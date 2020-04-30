Alamos Gold: Digging Into The Q1 Results

I continue to see Alamos Gold as one of the more attractive producers in the sector, but I would not be chasing the stock above US$8.60 after a massive 150% rally in 30 days off the mid-March lows.

While the COVID-19 related shutdowns didn't affect Alamos much in Q1, we are likely to see a weak Q2, given that two mines have been shut since early April.

We've finally begun the Q1 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), in what should have been the most profitable quarter for these miners in several years, if not interrupted by sporadic mine shutdowns.

Alamos Gold (AGI) is one of the first names to release its Q1 results, and the company reported a solid quarter with 111,000 ounces of gold production, on track to meet FY-2020 production guidance of 445,000 ounces. Unfortunately, the company has been hit by mandatory shutdowns at Island in late March and Mulatos in early April, causing the company to pull its guidance, given what is likely to be a very weak Q2.

Despite the shutdowns, the company should be able to generate strong free-cash-flow in the back half of the year, and the Young-Davidson lower mine expansion should be completed by the end of Q2, even if the shutdowns have delayed it. Therefore, I continue to see Alamos Gold as one of the more attractive producers in the sector, though I would not be chasing the stock above US$8.60.

Alamos Gold reported its Q1 earnings results Wednesday, and the company put up a strong quarter, with quarterly gold production of 111,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs [AISC] of $1,010/oz. While these costs are more than 6% above the company's FY-2019 AISC of $951/oz, this was to be expected, given that FY-2020 is a more capital-intensive year for the company with a Phase 3 Expansion Study ongoing at Island Gold, and the lower mine expansion progressing towards completion at Young-Davidson. Despite this increased growth capital and a one-week shutdown at the Island Gold Mine, the company is tracking in-line with guidance, which was for 445,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $1,027/oz. As noted above, this guidance has since been suspended, though not at any fault of the company. Let's take a closer look at the company's primary operations below:

Beginning with Alamos' Island Gold Mine, the operation had another exceptional quarter, with mine-site free cash flow coming in at $19.6 million, up nearly 20% year-over-year despite 50% higher capital expenditures in the quarter ($22.1 million vs. $12.4 million). The mine produced 38,800 ounces of gold in Q1, up almost 10% from the same period last year, at all-in sustaining costs of $670/oz. While these costs were slightly higher than the $649/oz in Q1 2019, these costs continue to be industry-leading, and the increase was almost entirely a function of the higher development costs. Meanwhile, throughput remained quite strong at 1,240 tonnes per day, above the 1,200 tonnes per day guidance, with grades also up year-over-year from 11.40 grams per tonne gold to 11.69 grams per tonne gold. Overall, it was another strong quarter at Alamos' most profitable mine, and investors should be extremely pleased with the results.

Moving over to Mulatos in Mexico, the mine produced 42,600 ounces in Q1, up 9% year-over-year, at all-in sustaining costs of $958/oz, with production in line with the FY-2020 guidance of 155,000 ounces for the full year. The operation generated mine-site free cash flow of $14.1 million for the company, benefiting from lower growth capital year-over-year, and the company continues to see stable waste-to-ore ratios of below 0.60, with operating waste-to-ore ratio coming in 0.59 in Q1. Unfortunately, recovery rates did dip significantly in the quarter, down 1400 basis points from Q1 2019, from 66% to 52%. However, the company noted that this was related to the timing of the stacking of higher-grade ore in Q1, and recovery rates should normalize in the back half of 2020.

Finally, the company's Young Davidson Mine produced 29,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,242/oz, with costs jumping 16% year-over-year due to the higher capital spend related to the lower mine expansion. Fortunately, Young-Davidson is the one mine not affected thus far by the COVID-19 shutdowns, though the company has pushed back the expected completion date for the lower mine expansion to the end of July. The company expects that this tie-in will generate strong free-cash-flow growth, and this should help to pick up the slack as Q2 will be a weak quarter for Alamos, with Mulatos shut down for more than a month and Island Gold also still shut down since March 25th. Let's take a look at the company's earnings trend below:

As we can see from the chart above, Alamos Gold has continued to deliver gradually increasing annual earnings per share [EPS] since FY-2017 and managed to generate annual EPS growth of over 300% last year, with annual EPS jumping from $0.05 to $0.21. The company's FY-2020 earnings estimates are currently sitting at $0.33, which would translate to 57% growth in annual EPS year-over-year, an exceptional figure given that the company is lapping a year with a triple-digit growth rate. There is a possibility that these estimates could be revised lower given the shutdowns, I believe Alamos Gold has the potential to generate at least $0.30 in annual EPS for FY-2020. Therefore, even if we do see a miss on forecasts, we should still see a minimum of 40% growth in annual EPS this year. It's worth noting that the company bought back over 1.1 million shares in the quarter at $4.90, which will be a minor tailwind to annual EPS, given that this represents roughly 0.30% of the share float.

While Alamos Gold has considerable upside with its development projects, I do not see any point in putting a ton of value into them for the time. If we could see further clarity around Kirazli mining concession renewals, or until we get a construction decision at Lynn Lake, in Manitoba, Canada, then this would undoubtedly be a bonus. The good news is that the company is generating exceptional earnings growth without these projects, and earnings growth should accelerate even further if gold can stay above $1,650/oz, given that the average gold selling price in Q1 was $1,580/oz for Alamos.

Based on the company's robust earnings growth rates, and the potential for all-in sustaining costs to drop below $930/oz long-term, I continue to see Alamos Gold as one of the more attractive intermediate gold producers. Having said that, the stock is up over 150% in less than 30 trading days with a weak Q2 ahead for production, suggesting that it's not the best time to be adding any exposure to the stock. I would view any corrections below US$6.75, as buying opportunities, but I would not be looking to start any new positions at current levels.

