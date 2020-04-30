Sage Therapeutics: Looking For Positives Ahead Of Q1 Results

CNS treatments are notoriously hard to develop and the cost of failure is high, as Sage is discovering. I can't see where gains are coming from this year, but there's a sense SAGE 217 could come back and there are other promising candidates.

The failure of SAGE 217 in its pivotal phase 3 MOUNTAIN trial in December 2019 (for MDD) triggered a market sell-off that saw SAGE stock price tumble 61% to $58.

Earlier this month Sage announced it will cut 340 jobs - or 53% of its workforce - mainly from its Zulresso division to extend its cash runway.

Investment Thesis

In this article I will discuss the progress of Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) since its flagship depression treatment Zuranolone failed to meet its endpoint in a pivotal phase 3 trial in December. This surprising setback has had a seismic effect on the company whose costs ($700m+ in 2019) are running out of control for a company that earned sales revenues of just $4m in 2019.

The company trades at a significant discount to its September '19 high of $190, at just $40, hence there is an opportunity to make swift gains should the MOUNTAIN failure prove to be an anomaly.

Based on the notorious difficulty of developing successful treatments for depression I am less confident than the market that Sage will secure the approval it craves for Zuranolone, but since I do not see the share price declining much further until fresh trials are instigated and produce, I remain neutral on Sage for now. Long-term, if pushed, I would call myself bearish on this stock (but hope to be proved wrong).

Company Overview - the story so far

Sage Therapeutics share price performance vs S&P 500 past 5 years. Source: TradingView.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) - a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising novel medicines to treat debilitating disorders of the brain - is a company whose star was very much in the ascendancy through most of 2019, before the unexpected trial failure of its most promising candidate - SAGE-217 (brand name Zuranolone) - sent the stock price tumbling and the company into crisis mode. Since the negative trial results were announced Sage's share price has dropped from $148 to $40 at the time of posting this update, whilst its market cap has shrunk from close to $8bn to just over $2bn.

The latest news, announced earlier this month, is that Sage will axe 53% of its workforce - ~340 staff - mainly from its Zulresso (the company's only approved drug to date for treatment of severe postpartum depression in women) division , accepting a one-time charge of $31m in the process.

It is probably fair to say that nobody saw this disappointment coming (least of all me when I recommended the stock back in October), but the failure of SAGE-217 to sufficiently separate from placebo as measured by HAM-D total score at day 15 of its pivotal MOUNTAIN trial focused on patients suffering with major depressive disorder ("MDD"), using a 30mg dose, sent a shockwave through the company and severely disrupted Sage management's carefully laid plans.

In truth it could all have been very different. SAGE missed out on achieving its primary endpoint in the MOUNTAIN trial by the barest of margins. SAGE-217 did achieve a statistical difference to placebo on the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression (HAM-D) scale as measured at days 3,8, and 12, and even - counting only those with a measurable drug concentration level of SAGE-217 - at day 15. The trial data revealed however that 9% of patients in the 30mg dose group had no measurable drug concentration when tested, suggesting non-compliance - excluding these patients, the trial would likely have met its endpoint.

Whilst it may seem nonsensical for such a near miss to have had such a cataclysmic effect on a company's progress and share price, it speaks somewhat to the sensitive and unpredictable nature of developing treatments for the central nervous system ("CNS"). Here is Sage CEO Jeff Jonas speaking with analysts on the subject of MOUNTAIN during the company's Q419 earnings call.

In the last several years, Sage achieved a track record of success in an area of science known to have an unusual amount of failure and disappointment. Our success we believe was a result of our unconventional thinking in creative problem solving. That being said, the MOUNTAIN trial with SAGE-217 reminds us all that drug development at its core is difficult, and that innovation in the brain health space is not always straightforward. As we consider the MOUNTAIN data along with the bulk of the available clinical data for zuranolone, we believe it is clear that this is an active drug, having completed two prominent pivotal trials with tremendous potential for the treatment of major depression. This is what drug development looks like, we learn, we adjust and then we progress.

It's clear that Sage management have no intention of shelving SAGE-217 and focusing on other targets, and the analyst community have generally been supportive of Sage's stance, with JP Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov writing in a post-trial results note that:

"This is not the disaster scenario we previously outlined, given the drug’s overall safety profile looked good/consistent. We are still inclined to believe that there’s a path forward for SAGE-217 and that it’s an active drug, but its optimal place in the treatment landscape is back up for debate and will require more data to figure this out."

Other analysts pointed out that a number of currently commercialised Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors ("SRRI") - including Prozac - had failed clinical trials before ultimately winning approval.

The reality, however, is that the MOUNTAIN failure has proved to be a disaster scenario for SAGE.

Sage Therapeutics clinical development pipeline. Source: Sage Website.

As we can see from the company's development pipeline SAGE-217 is not only Sage's lead candidate, it represents the company's only chance of earning revenues in the foreseeable future, since the "next cab off the rank" for Sage is its neurological candidate Sage-324, which only entered a phase 2 clinical trial in March, with preliminary results not expected until the end of this year (in December).

