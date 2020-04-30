China Resources Cement Holdings: Net Cash Position To Support Attractive Yield

China Resources Cement trades at 8.1 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples of 8.4 times and 10.3 times respectively.

The negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese cement sector has moderated by April 2020, with China Resources Cement's daily average shipment volume back to normalized levels.

I assign a "Bullish" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China cement producer China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCPK:CARCY) (OTC:CJRCF) [1313:HK].

The negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the Chinese cement sector has moderated by April 2020, with China Resources Cement's daily average shipment volume back to normalized levels. The national average cement price in Mainland China has also started to stabilize at the RMB420-430 per tonne level in late-April 2020, while China Resources Cement's current inventory level has come back to the healthy sub-60% level. China Resources Cement is expected to benefit from favorable demand-supply dynamics, due to both company- and industry-specific factors.

China Resources Cement offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.1%, which is backed by a net cash financial position. The stock trades at 8.1 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples of 8.4 times and 10.3 times respectively.

Readers are advised to trade in China Resources Cement shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1313:HK where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $20 million and market capitalization is above $9.4 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

China Resources Cement is the largest cement producer in South China and the fourth largest in the country in terms of production capacity. The company owned and operated 97 cement grinding lines with an aggregate annual production capacity of 85.3 million tonnes of cement as of March 31, 2020. China Resources Cement also has 46 clinker production lines and 60 concrete batching plants with annual production capacities of 62.7 million tonnes and 36.3 million cubic meters respectively as of end-1Q2020. China Resources Cement is 68.72% owned by China Resources Group, a state-owned enterprise.

Negative Impact Of Coronavirus Outbreak Has Moderated By April 2020

China Resources Cement noted in the company's 1Q2020 financial results presentation slides published on April 24, 2020 that "the impact of the epidemic on the cement industry has also been alleviated" as a result of "the orderly promotion of resumption of work and production across various regions in China."

Cement production in China on a nationwide basis declined by -18.3% YoY in March 2020, which narrowed from a -29.5% YoY drop in the first two months of 2020. The national average cement price in Mainland China has also started to stabilize at the RMB420-430 per tonne level in late-April 2020, after falling from its peak of RMB470 per tonne in early-January 2020.

China's Historical National Average Cement Price (RMB per tonne)

Source: China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 27, 2020

China Resources Cement's revenue and earnings per share decreased by -25.5% YoY and -25.2% YoY to HK$5,594.1 million and HK$0.159 respectively in 1Q2020. This came about as the company's cement sales volume decreased by -26.6% YoY from 15.2 million tonnes in 1Q2019 to 11.2 million tonnes in 1Q2020, as a result of disruptions brought about by the coronavirus outbreak. But things are expected to improve for the company and the industry for the rest of the year. Market consensus expects China Resources Cement's revenue and earnings per share to grow by +2% YoY and +5% YoY to HK$39,707 million and HK$1.30 respectively in FY2020.

At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on April 24, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), China Resources Cement highlighted that its work resumption rate has exceeded 90% by mid-April, and daily average shipment volume (cement and clinker combined) has increased to normalized levels of approximately 240,000 tonnes by early-April. In addition, China Resources Cement's current inventory level has come back to the healthy sub-60% level, which is line with national average inventory levels as per the chart below.

China's Historical National Average Cement Inventory Level (%)

Source: China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 27, 2020

Beneficiary Of Favorable Demand-Supply Dynamics

Looking ahead, China Resources Cement is expected to benefit from favorable demand-supply dynamics, due to both company- and industry-specific factors.

At the company level, China Resources Cement has an edge over its peers, because of its focus in South China, more specifically Guangdong and Guangxi. The company derived approximately 70% of its 1Q2020 cement sales volume from Guangdong and Guangxi. Guangdong is a key area of focus for the Chinese government, as part of the Greater Bay Area blueprint to create a world-class city cluster comprising of nine cities in Guangdong and the two Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau. Guangxi is also expected to be a beneficiary of the Greater Bay Area plan in the medium to long term, as a neighbor of Guangdong.

Even putting the future Greater Bay Area plan aside, Guangdong and Guangxi are regions in China with relatively stronger economic growth and more robust cement demand compared with the other parts of China. This is evidenced by the fact cement prices have been rising at a faster rate in Guangdong and Guangxi for the past two years, vis-a-vis other regions in China as per the charts below. At the industry level, it is expected that the Chinese government will leverage on increased infrastructure spending as a means of boosting the economy which has been negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Commodity data provider Argus Media highlighted in a March 25, 2020 article that "China's government is pushing for over 15,000 infrastructure projects to be restarted nationwide, which is expected to increase cement demand significantly by mid-April."

Cement Price Trends In Selected Parts Of China

Source: China Resources Cement's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

On the supply side, the Chinese government has already put in place national policies to combat air pollution, which include measures to limit the pace of capacity growth in the cement industry such as limits on capacity swaps, as per the chart below.

Chinese Government Policies Impacting Cement Industry Capacity Growth

Source: China Resources Cement's 1Q2020 Financial Results Presentation Slides

A recent China Galaxy International cement industry research report published on April 27, 2020 also highlighted that "the authorities in Guangxi proposed restrictions on capacity swaps last week" which suggest that "all capacity swaps (in Guangxi) will be suspended, except for those projects that have already gone through the hearing process." If the above-mentioned restrictions do go through, it will further limit cement supply growth in Guangxi which benefits China Resources Cement, which derived 31.7% of its 1Q2020 cement sales volume from Guangxi.

Net Cash Position To Support Attractive Yield

China Resources Cement offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 5.6% and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.1%.

The company recommended a final dividend of HK$0.335 per share in 2H2019, which brought full-year FY2019 dividends per share to HK$0.595, after taking into account interim 1H2019 dividends per share of HK$0.260. China Resources Cement's dividends per share grew by +8.6% YoY in absolute terms from FY2018 dividends per share of HK$0.548, while the company's dividend payout ratio increased slightly from 48.0% in FY2018 to 48.2% in FY2019.

Notably, China Resources Cement has maintained its dividend payout ratio above 48% for the past three years between FY2017 and FY2019. Market consensus expects China Resources Cement's dividends per share to grow by +7.8% YoY from HK$0.5950 in FY2019 to HK$0.6416 in FY2020, which implies an increase in dividend payout ratio to 49.5% this year.

China Resources Cement's consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.1% and relatively high dividend payout ratio close to 50% is supported by the company's healthy net cash financial position. As of March 31, 2020, China Resources Cement had net cash of approximately HK$1,683 million on its books, which is equivalent to 2.3% of its market capitalization.

China Resources Cement's net cash balance declined from HK$4,769 million as of December 31, 2019 to HK$1,683 million as of March 31, 2020, with the decline in cash likely attributed to capital expenditures as the company's gross debt remained fairly stable at around HK$8 billion between December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Earlier, the company had guided at its FY2019 results briefing on March 27, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available) that its capital expenditures should decrease from RMB3.15 billion in FY2019 to RMB13.2 billion and RMB12.8 billion in FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

China Resources Cement's reduced capital expenditure outlay in the next two years should also provide support for the company's high dividend yield and healthy dividend payout ratio going forward.

Valuation

China Resources Cement trades at 8.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 8.1 times consensus forward next twelve months P/E based on its share price of HK$10.50 as of April 29, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months P/E multiples were 8.4 times and 10.3 times respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Resources Cement are unfavorable demand-supply dynamics in the Chinese cement market, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.

The key risk factors for China Resources Cement are unfavorable demand-supply dynamics in the Chinese cement market, and a cut in the company's dividend payout ratio going forward.



