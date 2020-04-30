Prosperity Bancshares: A Prosperous Texas Bank I've Got My Eye On

Shares yield 3% and look like a good value, but could one buy in the near future for a better value?

Prosperity is also an incredibly efficient bank, with an efficiency ratio in the low 40s versus a Q1 2020 bank average of 64%.

Despite being based in Houston, Prosperity's energy exposure is smaller than one might think, and it has historically boasted a high-quality, recession-resistant loan book.

Investment Thesis

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) is a Texas-based regional bank with $31.7 billion in assets and is ranked third in the state of Texas for the largest deposit market share. PB has grown rapidly over the years, having completed 43 acquisitions of other community banks across the state as well as in its northern neighbor across the Red River. The bank now operates 285 full-service branches in Texas and Oklahoma (up from 243 in the summer of 2019) and has a substantial presence in four of the six fastest growing metropolitan areas in the country.

So far, PB is navigating the COVID-19 crisis phenomenally well, reporting a strong Q1 earnings beat and extremely low non-performing assets. With ~5% insider ownership of the company, recent insider buying, a recession-resistant loan portfolio, a highly efficient business model, and a fast-growing dividend, PB has all the makings of a fantastic long-term investment. But is it priced right after the recent, sharp rally?

Image Source

The Company

Either organically or through acquisitions, Prosperity has expanded all across the state of Texas and into Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma. Houston and Dallas hold the largest concentrations of loans of all PB's markets.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The net interest margin leapt up from 2019's average of 3.18% to 3.36%, surpassing the US bank average in Q4 2019 of 3.31%. Meanwhile, PB's Q1 2020 efficiency ratio (cost to generate operating revenue) came in at a stunningly low 42.9%, exactly the same as Q1 2019's number. This is after raising PB's total assets by 31% with the acquisition of LegacyTexas Bank in 2019, demonstrating PB's ability to integrate new assets well.

Compare PB's ultra-low ~43% efficiency ratio with the US bank average in Q1 2020 of 64%. In 2019, the US bank average hovered between 56% and 60%, while PB's was down in the low- to mid-40s. That is the mark of a well-oiled financial machine!

Perhaps more impressively, PB's return on average tangible equity jumped up from Q1 2019's 15.24% to Q1 2020's 20.16%, a metric that hasn't been so high since 2014 (before the effects of the oil crash). At the end of 2019, PB's return on assets came in around the midpoint of its similarly sized bank peer group.

Data by YCharts

But in Q1 2020, PB reported a strong jump in ROAA to 1.67%, a class-leading metric to report, especially during a highly disruptive global pandemic.

Over the last 10 years, PB's growth has been phenomenal, with loan, deposit, and asset compound annual growth each clocking in in the double digits. The loan-to-deposit ("LDR") ratio has expanded dramatically during that time frame as well, which has partly fueled this double-digit growth. The LDR rose from around 47% in 2009-2010 to 80.3% today. In other words, loans make up only 80.3% of deposits, a very conservative ratio among banks.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

The total cost of deposits sits at a low 0.59%, but even that number is likely to fall further in the months ahead as savings accounts, money markets, and CDs drop their rates down toward the Fed Funds rate. Compare this to the yield on total loans of 5.39%, representing a 4.8 point spread between cost of capital and investment yields.

What is in PB's loan book that makes it so special? Like many regional banks, the bulk of the portfolio (55.3%) is in real estate. Loans to small- and mid-sized businesses, a segment that is benefiting right now by distributing the SBA's Payment Protection Program loans, makes up 13.1%. PB also has a robust warehouse purchase program, which is basically a line of credit for mortgage originators.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Notice that, despite being a Houston-based bank, energy only makes up 3.8% of the portfolio. Even that could be enough to cause an uptick in non-performing loans in the coming quarters, but Prosperity has ample experience lending in the energy space and has (hopefully) picked up some underwriting best practices. PB has energy loan loss reserves of $87.8 million, or 12.2%, and only 36% of loans are to service providers. Most energy loans are associated with proven reserves.

Loans to hotels and restaurants together only make up about 3% of the total portfolio, while medical loans are around 3%.

