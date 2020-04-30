Royal Dutch Shell: Strong Performance Overshadowed By Disappointing Dividend Cut

Given this strong performance it seems rather premature to reduce their dividend right at the beginning, as they have ample financial strength to wait and see how the future transpires.

The positive surprise was that their financial performance was strong considering the tough operating conditions, whereas the negative surprise was that they already reduced their dividend.

Introduction

Upon opening the first quarter of 2020 results for Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) I was shocked and incredibly disappointed to see that they decided to reduce their dividend significantly. While these are certainly tough operating conditions, this decision destroyed their perfect dividend streak since the end of World War II. To make this decision even more questionable, their financial performance during the first quarter of 2020 was quite strong considering the rough operating conditions and actually bought them time to wait and see how the short-term future unfolds.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last quarter and previous four years.

Source: author

When reviewing their cash flow performance during the first quarter of 2020, it was very surprising to see that it actually increased 80.90% year on year to $13.819b from $7.639b, after including the impact for items that outrank dividend payments as mentioned underneath the above graph. This strong operating cash flow when combined with their capital expenditure that was reduced by 13.30% produced free cash flow that was more than enough to provide double dividend coverage of 258.31%. Even though their dividend coverage would have likely suffered further going forward, this surprisingly strong performance should have provided them the freedom to wait and see longer in case conditions stabilize or begin recovering within the next quarter or two.

Admittedly this strong performance was partly assisted by a working capital draw of $7.448b versus a working capital build of $3.483b during the first quarter of 2019. After removing the impacts of these working capital movements, their operating cash flows actually decreased 42.12% year on year in the first quarter of 2020 to $11.122b from $6.371b for the first quarter of 2019. This means that their dividend coverage excluding working capital movements was only 44.47% for the first quarter of 2020. While this is certainly not ideal, it was still significantly better than their actual result of negative 56.62% for the full year of 2016, when they remained steadfast in sustaining their dividend, despite just seeing their leverage soar after completing their massive BG Group acquisition.

When looking forwards the future, since they reduced their dividend by a massive two-thirds, it obviously improves their dividend coverage significantly. Based upon their current combined class A and B outstanding share count of 8,144,844,908, their new quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share will only require free cash flow $5.212b to completely cover. Since their average dividend coverage during 2017-2019 was 120.88%, this indicates that during normal operating conditions they were able to fund their previous dividend payments without the use of debt. This means that not only will they be able to easily cover their new dividend payments once conditions recover, but also have scope to reinstate their previous dividend.

Financial Position

While their dividend coverage is always important to consider, their financial position is of equal importance. The three graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

Source: author

When reviewing their financial metrics it becomes apparent that they entered this downturn with only moderate leverage that was quite safe. Even after the turbulent operating conditions during the first quarter of 2020, their gearing ratio was still only 28.54% due to their aforementioned strong cash flow performance. This only further serves to highlight the surprise that they reduced their dividend so significantly. Even though their net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow increased, this is normal during a downturn when their earnings temporarily suffer.

During years of normal operating conditions, such as 2017-2019, I believe in judging their leverage around all financial metrics. Whereas during years of a severe downturn I feel that the gearing ratio provides a solid proxy to analyse the damage inflicted. When this reaches approximately 40% or above, it normally signals that a dividend reduction is imminent unless conditions have completely recovered.

Based upon my calculations even if they were to fund all of the next three quarters of previous dividend payments along with a further $10b of capital expenditure through debt, their gearing ratio would reach 36.51%. While this is certainly not low, to provide context it is roughly equal to that of BP (BP) who just decided to keep their dividend steady. Furthermore, this gearing ratio includes lease liabilities unlike the one that BP promotes. This example highlights that they had at least one more quarter to wait and see how conditions transpire, if not longer. On the positive side it also means that when conditions improve, they should not face a significant length of time deleveraging and thus have greater scope to reinstate their previous dividend.

Source: author

Thankfully their liquidity is also strong and will play an instrumental role in ensuring that they remain a going concern and have scope to reinstate their previous dividend once conditions recover. Whilst operating conditions deteriorated rapidly during the first quarter of 2020, their liquidity did not follow and thus there are no reasons to be concerned. Their current ratio of 1.11 is quite safe for a massive company that also has a cash balance of $21.811b. Due to their massive size, solid overall financial position and supportive central bank policy, there are no reasons to be concerned that they cannot find support in the debt markets to refinance any upcoming debt maturities and provide liquidity when required.

Additional Thoughts

One of my concerns at the moment is that they will favor share buybacks once conditions improve over reinstating their dividend to its former glory. While I have nothing against share buybacks in general, I believe that they are a poor choice for companies that have volatile and cyclical earnings, such as oil and gas companies. I discussed this in more detail in one of my previous articles on ConocoPhillips (COP) and to summarize briefly, they tend to conduct these share buybacks when operating conditions are favorable and thus they have capital to return to shareholders. Sadly this is also when their share price is at its higher levels, which leads to them buying at high prices. If they decide to pursue this strategy I will be liquidating my entire investment once conditions recover.

Conclusion

Considering the importance that many of their shareholders place upon receiving their dividend, not to mention their conviction to sustain it through the last oil price crash, it is simply unnecessary to see it reduced at the first opportunity. Given their aforementioned strong financial performance during the first quarter of 2020, they should have given it at least one more quarter to wait and see, if not longer. While management is saying that economic uncertainty drove their decision, there should be significantly more clarify on any recovery from this global recession in another three months and thus they could have made a more informed decision.

Regardless of my sheer disappointment, in the grand scheme lower dividends for even a couple of years does not massively reduce the intrinsic value of their shares. Given this and the fact that they have the ability to reinstate their previous dividend once conditions improve, I will continue maintaining my bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell’s First Quarter 2020, Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fourth Quarter 2017 reports, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, BP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.