Atlassian: TEAMwork Makes The Dream Work

With revenue growing at +38% CAGR while maintaining gross margins above 80%, TEAM's fundamental strength is rivaled by only a few monopoly firms, such as Adobe and Facebook.

Source: TEAM

Introduction

In today's article, I will provide a brief overview of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), more commonly known simply as "TEAM". I will demonstrate quantitatively why the company represents a "fair value" at a market cap of $36B. I will share with you what you could expect in the way of returns, should you decide to purchase the company today.

Investment Thesis

TEAM capitalizes on an investment mega-trend that I have coined "the Digitization of Reality," that has accelerated due to the present Covid-19 crisis. According to our valuation model, TEAM's free cash flow and the growth thereof presently justify the company's valuation.

The thesis: There is a growing entity, known as the "digital world," that will eventually reach a point at which its existence will be more permanent and valuable than our own tangible reality. There are a number of ways to play this growing digital world, which is truly in its initial stages, one of which is through the digitization of our work lives. TEAM perfectly captures this creation of a "digital world," as it digitizes, or virtualizes, management of the development of the "digital world"...

That was a mouthful, but it really is quite simple! The company assists in mankind's transition to a digital world wherein our lives are lived most profitably through the digital world first (even for services that offer physical experiences), and in the tangible world second. There is innumerable evidence for this growing phenomenon, and the many companies capturing, which I own, have allowed me to beat the market throughout one of the most violent corrections in recorded stock market history.

What is TEAM?

Atlassian is an enterprise software provider with a wide range of collaborative products across Software Development, Project Management, and Content Management. Here's a quick summary of the company's flagship product. Essentially, it manages the workflows associated with software development. As I mentioned above, TEAM is providing critical infrastructure for the development of our new "digital world."

TEAM is no flighty startup. It's an established juggernaut, a rapidly growing company that serves over 135,000 customers worldwide!

Of Humble Beginnings

TEAM was founded in Sydney, Australia in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, co-CEOs who bootstrapped the company using a credit card. Considering that the company currently boasts a market cap of $36B, such a story is pretty incredible. Suffice it to say, TEAM is not a venture capital soaked publicity stunt (read: WeWork). Instead, it's a company born out of humble beginnings that has come to dominate the software project management landscape.

The company started with 'Jira,' which we discussed above, and followed it up with 'Confluence', a collaboration tool for document sharing. Both products are extremely differentiated/successful in the marketplaces in which they're sold, as evidenced by the company's 83% gross margins.

Now that I've briefly described the core businesses of TEAM, let's delve into the financials of the company; after which, we will run its financials through our valuation model to ascertain whether one should purchase the company today and what one should expect in the way of projected returns.

An Income Statement Worth 1,000 Words

In order to understand TEAM's fundamentals, let's take a look at some of the key metrics posted by the company since it IPO'd in Dec-2015.

Income Statement Analysis

Source: Y-Charts

In the chart above, we see that annual revenues have grown at CAGR of +38.27% from $387.3 million to $1,416 million (3.66x in just 4 years). This is extraordinary growth!

The impressive revenue growth is achieved at stable and lofty gross margins of +80%. You can see a dip in margins in 2017, which may have been a COGS accounting anomaly for that period, because since that time, gross margins have expanded and stabilized at above 80%.

Additionally, with increased investments in research and development, TEAM has been able to introduce new and exciting product offerings to the market in the last two years, and as a result, margins are back up at +82% with accelerated revenue growth.

TEAM's Pristine Balance Sheet

Financial Stability Analysis

We have already seen that TEAM has grown rapidly with stable, lofty gross margins. They are certainly impressive and demonstrate that the company sells a highly differentiated product that commands pricing power.

But don't submit your buy order just yet. Let's explore its balance sheet and free cash flow.

Source: Y-Charts

TEAM's balance sheet is truly a sight to behold. With a net total long-term debt at -$1.066 billion, TEAM carries almost no bankruptcy risk. Further, with such a pristine balance sheet, the company has immense leverage to execute a number of strategies, by which shareholder value could be further enhanced. Such strategies might include levering up slightly to make an agile acquisition, whereby TEAM would be able to enhance free cash flow without the dilutive effects of issuing new shares.