I suspect also that the MOUNTAIN trial failure may have a knock-on effect on sales of Zulresso / brexanolone, which like Zuranolone is a novel neuroactive steroid and positive allosteric modulator of GABA A receptors.

If sales of the product - indicated for treatment of women with severe signs of Postpartum Depression - were slow in 2019 (the company would surely have expected to earn more than the $4m Zulresso contributed to revenues in 2019) then physicians are are unlikely to be rushing to add Zulresso - which has a list price of $7,450 per vial where 4 vials is seen as the optimal dose - to their standard-of-care treatment lists on efficacy concerns.

Zulresso only just met its own phase 3 trial endpoint, with depression scores in women with severe PPD treated with Zulresso reducing by 3.7 - 5.5 more points than the scores of women taking a placebo on a depression severity scale of 52 points. The treatment is also subject to limited approval due to some ongoing concerns about safety related to sedation caused by the 60-hour continuous infusion process required to administer Zulresso.

From being considered something of a trailblazer in its field Sage now faces serious questions about the efficacy of its treatments - which cost the company >$700k in R&D and SG&A costs in 2019 - and may be forced to face a scenario where SAGE-217 fails to secure FDA approval, which was considered a near-formality just a few months ago.

What Can Sage Do To Turn Things Around?

Based on the above investors may conclude that Sage is currently uninvestable, but perhaps all is not lost. Below I outline some of the issues Sage needs to tackle - and quickly - in order to get the business, and its depression franchise, back on track.

1. Keep believing (and leverage groundswell of support)

As mentioned briefly above Sage still retains the faith of many analysts who continue to rate the stock a strong buy, setting 1-year price targets of between $28 - $96 with a consensus target of $58.

This show of optimism suggests the market believes that potentially, one of the 3 currently ongoing phase 3 trials of SAGE-217 - REDWOOD (for relapse prevention of MDD), SHORELINE (also MDD), and RAINFOREST (comorbid MDD and insomnia) - can reverse the result of MOUNTAIN, secure FDA approval for SAGE-217, and rapidly engineer a return to the good old days, when a market size >$4.2bn was mooted for Zuralonone and the 1-year share price target was >$200.

This helps to explain why SAGE's share price has not fallen further given the perilous circumstances the company finds itself in. Investors, analysts and Sage management all appear to be wedded to the idea that SAGE-217 will eventually come good.

Sage management revealed in its presentation to the JPM Healthcare Conference that they are due to meet with the FDA in Q120 to discuss a path forward for Zuralonone, make amendments to and resume its existing trials, and instigate further phase 3 trials. Of the three ongoing trials, only RAINFOREST was scheduled to provide a data readout in 2020, (this may well have been put back), although Sage has suggested that some SHORELINE topline data may also be available this year.

2. Slash Costs

The problem with pursuing its Zuralonone trials is that they are a huge drain on Sage's resources.

Sage income statement FY 2019. Source: Company 10K submission 2019

If we remove the $4.2bn market promise of Zuralonone (and revise down early estimates that Zulresso could earn revenues >$1bn to a more reasonable but still optimistic $300m - $400m) then Sage's overall spending (which rose by 82% year-on-year to $715m) could be said to be spiralling out of control, hence management's decision to slash the workforce by half to preserve its funding runway.

Somewhat bizarrely (to my mind), Sage said (in a statement issued 4th April) that the bulk of the cuts will affect its brexanolone / Zulresso division, and that the total savings made by the cuts will amount to $170m. To remove staff from a division with a commercialised treatment that is in dire need of a sales ramp (and only accounted for $12.7m of R&D expenses of $368m), in order to continue to advance SAGE-217, strikes me as either a bold, or a risky move. Furthermore, I would have expected a 53% reduction in staff to result in more than a 24% reduction in overall costs.

That said, the cost reduction will likely allow Sage to continue operations into 2022 without having to raise further funding - the company has a near term cash position of $1.03bn and did not report any short or long term debt in its full-year 2019 accounts.

3. Up the dose

In another bold move, Sage management say they plan to almost double the dose of SAGE-217 (from 30mg to 50mg) across 3 new planned phase 3 studies (for MDD and PPD), as well as adding a 50mg cohort to the existing SHORELINE trial.

Management was quizzed about the safety implications of an increased dosage during the Q419 earnings call, and whether a higher dosage would necessarily result in better efficacy. Sage CEO Dr. Jeff Jonas told analysts that:

all I can say is looking at the average [ph] of brain profile and the population PK data, we're very comfortable that there is room for a higher dose for this drug, and that there is clearly room to believe that there will be a potential larger effect size.

4. Manage the trials better

Perhaps based on the thesis that the MOUNTAIN trial may have been scuppered by patient non-compliance with its dosing regimes, analysts also peppered Sage management with questions as to whether improved trial management might make for better results during the last earnings call.

Certainly, Sage now has the opportunity to work more closely with the FDA and carefully re-structure its trials, based on the available data, to give themselves a better chance of achieving patient compliance. The evidence suggests even a slightly better executed set of trials might result in approval, but at the same time, Sage will not want to test the FDA's (and investors) patience beyond breaking point by pursuing an approval with marginal datasets from costly trials.

