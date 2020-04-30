A Major Restructuring For Diamond Offshore Drilling

These are tough times. Between the significant drop in energy prices and the other fallout associated with COVID-19, it's becoming clearer by the day that not every business that's alive today will survive this downturn. Already, in this downturn, we have seen some companies go under. The latest, in a move that may not surprise most of its watchers, is Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO). On April 26th, management announced that it was filing for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. This move will materially affect existing shareholders of the company, but it will allow the firm to restructure, reduce its leverage, and hopefully become a profitable enterprise at some point in the future.

A look at the news

According to a press release issued by management, Diamond Offshore has decided to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 11. This filing allows the firm to restructure and continue operating as opposed to just winding down operations and selling off its assets. A lot of details, sadly, have not been offered up as of this writing. A search of the SEC's EDGAR Database, as well as of the website of the Southern District of Texas (where the company is filing), revealed little in the way of what the process will look like.

This is the path less commonly traveled in the bankruptcy world. Most firms already have a plan for how they wish things to work out. This appears not to be the case for Diamond Offshore. This leaves shareholders in limbo, but if this is like most bankruptcies, common investors can expect to be wiped out entirely or almost entirely. The latter even is fairly uncommon.

To maintain operations, the company is going to be relying on $435 million worth of unencumbered cash. This assumes that the Court accepts the company's request to label it and its subsidiaries debtors-in-possession. Considering the fact that operating cash flows were $9.09 million in the green last year, this suggests the company has enough cash to get by for a while.

Over the past couple of years, there have been warning signs for Diamond Offshore and its shareholders that, if something didn't change in the offshore drilling space, the future for the business might not be good. In general, the offshore market has been hit by low energy prices and intense competition from US shale. Offshore projects, generally speaking, are long-term projects by nature, but when you have several years of depressed energy prices, even long-term projects start to become undesirable.

The fallout of this can be seen by looking at Diamond Offshore's backlog over time. Back in January of 2017, the company boasted backlog of $3.56 billion. This shrank to $2.42 billion in 2018 and again declined in 2019 to $1.97 billion. As of the start of this year, the figure was just $1.61 billion. This served to wreak havoc on the company's cash flow generation abilities as well. Back in 2015, Diamond Offshore's operating cash flow was a robust $736.43 million. This was ample cash to be considered healthy at the time. By 2018, this declined to a still-manageable but nevertheless painful $232.06 million. Last year, as I already wrote, this dipped to $9.09 million. Cash flow is the lifeblood of any company, particularly one that's asset-intensive like Diamond Offshore. It can handle a year, maybe two, of painful results. Beyond that, there might be no recovery.

If Diamond Offshore were debt-free or close to it, this might not be so bad. Sadly, that's not the case. As of the end of its 2019 fiscal year, the company had debt worth $2 billion on its books. This is essentially what it has had for at least five years now. However, declining cash flows make this picture unsustainable in the long run. One good way to measure the firm's debt load is to look at it from the perspective of its net debt/EBITDA ratio. Back in 2015, the company's EBITDA, by my estimate, was $1.07 billion. That translated to an attractive net leverage ratio of 1.76. Today, with EBITDA of only $74.34 million, its net leverage ratio is an astronomical 24.8.

Common shareholders are certain to feel the pain from this development, but individuals who own stock in the firm can take solace in the fact that they aren't alone in experiencing pain. Loews (NYSE:L), which as of its last statement owned 53% of Diamond Offshore, valued on its books at $1.5 billion, has recently announced plans to write down the value of its investment substantially. Hopefully, most investors were able to mitigate their losses, though, because, in addition to its declining financial position, Diamond Offshore did give investors fair warning of what was likely to transpire.

This warning was seen on April 16th when the company reported that a day earlier it had elected not to pay interest on its 5.70% Senior Notes due in 2039. This semi-annual payment on $500 million worth of debt would have cost the business $14.25 million. The company elected, instead, to enter into its 30-day grace period. A failure to resolve or extend the grace period beyond the 30 days it's entitled to could result in an acceleration of all of the debt on its books. That alone would push it into insolvency. Entry into a grace period like this is not a guarantee of a company filing for bankruptcy, but it's often a sign that it will happen.

Takeaway

The picture facing Diamond Offshore is rather bad at this point in time. It looks likely that shareholders are going to be forced out of the firm with little to no real residual value left over. For years, the company has been in decline, really just trying to wait for a true recovery in activity. Sadly, that recovery was never fully realized. Moving forward, investors would be wise to consider taking a step away from the business.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.