VF Corporation: A 3% Dividend Yield Supported By Its Growing Vans And The North Face Brands

The upcoming mall re-openings could provide a short-term catalyst for the stock, along with a double-digit long term total return potential.

Shares are trading close to fair value while offering a 3%+ dividend yield with a respectable track record of increases.

The company has a long history of successful acquisitions, while a bigger deal in the fitness space might be in the cards as well.

VF Corporation's economic moat relies on the strength of its valuable Vans and The North Face brands.

In this article, we lay out reasons why we believe VF Corporation (VFC) could offer a compelling buying opportunity for long-term focused, income-seeking investors, currently trading at close to fair value by various metrics, including historic P/E ratio and dividend yield curve.

We also believe, that the recently announced mall re-openings could provide a short-term catalyst for the stock, while for the long-term a major acquisition might be in the cards for the company as well.

Economic moat defined by brand strength of Vans and The North Face

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 20 brands includes Vans (34%), The North Face (24%), Timberland (17%), and Dickies (7%).

VF's three largest brands exhibit good growth and profitability characteristics and provide the intangible asset that supports the narrow-moat rating by analyst firm Morningstar. As an evidence of the strength of its competitive position, VF's adjusted returns on invested capital, including goodwill, have averaged 18% over the past 10 years. A narrow-moat rating suggests, that the firm can generate ROICs in excess of its weighted average cost of capital for at least 10 more years.

Below is a brief summary of the historic transformation of the company's brand portfolio, shaped by divestitures and acquisitions over the past 2 decades:

Approaching Dividend King status while a bigger acquisition might be underway

VF Corporation is well-known for its shareholder friendly management, sporting a respectable dividend history of over 46 years. That means, the company is slowly but steadily approaching the Dividend King status, an elite group of 30 companies with 50 or more consecutive years of dividend increases. Below is a brief snapshot of the recent 3 decades of consistent payouts by VF:

Besides dividend payments, the company's management is also committed to returning excess free cash in the form of share buybacks, as illustrated below by the company's 10-year cash flow statement:

The recent commentary from the company's CFO outlines, that besides the generous returns to shareholders, the company's key priority remains to pursue opportunistic acquisitions. VF is targeting brands that can generate a 15% ROIC in three years and reach at least $1 billion in annual sales over time.

We've returned approximately $700 million to shareholders this quarter through dividends and a $500 million share repurchase. While M&A is our top capital allocation priority cash returns to shareholders remain a key component of our TSR algorithm. - Scott Roe, Chief Financial Officer

That means, there could be a bigger deal in the cards for VF as well, as the company might take advantage of the current depressed business environment for its apparel peers. One such target could be Under Armour (UAA), currently trading at less than $5B market capitalization. Besides a possible turnaround under the financial discipline of VF Corporation, the company's fitness product portfolio would be a perfect adjacent fit to VF's legacy leisure and outdoor segments.

All that said, the magnitude of the deal would way exceed VF's most recent acquisition of Williamson-Dickie for $0.8B in 2017 as well as its 2011 purchase of Timberland for a total consideration of $2.3B. Regardless, the company might have the financial flexibility to pursue such a major deal, sporting an "A" S&P credit rating and 39% long term debt to capital ratio with an annual EBITDA of $2B+.

Although this is pure speculation, we still expect the company to pursue its M&A agenda going forward on top of its organic growth, targeting an annual total shareholder return of +14% to +16% until 2024, as outlined in its FY'24 forecast:

VF Corporation looks fairly valued while offering an above 3% dividend yield

The first valuation metric we like to look at is the company's current forward dividend yield vs. its long term historic average. VF's shares currently trade at a ~3.29% forward yield, implying a ~29% undervaluation compared to its 5-year average yield of 2.34%.

The second valuation metric we use is based on the company's historic price-to-earnings ratio range. VF currently trades at a 19.90 blended P/E ratio, implying a ~7% downside to its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 18.50, yet still offering a double-digit return going forward to 2023.

The last aspect that we like to look at is Morningstar's DCF-based valuation methodology, currently assigning a $59.00 fair value to VF's stock, implying a slight overvaluation of ~2% at current levels.

Between the three valuation methods, we arrive at an average undervaluation estimate of ~7%, translating to a fair value of $65.00 per share, or a slight upside of 8% from current levels.

