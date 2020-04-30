Antero Resources: Management Wins A High Stakes Game Of Liar's Poker

On Wall Street, depending on the size of the sell-side firm, you have a lead analyst and one or two junior analysts for a particular sector. At the larger shops, with more resources, you might have a team of three or four analysts covering a sector. That said, this really varies by firm and is a function of how much indirect trading business the investment bank generates in a particular industry vertical. If the sell side's clients do a lot of securities lending (i.e. pay the firm lucrative fees to locate shares to short) or the firm has strong banking relationships, such that they are the leads on new secondary bond and equity offerings, the amount of research talent and resources are commensurate with the revenue they generate for the sell-side shop.

My long-winded point is that the buy side pays the sell side a lot of money for access to their research. Notably, with the expectation that they will get access to in-depth sector updates, the sell-side's detailed financial models, and arguably and most importantly, the buy side wants real-time post-earnings synopses, referenced to as the morning analyst notes. The buy side covers a number of companies and doesn't have the time to be in weeds on every name, so they rely upon the sell side to alert them to important details, so they can adjusted their portfolios. Moreover, these days, the hedge funds do way more trading, so they are more sensitive to new pieces of information and trade the news and earnings much more so than the buy side.

As of this morning, April 30th, the buy side will fire up their computers, perhaps at 5am, and they will read the sell-side's analyst reports, as they magically pop in their inboxes. For every sell-side shop that actively covers a particular stock, the buy side simply expects an analyst note. These need to be turned around quickly, with at least initial first blush thoughts. These morning analyst notes are very important as they can set the tone for how a stock trades.

As the vast majority of SA readers will not have access to these morning notes, nor I will I, I decided to burn the midnight oil and give SA readers a quick synopsis of Antero Resources' (NYSE:AR) Q1 2020 results. This is my version of an analyst note.

Before we get into the weeds, let me provide this preamble.

In order to make money investing, you need to gauge and understand how everyone is positioned at the poker table (buy side, sell side, hedge funds, and retail), what the market is pricing in, and how management has communicated guidance. In addition, you need to have your own set of expectations. If you do your homework well and well in advance, then this gives you the opportunity to quickly read and synthesize the results when they are released. As readers might have worked out from my two recent Antero Resources pieces (A 5 Bagger Or A Zero and Perception Vs. Reality), I did my homework in advance. Now in the interest of full transparency, after the big rally from $0.70 to $2.40, I did take off my AR exposure in my diversified investing portfolio (I didn't sell any shares in my buy and hold portfolio) at $2.25, as I wanted to see the actual results. After reading the Q1 2020 results, I quickly bought back most of my shares at $2.48, in after hours, within five minutes of the earnings release. Because I did my homework, I was able to synthesize the report faster than most market participants.

Let me explain why.

The market has been extremely skeptical of Antero due to years of aggressive CAPEX spending, its large portfolio of firm transport, and because of its large November 2021 and December 2022 debt maturity wall. In fact, prior to the recent rally, most market participants were expecting that Antero's consortium of banks would pull the plug on it, during the April 2020 redetermination period, and that default was a foregone conclusion. In March 2020, there were even rumors, which turned out to be totally false, that Antero's management was working on a restructuring. Despite assurance from AR's management, where it calmly expressed its own confidence, on prior conference calls, the Street didn't buy it.

Lo and behold, it looks like the joke is on Wall Street, as the team of Paul Rady and Glen Warren just won a high stakes game of Liar's Poker.

Let me be clear, I was a bit surprised by how good Antero's Q1 2020 report was, not so much the actual Q1 2020 numbers, but rather the guidance and the masterful pivot. It was as if this management team was stumbling along the ropes, like a winded former prize fighter, well past their prime, and then suddenly, that underdog fighter (Antero) finds its second wind and delivers a series of knock-out punches.

