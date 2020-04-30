Elastic: 'Doesn't Get No Respect'

Recent exodus of CRO and widening losses are concerning. Some customers are having difficulty during the pandemic.

Elastic N.V. (ESTC) is one of the top growth stocks that I track, sporting one of the slickest real-time search capabilities around, and annual revenue growth of 60%. Despite the huge potential, the company isn't getting any respect, at least not from the investment community.

While other high-growth stocks such as Shopify (SHOP) and Zoom (ZM) are rocketing to new highs, the Big Data stock that specializes in any type of unstructured data is vastly undervalued and floundering. The growth rate isn't everything, apparently. Elastic's stock price has not been able to bounce back from the pandemic-driven bear market and is still 40% lower than its high achieved back in the summer.

In fact, the stock price is near resistance from that established back in late-2018 and late-2019. While today's price action (Wednesday, April 29th) is encouraging, as the stock is bashfully sticking its head above the resistance level, I would be cautious about being too bullish here.

Today's price jump appears to be the result of getting swept up in the overall market enthusiasm, but that could turn at any time. We have a long way to go before entering a new bull market, and Elastic's stock price is languishing for a reason. Investors aren't impressed with Elastic at the moment. Perhaps that is because of the CRO's recent inexplicable exit, the company's widening losses, or that some of Elastic's big customers are suffering in this market environment. While I believe that Elastic has a bright future, I would like to see a base formed on the stock chart before I would consider jumping onto the bandwagon.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how Elastic stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the valuation. In this instance, Elastic is situated well below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is very undervalued on a relative basis.

So, let's have a look at some of the reasons why the company's valuation is so depressed.

CRO Exit Stage Left

The money and benefits of C-Suite jobs are very lucrative, particularly within software companies. Therefore, when a CRO leaves, it quite often means that there is a problem. In the case of Aaron Katz:

This change is based on mutual agreement and effective immediately. Mr. Katz is expected to remain in his advisory role until August 1, 2020. Elastic also announced that it has commenced a search for his successor.

While this change could be innocent in nature, it sure sounds as if there was a major disagreement or problem that has not been disclosed to shareholders at the present time.

Company's Widening Losses

While Elastic is putting up growth numbers that are pretty impressive, it is also losing more and more money. One of the reasons is the company recently acquired an endpoint security company called Endgame, which has increased Elastic's expenses with no meaningful increase in revenue for the time being. Another reason for increased expenses is the international expansion.

The biggest increase, which is far higher than YoY revenue growth, is general and administrative expenses, which have increased by 114%.

(Source: Elastic N.V.)

The increase in spending has translated to falling free cash flow margin, which is now -13%.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Elastic Cloud, which is SaaS-based, is an important and growing component of the company's business model. However, Elastic Cloud's increasing contribution to revenue comes at the expense of lower margins due to hosting and management costs.

Analysts' EPS estimates for next year are lower than for this year, in spite of this year's pandemic and the drop in GDP.

(Source: Portfolio123)

With the acquisition, Elastic's SG&A expense to sales margin, which was already extremely high, spiked to 111% of revenue.

Note that SG&A expenses include R&D spending in the graph below.

(Source: Portfolio123)

The company still has to integrate Endgame into its existing product portfolio, something that will keep expenses high for some time.

we're making significant investments to fold the Endpoint product into our own Elastic Stack to really align with our vision that there's a single technology stack that delivers all of the various solutions that we provide.

I should point out that the endpoint security market is very competitive with entries from CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) and Blackberry Cylance (BB), among others. There is no guarantee that Elastic will be able to crack this market.

The Pandemic and Bear Market

With the current market conditions, there will be winners and losers, of course. The work-from-home (WFH) trend is accelerating the shift to the cloud, at least on a temporary basis, and we are seeing companies such as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP) skyrocket as a result.

Elastic is likely benefiting to a large extent from the WFH environment, given its exceptional cloud-based search capabilities that many companies are using. But some of its large customers are not doing so well.

Uber (UBER), for example, uses Elasticsearch for matching riders with drivers. Uber's business has dropped substantially in recent weeks:

The San Francisco-based company's main ride-hailing business has dropped by about 80% in recent weeks as stay-at-home orders have rippled across the much of the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia.

Facebook (FB) also uses Elasticsearch. While Facebook usage has soared during the pandemic, online advertising has plummeted.

SoftBank (SFTBY) uses Elasticsearch, but it has been struggling even before the pandemic.

While many of Elastic's customers are contractually committed to one- to three-year commitments, customers will certainly apply pressure in an attempt to renegotiate their contracts if the subscription rates do not make economic sense in the current economic environment.

The government is also a big customer and, in fact, it was delayed government contracts that generated concern regarding Elastic's billings slowdown earlier in 2019. These contracts were ultimately secured in Q3. While one would think that government contracts would be secure, let's keep in mind that the pandemic is unprecedented and may cause some redirection of funds, as stated in the company's quarterly report:

Government demand and payment for our offerings may be affected by public sector budgetary cycles and funding authorizations, with funding reductions or delays adversely affecting public sector demand for our offerings.

Summary and Conclusions

Elastic offers arguably the best real-time search offerings and is used by many large companies, including Uber, Facebook, Adobe (ADBE), and others. The government also employs Elastic's products. The company is also growing into adjacent markets with offerings such as endpoint protection and SIEM.

While Elastic's revenue is growing by 60% per annum, its share price isn't. There are perhaps several reasons why this is the case, including the exodus of the CRO, widening losses, and customers experiencing difficulty during the pandemic. Elastic's stock price is in a downtrend, and although I like the company and the stock valuation, which is extremely undervalued, I suggest waiting for the stock to form a base before investing.

Of course, an alternative would be to start scaling into a position if you feel the market will recover quickly. At present, I am giving Elastic a Neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.