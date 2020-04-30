Hirst: The Real Inflation Story Is Down The Road

Supply chain problems and disruption in consumer demand can have both inflationary and deflationary effects and we don’t know yet which way it is going.

Technical retracement levels are following an expected pattern, suggesting that despite the unprecedented nature of the current financial crisis, there is cyclicality in the way it is playing out.

The speed with which markets fell was unusual. And the speed with which they are rebounding is unusual. But they are fairly normal in relation to each other, RealVision's Roger Hirst said during today’s Daily Briefing.

Despite how unprecedented the situation is, Hirst notes the market is following technical retracement levels, which shows that there’s still some degree to cyclicality to this financial crisis. He said we are still in a rebounding phase and it could grind on for a lot longer, but that his base case is for the market to roll over.

If we break higher, it won’t be about valuation or profits; it will be entirely about the mechanism of monetary and fiscal coming through and working its way into financial assets with almost no reflection on the real economy, he said.

Hirst also talked about inflationary and deflationary dynamics as they relate to disruptions in supply chains, as is starting to happen with meat production in the U.S. He describes scenarios where input prices become deflationary when there’s a break in the supply chain that moves goods to the market, as well as cases where supply chain bottlenecks coupled with surging demand have an inflationary impact.

“There are all different types of inflation and we don’t yet know which way this is going,” he said. “There’s no clear answer yet – the real inflation story is way down the road.”

To wrap up the conversation, Hirst offers investors a sensible way to play the current market, and that is to go into EM FX. He said that with relatively low volatility, it is a remarkably good value.

“Countries that can’t print their way out of this are the way to play this,” he said. “It won’t be as sexy – you’re not going to get 10-20% moves, but if you want a much more stable way to play the true macro story, you go to the FX markets. Because volatility is lower, if you’re wrong, you will live to fight another day.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is pretty obvious, but we should probably say it anyway so that there is absolutely no confusion... The material in REAL VISION GROUP video programs and publications (collectively referred to as "RV RELEASES") is provided for informational purposes only and is NOT investment advice. The information in RV RELEASES has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but Real Vision and its contributors, distributors and/or publishers, licensors, and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers and vendors(collectively,"Affiliated Parties") make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, timeliness or completeness of the content in RV RELEASES. Any data included in RV RELEASES are illustrative only and not for investment purposes. Any opinion or recommendation expressed in RV RELEASES is subject to change without notice. RV Releases do not recommend, explicitly nor implicitly, nor suggest or recommend any investment strategy. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties disclaim all liability for any loss that may arise(whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive or otherwise) from any use of the information in RV RELEASES. Real Vision Group and its Affiliated Parties do not have regard to any individual’s, group of individuals’ or entity’s specific investment objectives, financial situation or circumstances. RV Releases do not express any opinion on the future value of any security, currency or other investment instrument. You should seek expert financial and other advice regarding the appropriateness of the material discussed or recommended in RV RELEASES and should note that investment values may fall, you may receive back less than originally invested and past performance is not necessarily reflective of future performance.Well that was pretty intense! We hope you got all of that - now stop reading the small print and go and enjoy Real Vision.