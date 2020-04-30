Southwest Airlines Is Ready For Anything

Southwest's financial strength relative to the rest of the U.S. airline industry could pay off in the form of new growth opportunities as demand recovers.

This gives Southwest Airlines more than enough liquidity for any plausible scenario and will allow the carrier to exit 2020 with a still-solid balance sheet.

However, thanks to a series of borrowings and an issuance of debt and convertible notes set to close on Friday, Southwest's cash balance will soon surpass $10 billion.

In mid-March, I highlighted Southwest Airlines (LUV) as one of the best airline stocks for investors to consider buying in the midst of the coronavirus-driven market selloff. As I noted at the time, Southwest has an industry-leading balance sheet, setting it apart from peers and giving it an unrivaled ability to survive the current crisis and gain market share during the recovery period.

While Southwest Airlines shares haven't fallen quite as much as most other airline stocks, the stock has still lost nearly half of its value since February. That creates plenty of upside for investors if the company's profitability rebounds over the next several years.

In the course of its earnings report and accompanying earnings call earlier this week, Southwest gave investors plenty of reasons to be confident about the airline's ability to manage through the ongoing period of disruption. Moreover, the airline is continuing to aggressively raise capital to ensure that it has the cash it would need under any potential scenario.

Demand has evaporated, as expected

For the first quarter, Southwest Airlines reported an 11.8% decline in revenue per available seat mile (RASM), as load factor dropped to 67.7% from 81.0% a year earlier. The company reduced its capacity 6.7% year over year, with most of the decrease coming in March. Meanwhile, unit costs increased slightly, with higher nonfuel unit costs offsetting a 7.3% decline in economic fuel costs per gallon.

As a result, Southwest's revenue fell 18% year over year to $4.2 billion. The airline swung to an adjusted loss of $0.15 per share, compared to EPS of $0.70 in Q1 2019.

However, it was really a tale of two quarters. Through January and February, Southwest was on track to meet its quarterly guidance for 3.5% to 5.5% RASM growth. However, bookings began to slow at the end of February. Over the course of March, booking activity declined dramatically while the airline experienced a spike in cancellations, particularly for near-term travel. As a result, load factor plunged into single-digit territory by the last week of the month, despite a 34% reduction in flight activity.

Management expects demand to remain minimal in the second quarter. For April and May, the carrier is projecting that revenue will plunge 90% to 95% year over year, with capacity down 60% or more. The company hopes demand will start to return in a modest way in June, but it's too early to know whether that will happen.

Southwest is reining in spending

In response to the dramatic reduction in demand, Southwest Airlines (like its peers) is cutting CapEx to the bone and reining in discretionary spending. It is also benefiting from the sharp drop in fuel prices and is incurring lower variable expenses due to its capacity cuts.

Whereas the company initially expected daily cash outlays (including operating expenses, debt service, and CapEx) to average $60 million-$65 million during the second quarter, that figure has been cut to $30 million-$35 million. At the midpoint of that range, Southwest would burn less than $3 billion this quarter even if it had zero net cash receipts.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

This seems like a worst-case scenario. While Southwest issued $250 million of refunds in March, management said on the earnings call that refunds were running at half that rate in April. Refund activity is likely to slow even further in May and beyond, as there simply aren't many outstanding tickets left. Meanwhile, CEO Gary Kelly said that revenue trends improved ever so slightly over the course of April. With some states starting to lift their stay-at-home orders, this trend is likely to continue or even accelerate. That would drive a rebound in ticket sales, and while some of those tickets would be paid for with credits from previously-canceled flights (or rewards points), others will bring in much-needed cash.

Rebuilding the fortress balance sheet

While Southwest Airlines had a substantial cash balance entering March, management has moved aggressively to increase it even further since then. During March, the company borrowed $1 billion under a new 364-day term loan and drew down its $1 billion credit line. This boosted its cash and investments balance to over $5.5 billion by the end of Q1, up from $4.1 billion at the beginning of the quarter.

That was just the beginning. In April, the company has expanded the 364-day term loan balance to nearly $3.7 billion: an increase of $2.7 billion. (It is refinancing $2 billion of that short-term debt with new offerings of 3-year and 5-year bonds announced on Wednesday.) Southwest is also eligible for $3.3 billion of payroll support under the CARES Act, of which half arrived in April and the rest will arrive in monthly installments through July.

As a result, by the time of the earnings call, Southwest Airlines had more than $9 billion of cash and investments on hand. Even so, it decided to bolster its balance sheet further this week by issuing approximately $2 billion of stock and $2 billion of convertible debt. (Those totals could increase by up to 15% if the underwriters exercise their overallotment options.)

The stock offering will dilute shareholders by up to 14%, assuming all overallotment options are exercised. The convertible debt has a conversion price of $38.48, so there won't be any dilution until the stock rises nearly 25% from recent levels.

Between these recent financing transactions and the remaining CARES Act funding, Southwest has (or will soon have) roughly $15 billion of cash and investments: enough to cover more than a year of spending with zero revenue. The company is also eligible for an additional $2.8 billion of federal loans under the CARES Act. Thus, while nobody knows when demand will start to recover or how quickly it will ramp up, it's clear that Southwest will survive no matter how slow the recovery from COVID-19 may be.

(Image source: Southwest Airlines)

Ready to hit the ground running

As a Southwest Airlines shareholder, I have mixed feelings about the recent equity issuance. While it will lead to dilution of up to 14% (similar to what United Airlines (UAL) shareholders recently experienced), the proceeds will extend Southwest Airlines' balance sheet advantage over its rivals. Notably, due to its higher market cap, Southwest's equity offering is raising twice as much cash as United's with slightly less dilution, and each dollar will go further because Southwest is a significantly smaller company.

The advantage of exiting the COVID-19 crisis with a strong balance sheet is that Southwest Airlines will be in a position to start making growth investments sooner than rivals as demand starts to return. For example, it may be able to acquire slots or gates at high-demand, capacity-constrained airports where other carriers are forced to retrench.

Similarly, Southwest may have an opportunity to upgrade its fleet faster than previously planned. In the short term, it has reached an agreement to defer at least 59 Boeing (BA) 737 MAX deliveries previously scheduled for 2020 and 2021 to later years. However, it has over 170 737-700s that were built between 1997 and 2002 and could be suitable for retirement over the next few years. Replacing those planes with 737 MAX 8s would significantly reduce unit costs going forward. Southwest is also likely to have growth opportunities in markets other airlines abandon. Meanwhile, with aircraft demand likely to remain weak for some time, Southwest Airlines may be able to negotiate even better pricing on future 737 MAX orders.

Southwest Airlines estimates that it would have earned approximately $3 billion last year, excluding the negative impact of the 737 MAX grounding. While the pace of recovery is an unknown, there's a good chance that Southwest's earnings will be even higher by 2024 or 2025, as air travel demand fully recovers and the budget carrier reduces costs through fleet renewal and gains market share thanks to its low costs, loyal customer base, and financial strength.

Even with the dilution from Southwest's stock offering and the potential dilution from its convertible debt issuance, that would imply EPS well above $5. That makes Southwest Airlines stock very attractive for patient, risk-tolerant investors based on its Wednesday closing price of $30.97.

