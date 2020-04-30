Enterprise Products Partners: Holding Up Surprisingly Well In The Face Of The Pandemic

There are still some risks here, but this company is likely going to be safer than many other energy companies for the next year or two.

The company has cut back somewhat on growth spending as there no longer needs to appear to be as much of a need for new infrastructure as there was.

On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts in terms of top-line revenues, but did manage to beat their earnings expectations. As has been the case with many other midstream companies, Enterprise Products Partners has seen its unit price devastated by the downturn in energy prices, but an actual review of the results shows that the company is actually holding up very well, which is exactly the sort of thing that we expect from a midstream company. With that said though, Enterprise Products Partners has joined its peers in taking some steps to preserve its balance sheet strength in the current environment and investors should very much appreciate this.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Enterprise Products Partners' first-quarter 2020 earnings results:

Total revenues were $7.4825 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 12.42% decline over the $8.5435 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $1.5075 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $1.6262 billion that it reported in the year-ago quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners transported an average of 6.9 million barrels of liquids and 13.9 trillion btus of natural gas per day in the current quarter. This compares to an average of 6.5 million barrels of liquids and 14.2 trillion btus of natural gas per day that the company transported in the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company cut its 2020 planned capital expenditures by $1 billion in response to the steep decline in energy prices.

Net income was $1.3750 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 7.39% decline over the $1.2804 billion earned in the first quarter of 2019.

The first thing that we notice when we review these highlights is that Enterprise Products Partners saw its revenues decline year-over-year. At first glance, this appears to fly in the face of numerous comments that I and numerous other analysts have made about midstream companies being resistant to commodity price fluctuations. This is true in the case of cash flows but not revenues. The reason for this is that these companies frequently conduct business under take-or-pay contracts. In short, the midstream company actually purchases the resources at their origin point, transports them to their destination, and sells them under these contracts. The buying and selling price are both based on the current market price of the resources and Enterprise Products Partners makes its money off of the spread between the purchase and sale price. However, because the purchase and sale price are based on the current market price of the commodities, the revenues of the company will vary somewhat with commodity prices.

We can see evidence that the company is indeed somewhat insulated from commodity price fluctuations by looking at a metric known as operating margin, which is the difference between what the company pays for resources and what it receives for selling them. In the first quarter of 2020, Enterprise Products Partners had an operating margin of 2.0 billion compared to $2.1 billion in the prior year quarter. Obviously, this is a slight decline but it is clearly nowhere near as large as what the decline in commodity prices has been. Thus, we can see that Enterprise Products Partners is indeed somewhat insulated from commodity price fluctuations.

The company is certainly not immune to problems in the industry, however. In particular, if the company's customers begin to go bankrupt or otherwise start to run into financial problems, then the contracts that they have with Enterprise Products Partners are not worth the paper that they are printed on. Therefore, we want to have a look at the balance sheets and financial stability of the company's customers in order to analyze this risk. As we can see here, the majority of the partnership's customers are reasonably high-quality firms:

Source: Enterprise Products Partners

As we can see here, approximately 65% of the company's top 200 customers by revenue are investment-grade companies. This is important because bankruptcy among the various energy companies in the U.S. shale plays is a very real possibility. An investment-grade company is much less likely to go bankrupt than a poorly-financed company that has been depending on the issuance of high-yield debt to finance its operations. These companies are also less likely to default on their contracts with Enterprise Products Partners as they have a reputation that they would want to protect. Therefore, we can see that the majority of the partnership's cash flow is likely to be reasonably safe even if oil prices remain low for an extended period and start forcing some companies into bankruptcy. With that said though, the partnership still does have 22% of its revenues coming from firms that may be financially weak, so there is still very much some risk here.

One of the effects that the plunge in oil prices has had is that upstream drilling companies have cut back on their capital spending and growth plans. As I mentioned in an earlier article, so far these spending cuts have totaled about $17 billion and there will very likely be more to come. This naturally means that North American energy production will not grow nearly as rapidly as what was originally planned. Therefore, there is no longer as much of an urgent need for some of the growth projects and new infrastructure that Enterprise Products Partners has been working on. The partnership has thus opted to postpone some of these projects and reduce its capital spending plans by $1 billion this year in order to preserve its own capital in such an uncertain environment. This is a smart move despite the fact that this move will also slow down the company's growth in the near-term as it makes little sense to construct infrastructure when the customers that were going to use it may not survive financially.

Enterprise Products Partners still managed to deliver some growth in the first quarter in spite of all the problems currently facing the industry. We can see this especially in the company's natural gas pipelines business. This particular business unit delivered a 9% year-over-year increase in its operating margin due mostly to higher volumes of resources moved through the partnership's pipelines. This also impacted the company's natural gas liquids storage business. The company reports that its natural gas liquids pipelines and storage unit's operating margin increased by 17% year-over-year, again driven by higher resource volumes moving through its pipelines. In the first quarter, the company transported an average of 3.8 million barrels per day compared to 3.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids per day in the year-ago quarter.

One of the reasons for this improved performance in the company's natural gas liquids pipeline unit is the Shin Oak pipeline. This is a 24-inch natural gas liquids pipeline that stretches 571 miles from the Permian basin to Mont Belvieu, Texas. This pipeline came online with a capacity of 250,000 barrels per day with the ability to be expanded to 600,000 barrels per day. This pipeline came into service in February 2019 so it only operated for part of the first quarter of 2019. This was not the case in the most recent quarter as the pipeline operated for the entire quarter. This extra operating time resulted in the pipeline producing an extra $25 million in operating margin compared to what it had in the year-ago quarter.

One of the things that many investors are worried about with respect to master limited partnerships like Enterprise Products Partners is their ability to maintain their distributions, so let examine that in this case. The typical way that we do this is by looking at a metric known as distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measure that theoretically tells us the amount of cash generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the first quarter of 2020, Enterprise Products Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $1.6 billion, in line with what it had in the first quarter of last year. This was enough to cover the distribution 1.6 times over. Analysts generally consider a distribution coverage above 1.2 to be sustainable, but I usually prefer to see it over 1.3 to add a margin of safety to the distribution. As we can see, there is clearly enough excess cash generation here that EPD will be able to afford its distribution even if its cash flow declines somewhat.

In conclusion, Enterprise Products Partners is weathering the current oil price environment quite well, but there are still some risks here. The overwhelming majority of the company's clients are large, well-financed firms that will also likely be able to weather the current climate, but not all of them are, and this exposes the company to some risks. It appears that the partnership is adapting well though, and this is something that unitholders should appreciate, even if it slows down growth. Fortunately, Enterprise Products Partners does have very strong cash flows, and this should allow it to maintain its distribution even if cash flows decline somewhat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.