To put it succinctly, TEAM finds itself in a very strong financial position, and the company can utilize this strength to power its future growth. But we're just getting started.

An even more incredible metric lies hidden within the cashflow statement that demonstrates immense prudence by TEAM's management.

Source: Y-Charts

If you focus on the cash flow from financing (blue line) in the chart above, you can observe that TEAM's use of external capital is close to zero. TEAM funds its growth solely through cash generated from its operations.

Alright, Louis, "TEAM" is a Great Company! But What Should I Pay For The Stock ?

This is truly where the rubber meets the road. It's also the portion at which we excel.

Valuation

In previous articles, such as this one where I analyzed Starbucks (SBUX), I clearly defined and laid out the process by which I value companies. Since then, I've worked with my software engineering team to fully develop and code the valuation model into my company's website.

If you're wondering how the backend of it works, check out the link above (the SBUX article, where you'll find an in-depth use of it).

Now, the model answers two questions:

1. Is a company over or undervalued presently?

2. What are the expected returns one should expect buying a stock at today's price over a 10-year investment horizon?

And here are the results!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model Results

Answer to Question 1:

Answer to Question 2:

Source: L.A. Stevens Investments Valuation Model

According to the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, TEAM's fair value is $146; that is, at its current price of $148, TEAM is about fairly priced.

The chance to acquire TEAM at jaw-dropping prices of $110 came and went during the recent lows in mid-March. If you bought it then, congrats on the +40% gains (we did!).

But nothing is lost for the ones that didn't, as the stock is still available at a fair price, and you can invest in TEAM at this price with conviction. If one were to buy at this price, the 10 year expected CAGR is 15.80%, which is higher than the 90-year annualized S&P 500 return of 9.8%, which we consider our "next best alternative" or "hurdle rate," above which we choose to invest. Hence, the current price of $148 and anything below it, presents investors with a good buying opportunity.

Interestingly, a DCF alone tells us not to buy the stock, but with my proprietary logic sequence, which has been coded into my valuation model, we see that we'd actually beat the market buying at today's price of $150.

Effect of Coronavirus and Recession

Source: TEAM's Twitter

Concerns regarding systematic risk arising from a prolonged recession in the second half of this year are certainly justifiable. But a long-term investor should look ahead of volatile markets and invest in great companies at fair to discounted prices regardless of market conditions. If TEAM were to become available anywhere near its recent lows, it would be an "all-in" scenario and a perfect opportunity to buy a great company at an even better price. Further, my team and I have already analyzed the strength of TEAM's balance sheet, and we expect the company to have no problem navigating the rough seas of a recession. In fact, the company will almost certainly emerge stronger at the other end of these difficult times.

Concluding Remarks

In closing, TEAM represents a fantastic opportunity for long-oriented investors, looking to capitalize on the secular "Digitization of Reality" trend we're experiencing today. In TEAM, you would be investing in a high growth, free cash flow generative business. TEAM's ability to leverage its un-leveraged balance sheet to fuel growth in excess of its already veritably strong core business makes it even more of an incredible opportunity.

While we're fans of the company, its management, and its long-term prospects, we want to be clear: it is only a "buy today" in the way Coca-Cola was a buy at all-time highs in the 1970s. Had you bought Coke then, you'd have made out with around 12% annualized returns over the last 40 years; however, you would not have absolutely decimated the market, as you would've buying the company at the lows in the '70s.

That's how one should think of buying TEAM today, and it's how we think of it, hence we did our strong buying during the market rout in March.

Final takeaway: Initiating coverage on "TEAM" at $150 with "BUY" recommendation.

Please provide your feedback in comments below, as I thoroughly enjoy reading anecdotal accounts of the products, as well as critiques and criticisms regarding my valuation!

As always, thanks for reading; remember to follow; and happy investing!

Did you find our analysis compelling? Would you like more in-depth, institutional quality analysis, alongside many more incredible, potentially market-beating opportunities? At Beating the Market (my Marketplace Service), we find dividend payers, high-growth stocks, and a mixture of the two. My stock picks will not only help you achieve your financial goals, but also, they often beat the market. So start your free two-week trial today to begin beating the market and achieving your financial goals!



Disclosure: I am/we are long TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.