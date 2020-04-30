PepsiCo: Seven Things We Liked From The Solid Quarterly Print

As we expected, PepsiCo delivered a solid print, beating organic revenue estimates with its 7.9% Y/Y growth rate. A strong stay-at-home stock, PEP delivered lived up to its reputation in the coronavirus age. However, even beyond another strong earnings report, we would like to highlight seven things that we liked, as we continue to support our BUY thesis.

Quarter Earnings Debrief

1) March was stronger than February or January, With Quarterly Top-Line Growth at ~8% Y.Y: While the company beat its revenue estimates and delivered on the top line across all geographies (see the next bullet), what matters even more is the fact that March was stronger than either of the first two months. This in itself is a testament to the fact that future months during the stay-at-home coronavirus period will be just as solid. In a way, this piece of information is more important that the suspended annual guidance.

2) Solid revenue growth by segment, with no major outliers: We liked the tight range in growth of PepsiCo's six groups, with most in the 6%-7% range and one as high as 14%. This signals consistency and quality of the top-line that is particularly important during recession. Specifically, the growth was: Frito-Lay North America: $4.07B (+7%); Quaker Foods North America: $634M (+7%); Latin America: $1.31B (+6%); North America Beverages: $4.838B (+7%); Europe: $1.84B (+14%); Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $631M (+9%); Asia Pacific, Australia / New Zealand / China Region: $555M (+6%).

3) Robust margin, driven by strong top line: We note that core gross margin expanded on a Y/Y basis by 20 bps to 56.1%. While future quarters remain a black box at this point, we cautiously model an average 18 bps margin expansion for the rest of 2020. As long as average revenue growth rate stays above 6.2%, we can maintain positive margin expansion.

4) Energy drinks should lead beverages: With beverages often generating faster top-line growth rate in general, we see energy drinks as a particular opportunity. Rockstar, Bang, and Mountain Dew are going to be key in that endeavor, though we don't have specific numbers yet to quantify them in our model. Further, it is our understanding that PEP's partnership with Starbucks (SBUX) should help.

5) SG&A investments still to go ahead, as planned: Management still plans to go ahead with SG&A investments this year, though it does not quantify them, at least not yet. This is an important decision to signal normalcy during troubled times. Specifically, management said: "we're reallocating resources from other parts of the P&L into e-commerce and capturing consumers in that particular channel, and then obviously, we'll be -- keep investing to retain those consumers as they probably stay in the e-commerce. There are some brands that are benefiting from this more consumption at home like Quaker."

6) Guidance withdrawn - and rightly so! In this day and age, the absence of guidance is an indicator of cautious management. Even the most meticulous modeling and planning cannot predict consumer behavior in the economic environment that knows no precedent. It is our understanding that the company will provide updates either during earnings calls or randomly at times, in the middle of the quarter.

7) BUT! Capital return guidance stays intact! This is very important: the company reiterated its commitment to dedicate $2 billion in share repurchases and $5.5 billion in dividends during the year. For the dividend, the yield currently stands at 2.8%, one of the highest in the food & beverage sector (for large market cap stocks).

Valuation

We estimate our 2020 EPS to be at $5.82, which at the multiple of ~28x translates into the target price of $161. If the company can continue to demonstrate its differentiating potential during the coronavirus outbreak, we may expand our P/E multiple further.

Company Descripton

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) is a global food and beverage company, with its brands including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PEP operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, North America Beverages, Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia, Middle East and North Africa.

Please see the breakdown of each segment by products:

1) Frito-Lay North America: branded food and snack businesses in the United States and Canada.

2) Quaker Foods North America: pasta, cereal, rice and other branded food businesses in the US and Canada.

3) North America Beverages: beverage businesses only.

4) Latin America: beverage, food and snack businesses in South America.

5) Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa: beverage, food and snack businesses in Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

6) Middle East and North Africa: beverage, food and snack businesses in Middle East and North Africa.

Risk Factors

We see the following business risks for PEP:

Reputation risks, since any cases of beverage poisoning or recall could undermine the company’s brand. Country-specific regulation: every country is different in terms of food safety practices they have, which often results in extra red tape and incremental costs to the producers. Tech risks: we could envision a situation when a cyberattack disrupts the online distribution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.