Sage Group: Low Dividend Yield And At Risk From Disruption

At 625.7p, investors' annualised return is likely to be less than 10% in the base case, not enough given substantial downside risk. Reiterate Neutral.

The competitive threat in Sage's key markets seems to be growing, with Intuit in particular advancing in the U.S., the U.K. as well as France.

Outside Intacct and the U.K., revenue growth is weak and/or getting weaker; Intacct's success outside the U.S. remains speculative.

Recent financials have continued to show the 6%-or-less revenue growth and margin pressure that we worried about previously.

We revisit the investment case on Sage, 7 months after our Neutral rating, during which shares have lost 6.9% of their value (in GBP).

(We previously wrote about Sage as "Blue Sky Capital")

Introduction

In this article, we revisit Sage Group plc (OTC:SGGEF), the U.K.-headquartered provider of accounting and other financial software, 7 months after our original Neutral rating ("Sage Group: Lower Quality And Lower Growth").

During this period, Sage shares have lost 6.9% of their value (after dividends) in GBP, significantly underperforming Buy-rated Intuit (INTU) (which has risen by low-single-digits). However, the standout performer in the sector has been New Zealand newcomer Xero (OTCPK:XROLF) (not covered):

Sage Share Price Performance vs. Intuit & Xero (Since 24-Sep-19) Source: Yahoo Finance (28-Apr-20).

Neutral Case Recap

Our Neutral view on Sage last September centred on the low quality of its business, with revenue growth likely to be 6% or less annually, margins under pressure and a material technology risk. To recap:

Sage is low-quality relative to its competitors because it is spread too thin geographically, is not focused on the "white space" growth potential among small business customers and has a more limited platform

Organic growth in total revenues has been at approx. 6%, with growth in recurring revenues offset by the shrinkage of other revenue lines

Margins are under pressure due to the need to increase R&D investment and continuing to invest in sales

It faces a material technology risk, with new products from Intuit and Xero potentially disrupting some of its key markets (the U.S., the U.K., France)

We also thought investor distributions would be limited to the dividend, which is only targeted to grow with inflation, with the rest of the free cash flow potentially being spent on more large acquisitions.

Where we thought we were most likely to be wrong was on Intacct, a fast-growing U.S. business acquired in 2017, which may generate huge revenues when cross-sold to Sage customers outside the U.S.

We now review developments since last September to re-evaluate the above.

Group Financials

Sage's recent financials continue to show the 6%-or-less revenue growth and margin pressure that we expected:

Sage Revenue Growth & EBIT Margin (FY13A-20E) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. FY20 based on management guidance. Source: Sage company filings.

For FY19 (ending Sep 30), Sage's total revenues grew 5.6% organically year-on-year (including recurring revenues growing 10.8%), while its underlying EBIT margin fell 400 bps year-on-year to 23.1%. These meant underlying EBIT fell 12.1% from £509m to £448m, with the decline equal to the £60m extra investment that management announced at FY18 results, which may become part of the ongoing budget.

For FY20, management had originally issued guidance that implied a 6-7% total organic revenue growth and a flat operating margin but has since revised this down as a result of COVID-19 in an announcement in April:

Recurring revenue growth was guided to 8-9% previously; now expected to be "below" this range

Non-recurring revenue decline was guided to "high-single-digits" previously; now expected to "accelerate significantly" in H2

EBIT margin was guided to be basically flat year-on-year ("around 23%") previously; now expected to suffer "some associated impact"

Overall, the new guidance appears to imply organic total revenue growth of 5-6% and underlying EBIT growth of low-single-digits.

The now almost-certain COVID-19 recession would negatively impact Sage. At the last financial crisis, Sage had an organic revenue decline of 5% in FY09 and zero growth in FY10:

Sage Organic Revenue Growth (FY08-12) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage annual report (FY12).

Regional Performance

A look at Sage's performance by region shows that, outside the acquired Intacct business and the U.K., revenue growth is weak and/or getting weaker.

Sage's revenue breakdown by region and key markets is as follows:

Sage Revenues by Key Market (FY19A) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage annual report (FY19).

North America saw its organic revenue growth slowed in FY19 to 8.8%, after growth in FY18 was boosted by the $850m acquisition of Intacct in 2017. (Intacct is a provider of cloud-based financial management software that helps with things like process automation and operational insights.) While Intacct's growth is still at a strong 28% year-on-year (26% in FY18), the growth in Sage's U.S. business outside Intacct has slowed to only 4%:

Sage Organic Revenue Growth - North America (FY13-19A) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage company filings.

Europe's organic total revenue growth decelerated for a second year in FY19, to 3.8%. While growth in Northern Europe (primarily U.K. & Ireland) jumped to 9.6%, this was helped by the U.K. government's "Make My Tax Digital" initiative; in France, Sage's third-largest market, growth slowed to only 2%:

Sage Organic Revenue Growth - Europe (FY13-19A) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage company filings.