Antero did the following:

Cut CAPEX guidance from $1 billion to $750 million (and from $1.15 billion at the outset of January 2020)

Guided to $175 million in FY 2020 free cash flow

Had its bank line redetermined at $2.85 billion (with $1 billion of excess liquidity - see Appendix)

Bought back $383 million (face value of 2021 and 2022) unsecured bonds at an average of $0.80 on the dollar

Maintained FY 2020 production guidance

Forecasted dropping its rig count from 4 to 1 as well as completion crew from 3 down to 1

Bought back 27 million shares at an average cost of $1.57 during Q1

And highlighted another pivot of targeting only $600 million (maintenance CAPEX) for a 2021 CAPEX budget, and signaled a willingness to eat $150 million in firm transport, all while holding FY 2021 production flat (it is now laser focused on free cash flow)

Source: Antero Q1 2020 earnings

The only two negatives were hedging about 25% of FY 2022 gas at $2.48 MMBtu, and it hasn't finalized an overriding royalty interest (ORRI) deal or an asset sale. A friend of mine who is way smarter when it comes to some of nerdy nuances of natural gas suggested to me two weeks ago that he suspected that AR's management might hedge some FY 2022 gas as it would help its bank determination. Moreover, he said he heard banks dragging companies through the mud and using a really pessimistic price deck; specifically he heard a draconian 2022 natural gas price deck assumption of $2.10 MMBtu as recently as early March 2020. Therefore, it makes sense Antero would hedge some 2022 gas at $2.48 MMBtu because it might have aided in the bank redetermination period. In terms of an ORRI, these are complex negotiations and you really want to get them right.

Specifically, management made the following commentary on an asset sale:

We remain focused on executing on our asset sale program, targeting proceeds of $650 to $900 million during 2020. While the transaction environment has been very challenging over the past few months, we are in substantive discussions with several counterparties and expect the outlook to improve given positive expectations for natural gas and NGL prices going forward.

My view

The more I synthesize the sequence of events, it sure looks like Antero's management masterfully hoodwinked Wall Street. It slow played its hand and waited for the pot to get large and revealed a flush draw on the river. Now let's face it, the massive February-May 2020 oil inventory builds in crude due to Covid-19 was a bit lucky, and it never hurts to get a little lucky. My perception is that Wall Street was convinced that Antero could never generate free cash flow and that it would drill itself into oblivion as it was hell-bent on growing production to meet all of its firm transport commitments. Well, it turns out old dogs can learn new tricks. The most devastating punch landed by Antero was that dramatic cut in CAPEX to the tune of $400 million in less than four months' time. Moreover, it is maintaining production, so this implies AR's decline rates aren't as severe as Wall Street was modeling and Antero has done a great job attacking its cost structure!

And I'm not done.

Management also signaled FY 2021 CAPEX of only $600 million while maintaining production flat, as well as a willingness to eat $150 million in firm transport. This completely re-rates the story and shows management can be agile and adapt. Again, it points to the quality of Antero's core drilling inventory.

As for today, I expect the sell side to get persnickety, and find a bunch of ticky-tacky reasons to maintain their sell or neutral ratings. The hedge funds might even ask for air cover as they scramble to exit their short positions (there were 48 million (out of 269 million shares outstanding) shares sold short as of April 15th). Moreover, when the sell side is this wrong, it is unlikely that they will change their rating from "sell" to "buy". At least not overnight.

As for me, I can't worry about or anticipate how Wall Street will react or what they will write in their morning notes. Instead, I try to think independently. Therefore, at the risk of looking silly myself, as trying to predict short-term stock price movements is a fool's errand. In today's trade, dare I say $3 per share for Antero looks inevitable and a run to $4 per share over the week or so isn't out of the question.

Well done, Mr. Rady and Mr. Warren. Antero has completely caught the hedge funds and sell side by surprise. Maybe, this prized fighter isn't past its prime.

Appendix

Antero's balance sheet availability:

Source: Antero Q1 2020 earnings

Disclosure: I am/we are long AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.