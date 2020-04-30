New York Community Bancorp: Buyers Under $10

We believe that if shares dip below $10, it is a great opportunity to get into the name.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) is a name we have followed over the years, and have recently felt was setting up for another buy. The company just reported earnings, and the results have sparked some selling. We believe that if shares dip below $10, it is a great opportunity to get into the name, based on valuation, the dividend, and the long-term prospects for financials. Shares have retraced back to levels not seen in years. We are bullish on the name long term, but shares have spiked pretty solidly in recent weeks. In the near term it will be volatile, and this should be expected given the profound economic impact COVID-19 has had. If this volatility brings the stock back under $10, then it would be time to buy. For now, we would wait, frankly. This bank, as the name implies, has a lot of exposure to New York markets, and so, the market had hammered this name because there are fears it will be hit hard with the lockdown orders and the unemployment rates in New York, as well as other markets it operates in, like New Jersey and Ohio. That said, we want to continue our coverage of this regional bank by honing on the critical metrics that investors should be focused on. We like the prospects, but wait for a better price.

Recent price action

The stock briefly dipped under $9, but the huge market rally has revalued shares higher. We think the market will give you a chance to get in again. Have patience for when we get a swing lower for the long term to get into a position:

It is our opinion that with the stock having made a move, you should wait to start adding to holdings here. We are definitely bullish on the name as we move forward, but never overpay. This is a well-run regional bank paying over a 6% dividend yield. The key metrics have some notable strengths and weaknesses to be aware of, but we think a great trade sets up here if you are patient.

Discussion

We think that it is important to realize that unlike some of the major global banks, this regional bank is largely focused on traditional bread-and-butter banking. The company takes in deposits from customers at a low interest rate and makes loans to other customers at a higher rate. It is a model that has worked for centuries and will continue to work moving forward.

With that said, increased loan activity, as well as overall higher returns on assets, keep revenues from falling off too far in this tough quarter. The return on average assets and return on average equity came in at 0.75% and $5.95, respectively. The return on average assets was about flat from last year's 0.76%, while return on shareholder equity was up $0.09. What's more, there are more assets under management, but the lower returns led to slightly lower revenues (down 1.3%) and flat earnings per share ($0.20). Why are we bullish? Well, the bank is trading below book value. And book value expanded year over year to $13.15. An argument can be made to buy a small lot now and then add on a pullback, but let the market give you a price that is supreme. We also like the name on this decline because it is not about where the company has been, it's about where it is going. Loan growth, deposit growth and a stabilization in the cost of funds have helped, despite interest rates being so low.

Growing loans and deposits

Loans and deposits are especially critical for small regional banks such as New York Community Bancorp. We are pleased that the bank continues to grow both loans and deposits over time. Growth in loans and deposits is absolutely necessary for any bank, small or large.

Even when we cover large banks, which have complicated balance sheets and are in all areas of banking, such as trading, investments, etc., we always point out that traditional banking is what grows the business. They do dabble in some investment banking and have a big commercial exposure, but it's all about deposits and lending. For New York Community Bancorp, the loan portfolio grew nicely. Total loans were up 4% to $42.3 billion.

The types of loans show us that the bank is lending heavily to multi-family investments. Those loans increased $113.4 million to $31.3 billion. Commercial real estate loans declined slightly on a period-end basis, but increased on an average basis. These loans at totaled $7.0 billion compared to $7.1 billion to enter the quarter, down $47.1 million, or 3% annualized. On an average basis, the loan portfolio rose $41.9 million, or 2% annualized, to $7.1 billion compared to the previous quarter. Origination activity was down compared to a strong fourth quarter of 2019, but increased 35% on a year-over-year basis. More importantly, loan pricing improved during the latter part of the quarter.

Total average deposits were up nearly $325 million in the quarter versus a year ago to $31.97 billion. The increase in deposits came from savings accounts and non-interest bearing accounts.

Non-performing assets decline

A critical aspect to consider for all banks is the quality of the assets on the books. Loan growth is a strength, but only if the loans are quality. There was an increase in the provision for loan losses, driven by the growth in the loans discussed above and the uncertainty around the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. We would expect the level of provision for loan losses in 2020 to continue to reflect the overall growth of the bank's loan portfolio, and this could incrementally increase or decrease depending on economic trends in the next few quarters.

Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets keep improving. Non-performing loans actually fell by $12.1 million compared to the year-ago quarter, while total non-performing assets were also down nearly $14.7 million. Net charge-offs for the first quarter of 2020 totaled $10.2 million, or 0.02% of average loans, compared to $3.5 million, or 0.01% of average loans, during the fourth quarter of last year and $2.0 million, or 0.00%, during the first quarter of 2019. The largest portion of charge-offs continue to be related to taxi medallion loans. During the first quarter of 2020, the bank reported a provision for credit losses of $20.6 million, compared to a recovery for credit losses of $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter and a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million in the previous quarter. Such a spike in provisions follows the general model of banks preparing for losses. Considering where all the other banks came in following their Q1 reports, this was strong.

Take-home

The bank is a great lender with a good balance sheet and an attractive dividend. The New York metro market pain will continue into the present quarter, and we think the market will give you another opportunity to enter the stock. Let it come down. We love the discount-to-book and the fact that EPS has held up. NYCB is one to watch.