Notice also that construction loans, typically one of the riskier but higher-yielding areas of lending, makes up 10.7% of the portfolio. Management insists that these are conservatively underwritten loans, collateralized such that the value of the asset minimizes the potential loss.

While looking at the loans that slumped into non-performance by March 31st doesn't tell us much, since the economic shutdowns didn't begin until mid-March, it is reassuring to see that Prosperity goes into the thick of (potential) COVID-19 carnage with an extremely low NPA/total loans and owned real estate ratio of 0.35%.

Source: Q1 2020 Presentation

Net charge-offs (loan balances that are unlikely to ever be collected) came in at an ultra-low 0.2% of average loans. In 2009 and 2010, net charge-offs reached as high as 0.41% in both years compared to a peak of 1.74% for average US banks. This largely accounts for PB's significant outperformance of the S&P 500 (SPY) during the Great Recession:

Data by YCharts

Valuation

By both price to book value and price to tangible book value, PB is nearly the cheapest it's been at any point in the last 12.5 years.

Tangible book value is significantly different than book value because of PB's $8.3 billion securities portfolio, which is excluded from tangible book value.

How about price-to-earnings? Here we find that the recent stock price rally has quickly turned an incredibly good value into only a decent value.

At under 12x earnings, Prosperity is a steal, in my opinion. Having bounced back to ~13.5x, it still looks like it's on the high end of "value" or the low end of "fairly priced."

Lastly, as a sort of "unofficial" valuation metric, let's look at the dividend yield over Prosperity's history as a public company since 1998. Interestingly, after a sharp spike to 4%, PB's dividend yield still sits near its previous high hit in 2015 (although, as we'll see below, this is partially due to a rising payout ratio):

Putting these three valuation metrics together, we find that PB is undervalued in two out of three of them and fairly valued, at worst, in the third.

The Dividend

Prosperity has raised its dividend every year since 2003 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.7% in that time. Beginning around the oil price rout in 2014-2015, however, much of that double-digit growth has been due to a rising payout ratio:

After all, much of Texas's economy, especially Houston, is indirectly tied to the energy industry, even if not directly involved in it.

Free cash flow also staggered a bit after 2015, although FCF per share has still amply covered the dividend every year. In the last 12 months, the FCF payout ratio sits at 33.5%.

But does PB with its 3% dividend yield make a good dividend growth investment? For DGIers such as myself, a stock's current (or starting) yield isn't as important as the yield-on-cost ("YoC") one would enjoy after many years of dividend growth. How does PB stack up as a DGI stock?

Analysts estimate the next five years' earnings growth to come in at 9.12%. Compare that to the 11.1% average annual growth since the beginning of 2018, which came after several years of repositioning after the oil price rout of 2015. Assuming average annual dividend growth of 9% over the next 10 years, buying in at today's 3% starting yield would render a 10-year YoC of 7.1%. That meets my personal threshold of at least a 7% projected YoC for conservative dividend growth investments.

What if PB achieved the same 11.5% per year dividend growth in the next 10 years as it did in the previous 10? If that happened, buying in today would result in a 10-year YoC of 8.9%.

Conclusion

There's a lot to like about Prosperity Bancshares. It operates in one of the fastest growing and most economically free states in the nation, boasts an impressively fast and lengthy growth history, and operates with extreme efficiency. By all accounts, the bank appears to have many more years of strong growth ahead of it, even in the face of persistently low interest rates.

Perhaps this is why insiders collectively purchased millions of dollars' worth of PB stock in March between $43 and $52 per share.

Source: Finviz

PB's stock price has bounced significantly above the range in which insiders were buying. This doesn't mean it is no longer a good buy, but it isn't as good. I was buying shares around the same prices at which insiders were buying in the past several weeks, but I never filled out a full position. I kept waiting for shares to return to the low $40s. In retrospect, I should have manifested a bit more fear of missing out while the rest of the crowd was manifesting plain old fear.

Hindsight is 20/20, I suppose. But now I'm left asking myself, "If I wait for PB to return to the low- to mid-$50s per share, will I be kicking myself when PB rises up to $70?" I wish I knew the right advice to give myself.

For now, I can only hope that the rally in stocks is overbought and will pull back some in the coming days. I'd love to fill out a full position in PB around the low $50s per share. Whether I get that chance remains to be seen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.