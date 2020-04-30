Antero Resources Cuts Capex (Again) And Maintains Production Guidance (Again)

This is a Z4 Research pre call note. Please turn to our recent piece entitled "Antero Resources - Adding Gassy Risk Exposure" for additional color.

The 1Q20 Numbers:

Post hedge realizations were $2.99 / Mcfe,

Contrary to headlines reporting a revenue beat they actually were in line on volumes but missed on the top line (those reporting a beat are including fair value gains in revenue which is not appropriate).

The gas differential was a 3 cent premium,

Cash operating expenses were slightly higher than expected at $2.34 /Mcfe, flat with 4Q levels and at the upper end of annual guidance.

They repurchased debt at discount prices again during the quarter (see details in Balance Sheet section below) and repurchased 27 mm shares during the quarter (average $1.57).

Guidance:

Capex: Reduced to by one-third $795 mm vs prior guidance of $1.05 B which had already been revised from the initial range of $1.2 to $1.25 B.

$795 mm vs prior guidance of $1.05 B which had already been revised from the initial range of $1.2 to $1.25 B. This is a D&C cut to $750 mm vs prior $1,150 mm. Cut from 4 rigs at start of year to 1 Cut frac spreads from 3 to 1. and deferral of some liquids rich wells into 2020.

Production: No change to prior guidance of 3.5 Bcfepd (up 9%).

Cash OPEX guided flat. Range maintained $2.25 to $2.35 / Mcfe.

Range maintained $2.25 to $2.35 / Mcfe. Remaining free cash flow positive: They put 2020 free cash flow target of $175 mm on current strip ($125 mm of this is the water earnout payment from Antero Midstream (AM- unowned) noted in our last piece) and makes the assumption that AM will continue paying dividends (AM is evaluating its dividend now). Look for questions on the call on this. Due to the drop in capex the free cash flow comment represents an over $100 mm increase from our prior thoughts.

They put 2020 free cash flow target of $175 mm on current strip ($125 mm of this is the water earnout payment from Antero Midstream (AM- unowned) noted in our last piece) and makes the assumption that AM will continue paying dividends (AM is evaluating its dividend now). Look for questions on the call on this. Due to the drop in capex the free cash flow comment represents an over $100 mm increase from our prior thoughts. Looking ahead to 2021: They established a maintenance budget of $600 mm for 2021 (those much lower cost per foot figures helping) that they will employ if prices do not recover (smart to put it in print early; also early enough that later they can show the maintenance number improved if they need to use it). This would however keep marketing expense flat instead of allowing it to drop by $50 mm vs this year's $150 mm guidance (as they don't grow enough to fill up space).

Highlights:

They are highlighting another big drop in per foot completed well costs at $714 - with record drill times and recover average completed stages per day. While the average stages per day was a record at 7.1 per day, they have since done a new record of 13 in a day (with an average last week of 9.7 per day).

Favorite NGL Quote Watch: "The COVID-19 pandemic has not impacted global demand for NGL products nearly as much as it has impacted demand for transportation fuels derived from oil. The restart of economic activity in Asia, coupled with lower LPG production from refineries in the US, Europe, and Asia, has led to strengthening prices for international LPG relative to oil. Further, reductions in OPEC+ and North American oil production and the associated NGL volumes are expected to have a supportive effect on propane and butane export prices through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021."

Monetization Watch: Nothing finalized to announce today other than to say that they remain committed to the asset sale program with a potential proceeds range of $650 to $900 mm and that they are engaged in talks with multiple parties. Look for questions on the call.

Hedge Watch:

They are bolstering the 2022 hedges now having taken 688 MM/d at $2.48. Note that at last check they were 94% hedged for 2020 natural gas at $2.87 and 95% hedged for 2021 natural gas at $2.80. We see the potential to monetize the 2021 hedges as less risky now and a potential significant source of funds for further debt reduction.



Balance Sheet:

Net debt to annualized quarterly EBITDA is 3.8x vs 3.2x last quarter (or 3.5x on a TTM basis).

They repurchased $383 mm in 2021 and 2022 notes for an average 21% discount. Debt was down $51 mm from year end.

Borrowing base was confirmed at $2.85 B, as they note, $210 mm above current lender commitment level. This is down from $4.5 B but note that this is the first post deconsolidation redetermination (AM not in here) and the commitment level was left unaltered.

Liquidity stands at $1.0 B. They remain more drawn on the revolver than we like to see but there is less time pressure on this now.

Nutshell: Meet on volumes and miss on price type quarter. That's moot vs guidance which is quite positive if they can pull it off given that everyone likes to see big capex cuts with no impact on volume guidance. We want to get more color from the call on how falling capex from 1Q to 4Q leaves the late year production trajectory for thoughts on 2021 growth. We also want to hear whether or not they are getting close to further deleveraging monetizations. We hold a relatively new position (after a multi year hiatus from the name) taken in mid April at $1.36. Note in our table that we treat AM as we would cash for TEV purposes. We don't see the name as overtly cheap but do see the potential for further price increases here should our positive macro outlook unfold this year as expected and/or they able to de-lever through a previously noted potential sale.