Organic total revenue growth in other European markets was worse, slowing to a negative 1% in Central Europe and to zero in Iberia. Curiously, in Central Europe, the deceleration in total organic revenue growth from 10% in FY18 occurred even as recurring revenues grew at the same 8% in both years. (Central Europe is supposedly different in being "driven by local products".)

Sage Organic Revenue Growth - Key European Markets (FY19 vs. FY18) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage company filings.

The International segment's organic total revenue growth was again low at 4.5% in FY19, though historic comparisons are difficult as the Brazilian business was sold in March 2020. (The "up to £10m" price tag, with only £1m upfront, was disappointing compared to the £191m valuation at which the business was acquired in 2012.) Africa & Middle East recovered to an 8% growth, but Australia & Asia shrank by 2%, including Australia growing at 2%:

Sage Revenue Growth - International (FY13-19A) NB. FY ends on 30 Sep. Source: Sage company filings.

Intuit & Xero Disrupting Key Sage Markets

The competitive threat to Sage's key markets seems to be growing.

Intuit, in particular, is advancing in the U.S., the U.K. as well as France - Sage's top 3 markets. For its FY19 (ending 31 Jul), Intuit grew its QuickBooks Online ("QBO") subscriber base by 25% year-on-year in the U.S. (on a par with Intacct's revenue growth rate), by 78% in the U.K. (to a sizeable 545k, showing little deceleration from its 84% growth in FY18), and by 143% in France (admittedly from a relatively small base):

Xero is also growing fast in its markets and, while it is still relatively small in the U.S. (with only 215k subscribers), is just as large as Intuit in the U.K.:

Xero U.K. Subscribers & Revenues (FY17-20H1) Source: Xero results presentation (FY20H1, ending Sep-19).

Based on Intuit's figure of a 5m addressable market (above), this means that Intuit and Xero now each has more than 10% of the addressable customer base in Sage's home market - a sizeable figure compared to Sage's approx. 20% share of the actual market for its Northern Europe segment, which is primarily the U.K. & Ireland (as stated on its 2018 investor day; Sage stopped disclosing its customer numbers after FY16).

Intacct Success Outside the U.S. Still Speculative

It is still too early to say if Intacct would meaningfully accelerate Sage's global revenue growth. While it is growing strongly in the U.S. (as described above), it has only just been launched in the U.K. and Australia in late FY19, and management comments during FY19 results referred only to Intacct's first customers in these markets.

Overall View on Future Earnings Growth

Summing up the above, our base case is that Sage's mid-term average annual earnings growth will be 6% or less (slightly lower than before, due to COVID-19's impact on the next few years), based on organic total revenue growth of 6% or less and a flat/shrinking margin.

In addition to the base case, there is a meaningful technology risk of key Sage markets being disrupted by new products from Intuit and Xero, leading to significant downside for earnings.

Valuation

At 625.7p, on FY19 financials, Sage shares are on a 22.2x P/E and a 4.9% Free Cash Flow ("FCF") Yield; the Dividend Yield is 2.7% (16.91p per share):

Sage Earnings, Cash flows & Valuation (FY13-19) NB. Withing working capital, the increase in deferred income has been relatively constant, at £32m in FY17, £32m in FY18 and £38m in FY19. Source: Sage company filings.

We have removed the working capital benefit in FY19 as it is unusual and described as one-off by management during H1.

While a 4.9% FCF Yield may grow at approx. 6% annually looks superficially attractive, it is much less so in reality because investor distributions are likely to be limited to a Dividend Yield that is much smaller. Sage, historically, has returned only half of its FCF in dividends, does not repurchase shares (beyond for management options), and instead has spent significant amounts on acquisitions (most notably the £654m acquisition of Intacct in 2017):

Sage FCF & Uses of Cash (FY13-19A) Source: Sage company filings.

Under the current CEO, the dividend policy has been downgraded from being "progressive" to being "maintained in real terms", i.e. inflation-only.

With its limited growth rate, limited shareholder distributions and technology risk, we do not expect shares to be able to re-rate upwards.

Therefore, investor returns are likely to be less than 10% annualised, consisting of 2.7% in dividends and the share price growing at 6%-or-less, in line with earnings.

Conclusion

Seven months after our initial Neutral rating, and with shares having lost 8.5% of their value, our concerns and conclusion on Sage remain unchanged.

In FY19, Sage's growth remained mediocre on a group level and slowed in most markets outside Intacct (in the U.S.) and the U.K. In FY20, current guidance implies a low-single-digit EBIT growth. COVID-19 will be a headwind to growth for the next few years.

The competitive threat in Sage's key markets seems to be growing, with Intuit, in particular, advancing in all of Sage's top 3 markets.

Sage's 4.9% FCF Yield is less attractive in reality, given less than half will be distributed to shareholders, in a dividend that is only growing with inflation.

At 625.7p, investor returns are likely to be less than 10% annualised in the base case, and there is a risk of substantial downside.

We reiterate our Neutral rating

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.