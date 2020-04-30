For those with a good deal of risk appetite, there are some plays in the equities of the energy sector that will delight you eventually.

There was one article after another article, every place you looked, that the U.S. equity markets were going to correct anywhere from 25% to 50% down. That has not exactly been the case. The American stock markets have been up and up and up as the wrong focus was used. I have said, countless times, that our pandemic equity markets could no longer look at the past, for future guidance. I believe that has been and will be the case.

The paradigm has changed!

Even in normal times the stock markets are leading indicators of the economy. Now, in my view, they are very leading indicators. Every new city, new state, or new medical announcement, propels us forward. It is quite apparent that we are not in any kind of "normal" environment and it is also apparent, at least to me, that some situations will not last for long. They make no sense in the longer term. Common sense is always applicable.

Here, I point especially at our energy sector. I fully understand, because of the supply, especially the American supply of oil and natural gas, that the demand, because of our pandemic, has not caught up with the supply. Will there be bankruptcies, yes, reorganizations, yes, a period of time where the markets are topsy-turvy, yes, but they will correct. That is my opinion.

For those with a good deal of risk appetite, there are some plays in the equities of the energy sector that will delight you eventually, in my view. I am the more conservative investor and I think that some of the energy bond plays, now with some double digit yields, are the safer gambit for the longer term. There is always stuff that we do now know but when things get bad it is likely, though not always the case, that the bonds will return something to you even if things go awry. I am also fond of some of the closed-end funds in the energy sector as you can also achieve some double digit yields here while owning a piece of a diverse portfolio and not just one credit.

My general viewpoint is that we are locked down, but not locked-up. Our current crisis will one day be a memory, a very bad memory, but a piece of the past, nonetheless. It seemed that in 1987 we were at rock bottom. Then a worse rock bottom in 2008/2009. Now we have drilled down even further but I point out that each time that we have been pulled down the rabbit hole we have always climbed out. In my estimation, this time will be no different and so while some investors panic, I look for the opportunities. The Red Queen may be off her head, but I am not. I can see a way forward.

I also point to the REITs as another opportunity. Here you can also find some double digit yields and also double digit yields in some of the closed-end funds that hold REITs. I would steer clear of hotel properties, restaurant property groups, the shopping malls, and various other businesses that will not be the same for years to come but there are commercial property names, and other sectors in Real Estate, that have been pushed down way too far, in my judgment, and will bounce back.

As a matter of fact, I would state that existing properties will become much more valuable long before new properties are built now so you have a floor underneath your feet in this sector.

I am also heartened by the Fed. Don't kid yourself, this is not the Fed of years past, as they stand up to be counted. It was quite apparent from their statement yesterday that they will do whatever it takes to keep the economy on track as they recognize the current environment and lack of inflation.

The ongoing public health crisis will weigh heavily on economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, and poses considerable risks to the economic outlook over the medium term. In light of these developments, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 0 to 1/4 percent. The Committee expects to maintain this target range until it is confident that the economy has weathered recent events and is on track to achieve its maximum employment and price stability goals. - Fed Chairman Jerome Powell

For others of you with some risk appetite, I also point to the High Yield market, especially some of the double BB credits, as an opportunity. Treasuries, year-to-date, are up 5.69%, according to Bloomberg data. Investment Grade corporates are up 1.46%, for the same time period. High Yield bonds are down 9.11% for 2020 which presents a decent opportunity as they will eventually compress against Treasuries, in my estimation. Again, you can try specific credits or utilize the closed-end fund market for diversity. Plenty of double digit yields in this space.

Every crisis that I have witnessed, in my over four decades on Wall Street, has been accompanied by idiocy. This crisis is no different, of that I can assure you. In fact, because it is the first crisis that we have seen of this kind, even more idiocy abounds. We are not going to Hell in a handbasket. We are just being strung along through Dante's fearsome gates.

Pick your own path but some carefully invested money, now, in my opinion, will be money well invested in the weeks and months to come. There are plenty of firms and people that disagree with me but what else is new. This has always been the case.

"If you're going through Hell, keep going."

- Winston Churchill

I am not turning back.

