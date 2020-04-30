Lattice Semiconductor Doing Exactly What It Said It Would, And Thriving For It

The launch of the Nexus platform should further expand Lattice's opportunities across its target markets and drive meaningful revenue growth acceleration in 2021 and beyond.

Since my last update on low-power FPGA specialist Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), the company has continued its winning ways and the shares have outperformed the SOX index by close to 15%. Lattice’s story remains focused on bringing low-power FPGA capabilities to markets that have historically not used FPGAs, offering customers enhanced performance and value over traditional alternatives like microcontrollers and systems-on-a-chip (or SoC).

At this point I believe the company is only at the beginning of a significant ramp into opportunities like factory automation, machine vision, data center, 5G, and auto ADAS. The primary issue remains valuation. While I believe there is a point with growth stock investing where you have to take a longer-term view of valuation drivers, expectations here are already high for a company that hasn't actually grown much in recent years. Low-to-mid-teens revenue growth and long-term adjusted FCF margins in the mid-20%’s can support a high single-digit return from here, but clearly this is not an unappreciated opportunity.

A Good Quarter In A Tough Market

It’s tough to benchmark Lattice’s performance. Intel (INTC) and Xilinx (XLNX) don’t really care about the low-power FPGA market and Microchip (MCHP) doesn’t focus on it much either, and also targets a different set of primary end-markets. With Lattice’s focus on opportunities in end-markets like industrial, auto, and data center, maybe you can try to argue that companies like STMicro (STM) and Texas Instruments (TXN) come into the picture, but I won’t push that point.

In any case, Lattice’s revenue performance, down 1% yoy and down 3% qoq, is likely to look more or less average for this quarter, though with some meaningful underlying strength. If you look at Lattice from the perspective of the long-term opportunities management is actively targeting, revenue rose 11% yoy and 3% qoq.

Auto and Industrial sales were up 14% yoy and 7% qoq, a strong result relative to the group, as the company benefits from wins in factory automation, robotics, and embedded vision. Communications and Computing saw 8% yoy growth and slight sequential contraction, with growth in Computing offsetting some weakness in Communications. Consumer was down 32% yoy and 24.5% qoq, and management continues to pare away low-margin, low-return business.

Gross margin improved more than a point from the prior year and slightly on a sequential basis, almost certainly helped by the smaller contribution of the Consumer business. Operating income rose 13% yoy and shrank 10% sequentially, with margins still comfortably in the 20%’s. Inventory days shrank significantly on a yoy and qoq basis (down 39d and 11d), and the company ended the quarter with a small amount of net debt and ample cash.

A Different Story For The Downturn

Unlike a lot of better-established chip companies, I don’t think Lattice is looking at quite the same impact from the Covid-19 downturn. Management trimmed guidance only modestly (1% below the prior sell-side average at the midpoint), and revenue should actually improve a bit sequentially. This is largely a byproduct of Lattice winning new business across its target markets and not having nearly as much legacy business at risk as larger semiconductor companies. That’s not to say that there isn’t a negative impact – my 2020 revenue estimate is about 5% less than it was prior to the global pandemic.

Lattice launched its new Nexus platform late in 2019, and this new family of FPGA chips is going to be a major driver in the coming years. In addition to a more reliable, less power-consumptive FD-SOI architecture, Nexus has an optimized DSP and large blocks of RAM. Lattice is also offering impressive software stacks with the platform, including its sensAI stack for AI inferencing at the network edge.

Lattice also launched its first Nexus product in December, the CrossLink-NX that is optimized for embedded vision – a broad term that includes applications like advanced auto ADAS, biometrics, security, and machine vision. Lattice is planning to launch two additional Nexus products this year, with one in the second and third quarter.

In addition to new products, Lattice also has ongoing win/attach momentum pushing the business. The company has seen ongoing growth in server attach (leveraging them to data center growth) as well as ongoing growth in 5G, with 5G sales up yoy and qoq in the quarter (albeit from a small base). Over the next few quarters, I’d expect additional wins in machine vision, factory automation, and possibly auto as well (image stitching for cameras).

The Outlook

Lattice doesn’t have the low-power FPGA market to itself, but Intel and Xilinx have prioritized the high end of the market and many smaller rivals are limited in their development resources. Many of the products that Lattice competes with are a decade old, though both Intel and Xilinx have introduced new platforms into the low-power FPGA market within the last couple of years (the Cyclone 10LP and Spartan 7, respectively). Still, this is a significant opportunity for Lattice and the company is moving aggressively to exploit it, launching its FD-SOI architecture (Nexus) and continuing to invest significant resources into software development (software is a key element to FPGAs as they are programmable devices).

I like Lattice’s opportunity across industrial end-markets (automation, robotics, embedded vision), auto (ADAS), computing (servers), communications (5G and edge AI), but it’s easy to get overexcited about potential. While it's absolutely true that management has been restructuring the business for improved future performance, leading to significant headwinds from declines in revenue from consumer applications, it's also true that actual year-over-year revenue growth rates have been below 10% in all but one quarter since Jim Anderson was named CEO in August of 2018. The truth is that not all that many chip companies can generate a decade or more of double-digit annualized growth, nor get their operating margins to 30% or higher and their adjusted FCF margins into the mid-20%’s or higher. I believe Lattice can and will, but belief only gets you so far and Wall Street will only be patient for just so long.

The Bottom Line

If Lattice delivers on that double-digit growth scenario, there’s still high single-digit annualized total return potential (or more) here. The shares are expensive relative to what the Street typically pays for the margins and growth Lattice is likely to produce over the next 12-24 months, but for now the long-term story can still drive valuation.

