Analog Devices: Diversified Revenue Base Will Pull It Through COVID-19

The near-term impacts of COVID-19 on the company may be shielded with its extensive distribution channels and diversified revenue base.

The company is building its edge through acquisitions to create even more comprehensive portfolios to expand its leadership across vertical markets.

Source: Analog Devices

As its name suggest, Analog Devices Incorporated (ADI) is involved in the design and manufacturing of high-performance analog, mixed signal and digital signal semiconductors. More specifically, the company specializes in data conversion and signal conditioning technologies, such as data converters which are devices used for conversion of analog data to digital data and vice versa. ADI holds a 55% market share here, making it market leader ahead of Texas Instruments (TXN) or TI. However, TI does lead ADI in analog and digital semiconductors. Because of this, ADI has often been regarded as the 'little brother' of Texas Instruments. Unlike TI however, ADI is very much undervalued while still being able to provide the same stability in earnings.

We identified several key advantages that contributes to the 'stickiness' of ADI's revenue and cash flows. Firstly, ADI holds an industry leading product portfolio with thousands of products for a diverse range of applications which provides solid revenue stability. Building on its position, the company has made key acquisitions over the past few years to integrate its products allowing the company to further diversify into new markets. Finally, ADI places strong emphasis on customer engagement and an extensive distribution channel providing additional stability for the company. We feel this positions ADI nicely to weather the storm of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diversified Product Portfolio for Wide Applications

For more than 50 years, ADI has built up a huge product portfolio breadth of 45,000 high-performance ICs characterized with long product life cycles. The products include data converters, amplifiers, RF and microwave, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), power management and DSP. The applications of these products are seen across a wide range of industries. ADI operates in four main segments, which are: industrial, communications, automotive, consumer segments.

Industrial segment represents the majority of revenues at 50%. The segment utilizes its high-performance ICs for factory automation, industrial instrumentation, aerospace and defense and healthcare. CEO Vincent Roche noted in the last conference call that the advent of LEO communications satellites will contribute positively to this segment and he sees growth doubling in the next 5 years with ADI playing the role as both component supplier and system architect.

Communications segment accounts for 21% of revenues. Its ICs cover a full spectrum of signal processing needed for higher speed and power efficient products in broadband, wireless and internet infrastructures. Its technology RF, microwave and mmWave will be heavily incorporated in 5G infrastructures.

Automotive segment represents 16% of revenues. Its A2B platform of transceivers are designed for cabin audio and video applications. With its recent acquisition of Linear, it has also expanded into ADAS radar, LiDAR, and power management solutions for the growing electric and autonomous vehicles market.

Consumer segment represents the least revenue with just 13%. Its high-performance analog, digital and mixed-signal products are critical as the functionality of consumer products increases, these electronics includes smartphones, tablets, wearables.

Given ADI's depth in end-market consumers, it is able to serve several markets with its comprehensive portfolio catered to a wide range of applications. This reduces the company's risk as it does not rely on a key market which provides stability to the company's revenue. Additionally, revenue concentration risk of its products is minimal given that 85% of the company's revenue is derived from products which individually contribute 0.1% or less to revenue.

Additionally, the company is also very diversified in terms of geographical revenue distribution, which should even out revenues as the lockdowns for COVID-19 are occurring at different timings for different regions.

Long Term growth through acquisitions

ADI has a history of technological excellence constant innovation of new products. However, as Moore's Law slows across the industry, the company has started to adopt an acquisition strategy in recent years to continue delivering growth though synergies from the acquired firms. These synergies allow ADI to maintain its industry leading product range edge and expand into across the vertical markets.

Its most notable acquisition has been Linear Technologies in 2017. Linear has decades worth of expertise in power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, µModule subsystems and RF products. Whereas ADI are world leaders in converters. The combined portfolio of these products can used in architectures that gather data from vehicle sensors, factory equipment, and city infrastructure. Simply put, the combination of converters and power management provides synergies which expands.

In a smaller but also highly notable deal, is the company's acquisition of Hittite Microwave. Hittite's portfolio of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave technologies strongly complements ADI's existing RF and data conversion solutions. This allows ADI to expand across its communication segment with the increasing popularity of microwave and millimeter wave frequencies.

