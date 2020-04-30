Visa: Solid Read For The Quarter After MasterCard's Print

MasterCard (MA) reported solid quarter results today, which, we believe, is an excellent read ahead of the quarter for Visa (V). We published an extensive piece on Visa on April 22. Here, we are supplementing that article with new information made available during this morning's print, which, in our view, is crucial and incremental to Visa's earnings tomorrow evening (April 30).

As we said before, we see Visa as better positioned than MasterCard to navigate coronavirus environment, mainly due to its lower exposure to non-US markets, where we expect greater economic troubles than in the United States. During recessions, Visa and MasterCard still manage to generate positive growth in credit and debit volumes, albeit softer than during the booming times.

Below we summarize key important points and also update our valuation:

Valuation:

When we compare Visa against its key competitors in the payments space (not only MA, Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), and American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) networks, but also Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT), among others), we see the company meriting at least 32x on our 2020 EPS estimate of $6.01 (up from $5.93), yielding the target price of $190 (up from $189).

Key Reads from MasterCard Print:

5% Y/Y revenue growth rate: This (currency neutral) figure suggests that it is business as usual at MasterCard and significantly reduced consumer behavior in March did not do much in terms of denting payments volumes. Here, we note that MasterCard is about 70% international, and with COVID-19 raging in China since January and in Europe since February - we believe that Visa is even better positioned for its top-line results. While initial reads from the April figures show double-digit decline, it is still better than expected for the economies that are nearly entirely shut down.

International segment grew faster than US business: International segment meaningfully stood out against the US growth, at 9% Y/Y growth, versus the US growth of 6% (not adjusted for currency). Once again, this shows business as usual for the delicate US-international balance, since international segment is usually expected to grow somewhat faster.

No noticeable changes in the debit-credit balance: As we further proofread MA numbers for COVID-related pressures, we see no disruption in the debit-credit balance. As we mentioned before, consumers are increasingly shifting toward credit during recessionary times and shy away from debit, primarily because credit cards allow to delay balances, while debit cards deduct funds directly from the bank account. For now, we are not seeing this shift, even though at a 4.8% GDP decline this is quite remarkable.

Healthy growth rate in switched transactions: At 13% Y/Y, switched transaction growth rate is another solid read for Visa. Meanwhile, the number of actual cards grew at 5% Y/Y for MasterCard. These figures are in light with what we have seen during past quarters.

Transaction processing and domestic assessments lead the way as core revenue drivers: On a currency neutral basis, transaction processing grew 8% Y/Y, while domestic assessments increased 16% Y/Y. Both figures are relatively in line with prior quarters, likely signaling that so far online spending is nearly matching lost spending outdoors. Further, we have a theory that, per some anecdotal evidence, landlords are now allowing to use cards towards rent, which in some instances has led to as much as 40% increase in monthly balances. As we stated before, Visa and MasterCard do not lose in case of customer default: it is the banks who are the issuers and they have the credit exposure, not card networks. The network companies would still receive its 8-10 bps pricing benefit, even if the customer defaults.

Card not present trends on the rise: This brings us to one of the most important variables - card not present (NYSE:CNP). As the chart below indicates, these transactions are clearly on the rise around April, with non-T&E spend rising faster than the rest of that group. What's important in this graph is that decline in card-present transactions is plateauing in April while card-not-present ones are on the rise. This could be one single important clue about what to expect from Visa spending in May, June, and, indeed, the rest of the year.

Spending rotation overtakes spending decline: We spoke about this rotation in our previous note; the data reported by MasterCard are a testament to this trend. It is important to remember that officially the recession mindset has not kicked in yet, which indicates that spending rotation (or substitution) should keep the overall consumer spending within a 10-15% band of where it was prior to the coronavirus.

Business Risks

We see the following business risks for Visa:

Since Visa is a network, technology outages or cyber-attacks remain at the forefront of any risks for the company, having the potential to disrupt its operations.

Macro risks remain important, particularly in this uncertain coronavirus period.

Competitive risks, particularly form Mastercard, are relevant. Many analysts view V and MA as essentially a duopoly (discounting, perhaps unfairly, DFS and AXP). Pricing pressures from MA could pose a significant risk.

Rise of alternative payment methods, such as PayPal, leads to less business for credit card networks, such as Visa. While V has a partnership with PYPL, we note that in some ways volume spent with PayPal constitutes cannibalization of Visa’s spending with bank-issued cards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.