Spotify: Full Steam Ahead

Spotify managed to accelerate growth in Premium subscribers, which account for nearly 90% of the company's revenue, while also improving churn.

Many investors have touted Netflix (NFLX) and TV streaming services as some of the biggest winners from the global shelter-in-place orders, but with the unveiling of Spotify's (SPOT) first-quarter results, we can see that music streaming is a big winner as well. Shares of Spotify are up more than 10% after the company reported earnings, capping off a strong earnings season for major tech stocks so far:

Data by YCharts

As expected, we saw Spotify's Premium subscribers accelerate growth, while Spotify also said that former subscribers are tending to come back to Spotify after short absences, improving its net churn rates. While the company called out some softness on the advertising front, Spotify's ad-supported business makes up only about a tenth of its overall business - more than offset by the strength in Premium.

Q1 also saw Spotify's gross margins improve - and alongside with a renewed focus on execution and a plan to slow down headcount growth this year, Spotify is well-positioned to convert its revenue growth into bottom-line expansion. Already flush with a history of strong cash flows, Spotify carries the additional benefit of being cash-rich and highly liquid with no debt.

Stay long here and buy Spotify in its upside momentum.

Strong Q1 trends

Let's dive into Spotify's first-quarter results. The company's key metrics are shown in the table below:

Figure 1. Spotify key Q1 metrics

Source: Spotify Q1 shareholder letter

Revenues grew 22% y/y to €1.85 billion in the quarter, decelerating two points from last quarter's 24% y/y growth - due to a combination of both lowered ad pricing and FX headwinds. Underlying user trends, however, are exceptional. We note that Premium Subscribers accelerated to 31% y/y growth in Q1, up two points from 29% y/y exiting Q4. Spotify also grew Premium users by 5% y/y sequentially from Q4 - and considering that Spotify ran a very aggressive free 3-month promo in November, the sequential acceleration is a substantial feat.

Spotify also notes that the company has made remarkable progress on churn rates. Churn improved 70bps y/y in Q1, which again is impressive considering Q4's three-month promos expired by the end of March. The company has also said that 70% of Spotify users who end their subscriptions tend to come back within 45 days, highlighting the staying power of its brand.

Spotify also offered interesting commentary on how the coronavirus has impacted user trends and listener engagement, particularly in how daily usage has recently soared, in its shareholder letter:

Beginning in late February, we saw some impact to our business. While MAUs and Subs remained in line with our forecast and held steady, in hard hit markets like Italy and Spain, we saw a notable decline in Daily Active Users and consumption. But over the last few weeks, we’ve seen listening start to rebound, and in many markets, consumption has meaningfully recovered. In this environment, we are seeing an evolution of Spotify’s relationship with its consumers. For example, when we saw consumption starting to decline we would have assumed that MAUs and Paid Subscribers would be negatively impacted, but that wasn’t the case. In fact, both new and reactivated MAUs grew substantially even during lockdown periods in major markets. Additionally, despite some of the consumption changes, the ratio of Daily Active Users relative to Monthly Active Users was strong in the quarter. We did see a bit of a decline over the last few weeks of March; however, the average DAU/MAU ratio for the quarter was higher than in Q1 of 2019."

Of course, the other major impact of the coronavirus is the hit to ad pricing, which has impacted internet companies across the board from Alphabet (GOOG) to Facebook (FB). What we find reassuring, however, is that the large majority fo Spotify's revenue comes from its Premium subscription fees - 92% in Q1, and 89% in Q4. Though ad revenues fell -4% y/y on the basis of weaker pricing this quarter, the overall impact to Spotify's top line was only marginal. As long as Spotify continues to perform well in Premium adds and maintains low churn rates, the company should have no problem maintaining mid-20s revenue growth.

Another key highlight in Q1 was Spotify's gross margin expansion in the Premium business, up 220bps y/y to 28.3%. Spotify has long contended that as it grows its listener scale, it would gain economies of scale with respect to its largest expense - royalties. While weaker ad pricing did drag down Spotify's overall gross margins of 25.5% (up only 80bps y/y), we expect the weaker ad environment to be more of a temporary situation while structural margin gains in Premium can be sustained. Spotify noted that margins in Q1 "exceeded our expectations and finished at the high end of our guidance range."

Guidance leaves room for upside

Alongside its first-quarter earnings update, Spotify also took the rare step of re-affirming its full-year guidance (something many companies have withdrawn), with the exception of revenues.

Spotify has slashed its full-year revenue guidance from a previous range of €8.08-€8.45 billion (+19-25% y/y growth) to a new range of €7.65-€8.05 billion (+13%-19% y/y):

Figure 2. Spotify guidance update Source: Spotify Q1 shareholder letter

This represents a €415 million reduction in revenue (six points of year-over-year growth) at the midpoint. Now, Spotify chalks up half of the revenue cut to FX rates, which is understandable. But we don't think the remaining ~€200 million impact due to advertising revenues is reasonable. In FY19, Spotify generated only €678 million of ad-supported revenue (roughly 10% of overall revenues). Spotify's guidance cut implies that ad revenues will decline by nearly a third year-over-year. We think this is unreasonable based on three fronts:

Ad-supported revenues were still growing in Q1 at 17% y/y , even though that decelerated from 23% y/y in Q4. We understand that ad revenues in March are likely pulling down the Q1 average and that Q2 will likely be worse, but to go as far as -30% y/y seems drastic.

, even though that decelerated from 23% y/y in Q4. We understand that ad revenues in March are likely pulling down the Q1 average and that Q2 will likely be worse, but to go as far as -30% y/y seems drastic. Most industry observers have noted that ad pricing is down between 15-20% y/y since the coronavirus began

Spotify is still growing ad-supported MAUs (+31% y/y in Q1), so volume-based gains will at least partially offset any pricing weakness.

In my view, Spotify has set a low bar for itself to cross, giving investors the opportunity to benefit from a "beat and raise" cadence this year.

Key takeaways

Amid strength in Premium and rising margins, we also note that Spotify remains highly liquid - something investors prize perhaps more than anything else in the current market environment. Spotify maintains a hefty €3.0 billion in cash on its balance sheet, and the company has no debt. It also generated €440 million in FCF last year at a ~6% FCF margin - though Q1 FCF was down due to the timing of licensing payments between Q4/Q1, Spotify expects to maintain positive free cash flow this year.

All in all, I continue to see Spotify as an attractive growth stock in the internet space, one that is both expanding its user base and delivering profit-line expansion. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long spot. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.