More recently, ADI has acquired smaller startups including Symeo and Otosense in 2018 and Test Motors in 2019. Symeo provides both unique RF capabilities and sophisticated software and algorithm comprehensive radar systems for autonomous vehicle markets, allowing ADI to extend its automotive reach. Moreover, Otosense are specialist in sound recognition technologies for next-generation machine condition monitoring and adds to ADI's industrial portfolio to target factory automation with predicative maintenance solutions. In relation, its most recent acquisition of Test Motors builds on Otosense's technologies with monitoring capabilities in predicative maintenance.

Company Acquired Year Cost of acquisition Revenue Contribution Hittite Microwave 2014 $2.4 bln ~$300 mln Linear Technologies 2017 $14.8 bln ~$1.4 bln Symeo GmbH 2018 ~$25 mln Less than $ 100 mln Otosense 2018 ~$25 mln Less than $100 mln Test Motors 2019 $10 mln Less than 50 mln

Source: Analog Devices

Overall, while these acquisitions do not add magnitudes in revenue, we see these company's technology capabilities as very complementary to ADI's, and have the potential to contribute greatly to ADI's long-term revenue growth. The product synergies not only strengthens the company's foothold in existing markets but also allows the company to expand vertically in its key market segments.

Extensive Sales Network Provides Additional Stability

Apart from its industry leading comprehensive product line, ADI strongly relies on its extensive distribution channel through its large global network of distributors and sales teams. Both these factors are key to ADI's revenue stability over decades. The company taps major semiconductor distributors to reach hundreds of thousands of end customers in various markets around the world. More than half or 57% of its sales are derived from these distributors. ADI's primary distributors are as Arrow Electronics (ARW) with 30% of derived revenue, and Macnica Americas at 10% of revenue.

Additionally, ADI leverages its expertise and knowledge base to provide end-to-end solutions to its customers. It has several field engineering and sales teams with presence in more than 50 countries to aid its customer incorporate its chips in their designs. Apart from that, the company has a solid online presence via its EngineerZone platform, providing technical expertise to thousands of customers. Simply put, ADI not only provides chips but also provides its technical expertise to its customers to fully utilize its products in their systems.

To sum it up, ADI's leadership is not only seen though its products, but also through its extensive distribution network and customer engagement which makes the company the top choice for its customers. Due to this fact, we feel ADI has a very stable revenue base. Going forward, given the complementary product portfolios and customer segments of its acquisitions, we believe ADI will leverage its extensive distribution network and engagement in industrial, automotive and communications segments.

Valuation

Company P/E P/S P/BV 5-Year CAGR Analog Devices 21.04x 6.53x 3.21x 13.85% Texas Instruments 20.95x 7.31x 13.16x 1.34% Maxim Integrated (MXIM) 24.17x 6.53x 8.15x -1.84% Average 22.05x 6.79x 8.17x 4.45%

Source: Seeking Alpha

ADI clearly edges out its peers in all three P/E, P/S and P/BV metrics with lower multiples compared to the industry averages. Additionally, its 13.85% CAGR is multitudes higher than its peers.

With a reinforced portfolio from its acquisition, the company's free cash flow has improved in the past couple of years. Excluding the negative free cash flow in 2017 due to the massive $14.8 bln acquisition of Linear Technologies, the company has achieved fairly stable free cash flows over the years with an average free cash flow margin of 11.95% (excluding 2017).Going forward, we see the company's free cash flow generation improving as synergies from its acquisitions start to kick in.

Based on discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 13.10x (Semiconductor industry average) and a discount rate of 10.3% (company's WACC), while assuming 0% revenue growth for 2020 (accounting impact from COVID-19), our model shows a potential upside of 14.59%.

Verdict

Overall, Analog Devices offers stability with its industry leading high performance analog, mixed signal and digital portfolio. The company's market leadership in this segment spans across decades of experience. Further solidifying its leadership, the company has made several acquisitions which provides synergies through a highly complementary portfolio. Together with its extensive distribution channel, the company has been integrating its portfolio to reach more end markets in industrial and automotive segments.

In the near term, however, we are wary of the potential downside risk from the impact from COVID-19. Prolonged supply chain disruptions followed by reduced demand from end customers will be negative across the entire semiconductor industry. That being said, we believe ADI has the product and customer diversity to mitigate part of this impact in the near term, and then scale rapidly in the recovery stage of the economy. We rate Analog Devices as a Buy with a price target of $121.37.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.