Although current standards of care for treatment of depression are not renowned for their powerful efficacy data (research shows that 10-30% of depressives find them to be no benefit and very few patients ever recover fully through treatment), there seems little point in adding another ineffective treatment to the mix, giving physicians and patients another headache in the process.

Sage needs needs to prove that it is genuinely part of a "new wave of innovation", moving beyond specific targeting of monoamine receptors with monoamine modulation, neurosteroids and NMDA antagonists, and that this technique is genuinely more effective than the likes of Prozac, Celexa, Paxil Zoloft, Lexapro and Luvox - who between them comprise the ~$7.5bn antidepressant element of a depression treatment market valued at $15.2bn in 2015.

5. Establish Plan B

Sage's triple franchise opportunity. Source: Sage corporate presentation.

Finally, Sage does have other opportunities to pursue away from its depression franchise, thanks to its neurology and neuropsych divisions.

In neurology, Sage-324 is another novel compound targeting GABA receptors that Sage says exhibits "preclinical pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties that suggest suitability for chronic oral dosing." SAGE-324 performed well last year in an early stage trial focused on Essential Tremor - a disease that affects some 6m people in the US, and may also be suitable for treatment of epilepsy and Parkinson's disease. A phase 2 Essential Tremor trial is slated for the first half of 2020, using a dosage of 50mg.

SAGE 718, Sage's lead neuropsych candidate, recently completed a phase 1 trial of healthy patients and patients with Huntington's disease with a 1mg dose reportedly well tolerated and signs that patients demonstrated improved performance compared to baseline on assessments of executive functioning (CEO Jonas informed analysts on the recent earnings call). Besides Huntington's, SAGE-718 will target Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease.

At an even earlier stage (both subject to Investigational New Drug Applications) are SAGE-904, a second novel NMDA product candidate, and SAGE-689, intramuscular GABA PAM targeting GABA hypofunction.

It's encouraging to see Sage producing candidates using its proprietary development techniques to target a serious unmet need in the treatment of depression - an illness that is on the rise despite the plethora of treatments available - and is particularly prevalent among young people.

Lack of innovation is creating a high unmet need for more effective depression treatment. Source: Sage corporate presentation.

Conclusion - Sage is a little too risky for my liking at current price - I plan to maintain a watching brief.

My suspicion is that Sage is going all in on SAGE-217 approval. This is likely to either result in the desired approval (and a resultant share price gain), or the end of the company's depression franchise, unless Zulresso can achieve remarkable sales figures in 2020 despite having its budget and resources cut by half.

Usually I am put off by weak trial data, and even more so when the data belongs to a small biotech trying to mix it with big pharma, but when it comes to depression available treatments are only partially effective, due to the difficulty of measuring the severity of a disease, understanding precisely what is causing the biological / physiological and neurological issues, and trying to establish when a patient is "cured" of depression.

1 year ago Sage represented a great white hope for depression treatment but the MOUNTAIN trial data has undermined the company's claim to be moving the treatment landscape forward, in my view, although I have reproduced the results from the successful phase 2 ROBIN trial of SAGE-217 above in order to illustrate to readers why and how the initial Zuranolone buzz was generated.

Sage management retains the support and goodwill of analysts, although how much this is due to a general refusal to accept that the drug may not be it all they cracked it up to be is open to debate, in my view. For a company in such parlous circumstances, the share price ought to be even lower than the $40 it currently trades at. We are, after all taking about a company that earned $4m in annual revenues from an overall spend >$700m for an operating margin of ~0.6%.

Sage has also shown that it can come back from disappointments and setbacks. In December 2018 the stock had tumbled to $79 on disappointing Q3 earnings, before positive Zuralonone trial data sent the price soaring to above $160 a few weeks later.

Given the company's financial woes, however, its restructuring and the management teams' comments during the last earnings call, I do not think 2020 will be the year that Sage comes roaring back, and I am a little sceptical that Sage has a drug on its hands with sufficient best-in-class potential to justify such a massive financial outlay (likely to be >$500m in 2020 despite the restructuring).

Since I continue to hold a small amount of Sage stock (and want to see a genuinely promising anti-depression drug come to market) I certainly hope that Zuranolone wins approval, but if it scrapes through with comparable efficacy data to existing treatments I do not see how Sage can compete. It has struggled to make a commercial success of Zulresso so far, and the loss of 53% of its workforce will hardly help matters.

It will also be interesting to see the sales figures for Zulresso when management publish Q119 results in early May. Have prescribers reacted well to Sage's marketing efforts, or will the treatment lose the company more than it earns? The expectation was that the arrival of Zuranolone would swiftly erode Zulresso's market share. The field is currently open for a rival treatment to perform this task.

I believe that investing (or not) in Sage is essentially based on a judgement call - either you believe and back the management's stubborn refusal to move on from SAGE-217, or you may prefer to search elsewhere for the MDD miracle cure. I plan to continue to maintain a close watching brief, looking out for clues that the market might miss as to whether SAGE-217 has what it takes. I fear, however, that this drug, which in a parallel universe may have been making sales in the triple digit millions in 2020, may now have missed its window of opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.