, so we expect the impact to be reflected starting in the second quarter. Additionally, higher grade ore anticipated to be mined over the next quarters will further lower our cash costs compared to the first quarter. Strong production has continued in April with higher throughput, recoveries and molybdenum production. The Gibraltar Mine is also benefiting from falling input costs, including diesel fuel which is currently 35% lower than 2019 average prices, and a weaker Canadian dollar as 80% of Gibraltar’s costs are denominated in Canadian dollars. The new operating plan and other identified cost savings are expected to reduce total site spending (including capitalized stripping) by at least US$0.40 per pound for the coming quarters.

Another positive news is that the Florence pilot plant was operating according to plan in Q1. The technology is working well, but Taseko needs to obtain permits for the commercial-scale operation. There are two permits still missing, the Aquifer Protection Permit and the Underground Injection Control. And, of course, Taseko will also need around $200 million to cover the pre-production capital costs. But it will be definitely worth it, as Florence is projected to be producing 85 million lb copper per year, at an operating cost of $1.1/lb. As stated by Taseko's CEO:

With the incentive price to build new capacity still in excess of $3.00 per pound, projects are being delayed which will only exacerbate the supply deficit in the coming years. Taseko, on the other hand, is not delaying the development of Florence Copper and still believe it could be permitted and financed by the end of 2020, moving into construction at that time

Right now, it seems like Taseko will try to sell a minority stake in Florence:

During the first quarter, the Company continued to advance discussions with interested parties regarding the potential sale of a minority interest in the Florence project, and the proceeds of any such sale could fund a significant portion of the capital required to develop the commercial operation. Discussions with potential lenders and other finance providers will re-commence near the end of the second quarter. The Company continues to target having a committed financing package in place prior to receipt of the APP and UIC permits.

As can be seen, Taseko's share price was declining for the better part of Q1. In January, it climbed up to $0.6, but then it started declining and in the middle of March, it even touched the $0.2 level. A recovery followed and the share price is at $0.33 right now. However, it is still almost 50% below the January highs. The good news is that the RSI has some space to go before it reaches the overbought levels. Moreover, the 10-day moving average is about to cross the 50-day moving average to the upside any day now. The stock market and the copper prices are recovering which should also push Taseko's share price higher. On the other hand, it is important to note that the coronavirus crisis is still around and the true damages caused to the global economy are only to be seen. The stock market can start to tank again as quickly as it started to recover.

What I like about Taseko's Q1:

The production costs declined notably.

The management seems to be confident in its ability to cut costs even more.

This year, the Gibraltar mine didn't experience its Q1 seasonal weakness.

Things seem to be going well at the Florence Project.

The management is trying to finance the Florence development without diluting the shareholders.

What I don't like about Taseko's Q1:

The negative price adjustments pressed the average realized copper price to very low levels.

The company is still unable to generate some positive net income.

The net debt keeps on growing step by step.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.