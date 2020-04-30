Marriott: A World-Class Operator Primed For A Comeback

The impact of COVID-19 on travel has caused the firm’s stock price to crater in recent months, but the market is discounting the firm’s ability to see a rapid comeback.

In addition, its focus on managing and franchising, instead of owning, hotels has led to a rapid profitability expansion over the past decade.

Marriott’s acquisition of Starwood in 2016 worked to bolster the firm’s already impressive portfolio of hotel brands, solidifying it as a leader in the space.

Introduction

A world-class operator, franchiser, and licenser of hotels, residential, and timeshare properties, Marriott International (MAR), along with the rest of the leisure and travel-related industry, has been severely punished by the stock market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With much of the world on lockdown, and travel grinding to a halt, investors are right to be hesitant about the firm’s near-term prospects.

However, the firm’s asset-light operations, spurred by a focus on management and franchising, have led to a profitability expansion over the past decade, with profitability improving from just 14% following the Great Recession to over 70%+ in the past three years. Given the firm’s impressive portfolio of brands across the value chain, Marriott should have little trouble sustaining its momentum once pandemic headwinds subside, suggesting that the firm may have material upside, following its recent 45%+ rout.

Valuations and Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Marriott after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting," and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Source: Valens Research

Marriott currently trades below recent averages relative to Uniform earnings, with a 34.8x Uniform P/E (Fwd V/E’). At these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to improve modestly from 70% in 2019 to 78% through 2024, accompanied by 3% Uniform asset growth going forward. Meanwhile, analysts have more bullish expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to expand to 86% in 2021 after a material decline in 2020 related to COVID-19 headwinds, accompanied by 2% Uniform asset shrinkage.

Earnings' and Asset' Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm's actual operations and cash flows. For MAR, the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of goodwill and operating leases.

MAR has made a number of acquisitions historically, notably Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide in 2016, as well as other smaller hotel brands. As-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting-based and not representative of the company's actual operational performance. This artificially inflates its asset base and makes MAR look less efficient with their assets than is accurate.

MAR has a significant operating lease expense. The decision management makes between investing in capex and investing in a lease is not a decision between an expense and an investment, but rather a decision in how management wants to finance their investments. If they would rather spend cash up front for the asset, they will spend capex. However, if they want to spread the cost over several years, they will instead choose to lease the asset. That said, as-reported accounting treats one as an investment and the other as an expense which does not impact the balance sheet.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS "Uniform" Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Marriott is positioned for a material recovery and profitability expansion once COVID-19 risks subside

Following its acquisition of Starwood in 2016, MAR has amassed an impressive array of prominent hotel brands that span the value chain. From luxury brands such as Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis, to select-service options such as Fairfield and Residence Inns, to full-service powerhouses such as its namesake, Marriott, and Sheraton, the firm has been able to diversify and capture a larger addressable market. MAR’s reputation and business savvy have allowed it to become the largest hotel chain in the world.

Although the acquisition briefly led to a profitability decline, as the company worked to integrate the underlying assets, the strength of these brands led MAR’s ROA’ to reach peaks of 85% in 2017-2018. However, even more powerful than its strong brands for its profitability, MAR’s focus on managing and franchising hotels, as opposed to owning them, has been extremely accretive over the past decade.

As stated in its 10-K, the firm only directly owns or leases approximately 1% of its total rooms. The vast majority of its rooms are either operated (41%) or franchised (58%) by the firm. Through its management agreements, for Marriott-operated hotels, the firm receives base management and incentive management fees based on a hotel’s revenues and profitability, respectively, and is often reimbursed for many of its costs. Although the economics of this arrangement are often more beneficial than owning the hotel, MAR still must expend time and money to execute these deals.

MAR’s franchising arrangements are far more lucrative, where the company licenses out its brands and provides certain services, such as marketing and access to sales software, to pre-approved owners who operate, or hire someone to operate, the hotel. Franchising requires little incremental investment on MAR’s behalf, as the new hotel can be added seamlessly to the firm’s existing infrastructure.

As evident below, this strategy has paid off handsomely for the firm, as ROA’ has expanded rapidly from 14% levels in 2009-2010 to well over 70% from 2017-2019.

Recent trends suggest that MAR’s franchising model has more room to run. From 2010 to 2015, the firm’s operated properties grew from 1,098 to 1,116, an annualized growth rate of just 0.3%. Meanwhile, the firm’s franchise property count grew from 2,279 to 3,074, significantly faster than operated properties, with an annualized growth rate of 6.2%. As a result, MAR’s profitability improved exponentially.

However, following the acquisition of Starwood, MAR’s composition of assets shifted dramatically, resulting in some near-term headwinds. If the firm can apply the same strategy that made it successful in the first half of the decade to its bolstered portfolio of assets, MAR’s fundamentals could continue accelerating.

Once COVID-19 travel headwinds subside and hotel demand starts to rebound, MAR’s profitability and its stock price seem primed for a massive comeback, given its strong brand portfolio and the potential of its franchising model.

Incentives Dictate Behavior™ and Earnings Call Forensics™ Analysis

MAR must continue expanding its franchise presence in order to accelerate its ROA’ improvements. Fortunately, when looking at its DEF14A, it appears management is incentivized to pursue these higher-profitability options. Specifically, management is compensated based on EPS, room growth, RevPAR, and guest satisfaction, which should lead management to pursue growth and margin expansion, without sacrificing asset efficiency. This framework should lead management to continue to pursue further franchising opportunities, which would help them better accomplish all of their targets.

In addition, Valens’ qualitative analysis of the firm’s Q4 2019 earnings call highlights that management is confident that 75% of their new investments will be dedicated to luxury and upscale properties and that they are increasing their share of the customer’s wallet. However, management expressed concerns when discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on their guidance, both in China and internationally.

These markers align with our expectations for the business as COVID-19 represents a massive, but transitory, headwind to MAR’s operations. However, despite these headwinds, management also seems to be positioning the firm into higher-margin business lines and is finding more selling opportunities, which implies that ROA’ expansion is likely once pandemic concerns subside.

Implications to Valuation

At current valuations, the market is pricing in expectations for modest ROA’ expansion as Marriott continues to benefit from its asset-light operations and embrace of a franchise model. This is likely still an overly bearish scenario which assumes long-term headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic. If MAR could just reach and sustain analyst expectations, while growing at a minimal rate, 25% upside would be warranted. Moreover, if it can maintain a slightly higher, but still fairly modest growth rate, and if its ROA’ continues to expand at its 10-year historical average growth rate, upside would be near 70%, yet the stock would still be priced materially below its pre-pandemic levels.

Conclusion

Current valuations for MAR are pricing in expectations for continued COVID-19 headwinds to drag down the firm’s momentum, but with its strong brand positioning, MAR seems poised to bounce back from recent struggles. Moreover, their continual focus on franchising, in particular, suggests the firm is likely to see an acceleration of fundamentals going forward. As soon as the market realizes its overzealous sell-off, material upside could be warranted for the name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.