The Market Is Predicting A V-Shaped Ethanol Demand Recovery

The share prices of ethanol producers have staged an impressive recovery over the last three weeks.

While companies such as The Andersons (ANDE), Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (PEIX), and REX American Resources (REX) have all been lifted by the market, the share prices of REX American Resources and Green Plains in particular have handily outperformed the broader S&P 500 index (see figure) over the period. The extreme bearish sentiment that prevailed at the beginning of April has disappeared and producers' share prices are quickly approaching their pre-coronavirus levels.

Data by YCharts

The ethanol sector has not been alone in this regard, of course: the merchant refining sector, which produces the gasoline that ethanol competes with for market share, has also seen its share prices shoot higher since late March. In both cases the rallies have been driven by a growing expectation in the market that gasoline and ethanol demand are experiencing a V-shaped recovery following March's severe demand disruption to both fuels. This expectation has been supported by the fact that gasoline demand has increased during the last three consecutive weeks even as social distancing measures have remained in place across most of the U.S. (see figure). The refining sector has further benefited from the collapse of near-month crude prices that enabled at least one of them to take advantage of negative feedstock costs.

Source: EIA (2020)

Ethanol demand has fallen alongside gasoline demand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethanol stocks were already near all-time highs due to recent overproduction even before social distancing measures went into place, though, and the severe demand disruption has affected ethanol producers even more strongly than it has refiners as a result. Whereas U.S. gasoline production has modestly rebounded alongside gasoline demand, ethanol production has continued to decline in recent weeks (see figure). Weekly production for the period ending April 24 was 48% lower on a YoY basis due to the widespread idling of production capacity.

Source: EIA (2020).

The reduced production is beginning to have the desired effect, however. Ethanol stocks declined last week from a record high (see figure) and, while they remain high, a substantial reduction of the reserve will be necessary if ethanol producers are to return to positive production margins. It will take at least several weeks of either reduced production volumes or fully-recovered demand to bring the U.S. ethanol stocks volume down to its usual seasonal levels.

The reduction of overall supply relative to demand will only be the first step towards a return to positive production margins. Operating costs will also need to remain low compared to the price of ethanol. The production margin at a hypothetical Iowa dry mill facility, as calculated by Iowa State University, has averaged $0.03/gallon in April to date (see figure). Even this number has only been positive due to the 75% average price premium of ethanol over gasoline during the same period (see next figure). As a reminder, ethanol sells at a premium to gasoline due to the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2], which mandates the blending of ethanol with gasoline. When gasoline prices are low this premium increases to ensure that sufficient production occurs for the mandate to be achieved.

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

Sources: CARD, EIA (2020).

The ethanol price premium will come under pressure if and when gasoline prices rebound in response to higher demand as social distancing measures are lifted and the summer driving season begins. In order for ethanol production margins to increase, then, the sector will need to experience both a complete recovery of demand and favorable input costs. The prices of the two most important inputs, corn and natural gas, are currently trading at decade lows (see figure). They will need to remain there as demand for both commodities picks back up if ethanol production margins are to expand.

The long-term outlook (i.e., 2021) for the ethanol sector remains positive for the reasons that I outlined earlier this month. The mandate is continuing to support ethanol producers despite the collapse of both market and regulatory demand for ethanol, as is evidenced by the rebound in the D6 Renewable Identification Number [RIN] price, which incentivizes ethanol blending, since March (see figure). Ethanol demand will fully recover when regulatory demand resets at the beginning of 2021, and I would expect production margins to recover before then due to mandate's "RIN banking" provisions.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020)

This still leaves multiple quarters in which the ethanol sector will remain at the mercy of the broader gasoline demand picture, though. In this regard the ethanol sector's rally is front-running the actual operating environment to a substantial degree. It is true that April's average production margin has been only slightly lower than 2019's average value of $0.08/gallon, yet the share prices of producers such as Green Plains and Pacific Ethanol remain 50% lower (or more) in 2020 YTD. It is important to keep in mind that ethanol production in recent weeks is also down by nearly 50% YoY, however, which will be reflected in producers' Q2 earnings. Both margins and production volumes will need to recover before a return of ethanol producers' share prices to their pre-coronavirus levels will be justified, and the increase to the latter will necessarily hinder the former so long as ethanol stocks remain high.

This is not to say that ethanol demand will not experience a V-shaped recovery, of course. Investors should recognize that this is only one of the possible demand scenarios, though, and not an especially probable one at that. The downside to rallies that front-run actual operating conditions is that their staying power ultimately depends on an uncertain outcome. The recent ethanol sector rally will quickly dissipate if production volumes and margins fail to rebound as quickly and thoroughly in the short-term as the market expects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long REX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.